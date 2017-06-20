from the must-be-a-cheaper-way dept.
Everyone knows that America's big cities and especially San Francisco live in their own financial bubbles.
Average rent in the City by the Bay is nearly four times greater than the US average, coming in at $3,750 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. The cost of living is 80 per cent higher than the rest of America. A typical cup of coffee costs a demented $6 – and some will charge a mind-boggling $20. The internet surge of the past few years has only deepened the problem: tech bros earning six-figure salaries have edged out working families, and homelessness, despite a slight retreat recently, remains high.
But among all the issues that have been rudely visited upon San Francisco, the one that has rich people most riled up is also the most human: shit. As in other people's shit. Dog shit, too, but mostly human shit.
Thanks to the impossible cost of living in the city and a repeated refusal by residents to cough up enough money to deal with the jump in homeless folk, more people that[sic] ever before are living on the streets with no where to go at night and – thanks to no one wanting to dirty up wonderfully clean and luxurious shopping centers and office buildings – no where to go (as in go) during the day. The result: shit. Tons of it.
"I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I've ever seen growing up here," said the city's new mayor London Breed recently. "That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs – we’re talking about from humans."
And so San Francisco has decided to deal with it in the only way it knows how: pay others to erase the problem from its sight. But before you wonder who on earth would accept a job cleaning up other people's excrement in one of the most expensive cities in the world, consider this: it pays well. Really well.
[...] All of which means that if you are lucky enough to grab a coveted spot on the Poop Patrol – it's a ten-person crew with its own minivan – you will earn a base salary of $71,760 a year. Add in benefits including health insurance, pension and so on and it brings the package to a rather enticing $184,678 a year.
Source: www.theregister.co.uk/2018/08/25/san_francisco_clean_up/
What's interesting is that one of the Left's favorite insults is that the Right is "reactionary".
Yet, we see again and again that the Right is about prevention of non-existent problems, the Left is about treatment of increasingly festering troubles—paying people to scoop up poop is what's reactionary. Cities where leftists have taken undeniable command seem to end up overrun by the homeless, buried in diseased hypodermic needles and human waste, drowning in ironically high costs of living, followed by the rise of gangs and street violence.
You know what? How about we respect property rights again. Sleeping, pooping, and drugging on someone else's property is a criminal offense—and it should be that way for property owned by the public as well. Homelessness is degrading to the homeless, and it's a crime against every one else. You can't have a society without enforcing property rights.
They promised to build a clean society; well, paying beaucoup bucks to scrape up poop ain't what we had in mind.
Buy many of those outdoor self cleaning public restrooms like Atlanta has (ATL should buy more though)
Or
Make some large bathrooms and station 3 officers at each one overnight
Call them "prisons".
Trespassing (and therefore homelessness) is a crime.
Pooping in public is a crime.
Shooting up heroine in public is a crime; hell, public intoxication is a crime.
Enforce the fucking law. Statists rant and rave about the necessity of governing, by they never do it. They NEVER govern.
It costs about 33k to house a prisoner.
It would be a lot cheaper to give each an apartment.
These people are not just "you on hard times".
This is a serious problem that requires serious measures.
you are a non-functioning person you just don't have a clue about it
The U.S. public is getting tired of all the half measures and pussyfooting.
Either take command of the situation now, or me and my ilk will do it for you.
Your ilk? These days people make fun of you and your pointy white things that you can't see out of sometimes.
That this comment was modded to +5 indicates a serious infestation on this site.
In what way? Are you seriously trying to tell us that these are the wrong kind of homeless people, that there's a right kind and a wrong kind? WTF?
Soylent's sinking to a new low with the comments on this thread!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Don't blame non-US soylenters for the crap in US, we are soylenting at home thank you.
Well, you won't be homeless for that long. You're a functioning person who just happened to have a bad turn of luck in terms of, say, cash flow; if someone gave you an apartment for free, you'd be back on your own feet pretty damn quick.
Chronically homeless people are not like that. They are broken people. You can't just give them a free apartment and think you've done something useful.
Get it yet, idiot?
I think he's still under the impression that most homeless people are either alchoholics or drug-addicts
If that's the case you can't help them get back on their own feet economically without fixing the addiction first
Of course "most homeless are addicts" hasn't been true for a at least a decade now... Things change
Addiction doesn't mean they shouldn't have a roof over their head. If having enough roofs to do that screws up the environment then that means there are too many people on the planet chasing too little land. The only ethical way to handle that is to gently incentivize lower birth rates. Contraception can help.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
I forgot to mention it also needs a new kind of economy based on businesses sustaining a certain size rather than on infinite growth. Infinite growth requires eternal population growth. I suppose you could punish a business for expanding beyond a certain size through taxation but you'd also need to reward sustainability so there's carrot as well as stick. If you reward a business financially for maintaining a constant size and profitability, that would mean they would have extra capital on top of their profits which they wouldn't be able to reinvest into the business without paying it out as taxes. I guess they'd have to pay it out as increased dividends or raise wages. I'm not sure whether that would cause inflation.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
$45K/yr for a one bedroom apartment in SF by TFA's numbers. That's less than $33K/yr.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
Buzzy's back and making less sense than ever!
https://www.basic-math-explained.com/basic-math-skills.html [basic-math-explained.com]
Maybe we can start with a number line.
Who said we were going to house them in San Francisco for that amount? Ship 'em up to Sacramento, make sure that the state legislature sees them.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
You could just replace the state legislature with them. Might not do a worse job.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
These people are not just "you on hard times".
This is a serious problem that requires serious measures.
If we going for savings, bullet costs under a buck. That's probably the extent of money I'm willing to spend on a moocher.
Yes, having the government execute citizens with no due process is a fantastic idea.
Giving free shit to everyone is also a fantastic idea*
*see Venezuela
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @09:43PM
While your point is stupid I will 100% prefer handouts to government sanctioned "murder for being poor".
Get a clue you psycho!
Most homeless people suffer from fetal alcohol syndrome.
Fetal alcohol syndrome is incurable. I know one person with it (currently homeless). Drug addict, graduate of numerous government 'programs'. They've utterly destroyed every place they've ever lived, despite having been given a free nice house in nice area, all expenses paid. It is literally impossible for them to hold a job. Someone with FAS costs society approximately $2 million in his or her lifetime.
https://www.fasworld.com/fasd-facts/ [fasworld.com]
when a person is homeless, there is no other option except doing things 'in public'
If you can't pay for your own place on your own terms, then you need to submit to the taxpayers' place on the taxpayers' terms; if you're found sleeping on the streets, then you need to be persuaded (forcibly if necessary) to go to a community for homeless people where you can be either treated for your mental troubles or hand-held until you're clean and skilled enough to re-integrate.
Call these places "re-education" camps if you like. Stay there forever if you need to, but you'll have to live according to the taxpayers' rules—curfews, control over "lights out", sleep times, wake times, meal times, bathing times, etc.
and if there's no space at a homeless shelter, where do you go? (always no space at the few places that try to help)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 26, @09:01PM
The government needs to enforce property rights, and if that means spending gobs of resources to build massive complexes to handle these people, then so be it—this would be one of the few actually reasonable purposes of a government.
Help those who will help themselves, but primarily just move non-functioning people out of the way of the rest of society.
San Francisco should put up a commieblock or allocate an existing building to house the homeless for free. If, however, those homeless fail one of their random drug-tests (Marihuana excluded) or breathalyzer tests, then they will be executed as burdens upon society.
But worse than the homeless are all the totally righteous liberals who live there. Silicon Valley should collectively be forced to register as political agents and taxed up the ass until they shut their fat fucking elitest mouths about what everybody else should believe. And we need to levy huge property taxes on urban elites, the taxes of which will depend on the homeless headcount of the vicinity.
There's also laws requiring authorities to provide minimal services like public rest rooms, homeless shelters and rehab centers for addicts. i.e. The laws forbidding public urination (and deification I guess) were successfully challenged dozens of times during the 80s and 90s when police officers were staking out (gay) pubs and arresting men taking a leak at the walls facing the pubs since there were long lines at the pub and no public facilities around.
San Francisco is simply paying the price for decades of neocon homophobia, corruption and neglect. The American people want a class system like India. So now they get to live in India-like cities. Seems reasonable to me.
Speaking of India, one peculiar question is raised: Why are all the poop patrol folks White? Could one not hire H1-B people from India, who are no strangers to poo, and hire more of them and at a fraction of the cost?
Public deification? I do not think that word means what you think it means! Holy auto-correct, Batman!
"I am a God! You are like the buzzing of flies to me!"
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
I feel like you haven't really thought this part of your argument through.
California is renowned through the US for its leftist politics.
And San Francisco, specifically, is about as far left of California as California is of, say, Texas. It also has long had a reputation for being not merely accepting, but welcoming to homosexuals.
You've picked quite possibly the only place in the country where this argument is patently absurd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:08PM
Never lived there, have you. And that wasn't a question. Those of us who have know different.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @10:47AM (1 child)
SF is a bastion of neocon homophobia? really?
I'd always had the impression that SF was the core of the hippie movement and has been a haven for gay people and all varieties of sexual kink ever since the 70's
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @09:50PM
Not the politicians and "elites".
Does that make foreclosure aiding and abetting a crime?
If I decide to move into your house w/o your permission and you try to have me removed, does that make you aiding and abetting a crime?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday August 27, @02:59PM
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday August 27, @02:38AM
Why even do that? *Pay* people a small amount of money to poop in designated toilets, flush, and leave the bathroom clean. You could have the city cleaned up overnight.
It doesn't surprise me in the least that their asses would rather spend nearly two million a year in taxpayer funds covering up a problem than they would try solving it. They raise holy hell about whatever their cause du jour is but the minute that cause impacts their perfect little bubble they'll do absolutely anything to pretend it doesn't even exist. Witness the complete lack of SF socialists lining up to split their income with someone across the bridge in Oakland, for instance.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @10:02PM (1 child)
You are a blight upon the world. The Mighty Blight, kinda fits the Buzzard as well, all they do is steal the meat from more useful creatures.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday August 28, @03:27PM
No, they clean up the meat from those that couldn't be bothered to finish the job.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
The claim that there is "a repeated refusal by residents to cough up enough money to deal with the jump in homeless folk" is nonsense. They pay 300 million dollars. There is now talk of possibly doubling this!
You always get more of what you subsidize. Want to not have homeless people? Divert that money to law enforcement and give the order to clean up the streets.
Want more homeless people? Pay more to support them. San Francisco is essentially purchasing a homeless population.
Yeah, lot of folks don't get that when you pay people for exhibiting a given trait, you're going to get more of that trait. They really need to look up the word "incentivize".
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @10:05PM (1 child)
You know what the problem is with public education? People think that because it has the word "education" that people are getting educated. But due to pressure to perform they let through morons who then get to claim they got "an education". I guess it is time we implemented the anti-moron terminators. There is a 80% chance they'll go rogue, but that is a small risk compared to letting people like you run around.
You're like a fat and horrible John Connor where people root for the machines.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday August 27, @11:23PM
Wait, you mean we weren't supposed to root for the machines? Nah, after due reflection, they're better movies as tragedies when you root for the machines.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
I have never seen another American city as filthy with such aggressive, drug addled bums as San Francisco.
Cities on the East Coast don't have this level of problem because they treat them more harshly. San Francisco coddles them. Guess where the bums all go then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:59AM
So the solution is to treat the homeless like crap so they go elsewhere? The weather probably plays a part in it: if you are homeless, you want to go where the weather is best all year around, and the East is not it.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday August 27, @09:58AM (1 child)
sudo mod me up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @02:46PM
Your explanation for temperature does nothing to explain why the bums in SF are so much more aggressive than the East Coast bums.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:02AM
You can smell it in Harvard Square.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:05AM
Yakima, WA is hiring 'curtain twitchers' to keep those who don't subscribe to socialistic groupthink, under surveillance. Inquire at https://www.yakimawa.gov/. [yakimawa.gov]
Portland's Fred Meyer grocery store is conveniently located near the Pearl District which is a hotbed of Mobile and Web Application development. There are also some $$$ hirise apartment buildings there.
That Fred Meyer stocks more different kinds of craft beer than G-d Almighty's Own Walk-In Beer Room. It has salami from wild boar meat - that means some poor bastard has to go boar hunting. How humans ever domesticated pigs from the tusk-bearing and ferocious boar is completely beyond my comprehension.
That particular section of Fred Meyer also has a Sushi bar and a Starbucks. Its freezer section holds $$$ chocolate goat's milk ice cream. There are stinky cheeses.
I shop at the polar opposite end of the store, where I stock up on raisins from the bulk foods because raisins are quite cheap and very high in iron. I need lots of iron because I've been donating blood [warplife.com] ever since I read that Harvey destroyed all of Houston's blood banks, blood mobiles and blood donation labs.
(I also need lots of Vitamin B12 and now stand corrected that it comes from soil bacteria.)
I buy cans of pinto beans for sixty-nine cents. Right next to them on that same shelf are four-packs of pintos for $3.49. I use my iPhone's calculator so as to ensure I get the very lowest prices.
I buy store brand milk rather than supporting local farmers.
A schoolmate from Caltech is going to buy me a twenty pound sack each of rice and beans.
But I Have A Vision: Crowdfunding Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]. Commencing Wednesday, January 16, 2019 I intend to raise five hundred thousand dollars so I can hire a Senior Front End Developer, a Back End Developer and an Entry-Level QA Engineer.
That same page also announced that I'm now accepting snail-mail applications. You could really help a brother out were you to mail the above link in my sig to anyone you genuinely feel would be interested in or would benefit from it.
I push my Maserati to work to save on gasoline.
The Portland Loo [google.com].
My only real gripe is that there need to be more than one of them in the Pearl District, and there are none in dowtown at all.
Well payed? how so:
the article says that:
- the base pay is $71,760
- the average rent SF is $3,750
traditional wisdom says that your rent/mortgage being higher than 1/3th of your pay is a recipe for financial stress and financial disaster
Which means that given SF prices you'd need 3 * $3750 = $11250 a month or 135k a year to live without financial stress
Which means that in SF 72k a year is not a high paying job, it's working poor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @02:37PM
if you look at a person from the perspective of him/her being a fermentation tank then poop really isn't so bad (minus the smell).
methinks in old ages, (human) poop was valuable as fertilizer.
ofc, in modern times, where there are no own-owned pieces of land not covered with concret or asphalt, the use of (human) fertilizer has become ...uhm ... er... useless.
also considering, that modern human waste isn't good fertilizer, with all the wrong-gen inside it, with hormons, with anti-BIO-tics and imported worms and other intestinal bugs...
poop is as good as what it was made from.
i get poop sometimes, that reminds me of those little heaps the earth worms make after a rainshower, just a bit more stinky.
i guess if i could cut out the pork from my diet then the smell would be quiet a bit less too ...
Just give it up already. No-one but you finds it fucking interesting. It's not even about Left versus Right anymore. They're distractions. So you represent the Right, do you? Does that mean the Right just keep repeating the exact same bullshit over and over and over again even though no-one cares about it rather than actually find something useful to say that people want to have a discussion about? Sounds about fucking right. Now fuck off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:42AM
Get him to clean it up. WIth his bare hands.