Kalashnikov Concern, a Russian manufacturer known for the AK-47 assault rifle, is thinking pretty big these days when it comes to new defense machines. The company unveiled a concept for a bipedal battle robot this week and all I can think about are the two-legged AT-STs from Star Wars.
The Kalashnikov creation seems to be solidly in the concept realm right now. It looks like its main job is to just stand there and look cool.
It has a couple of grabby arms and hands reminiscent of the Power Loader suit from Aliens and a large cabin at the top where presumably a human driver would sit to control the machine. It looks a bit top-heavy and not quite as lithe as an AT-ST.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/kalashnikov-battle-robot-concept-looks-like-a-star-wars-at-st/
Previous: Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Monday August 27, @01:45AM (7 children)
This thing looks like an ultralight "battlemech." Too small to call it that without scarequotes. Neat concept but I bet they haven't worked out the problems with the suspension yet.
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:54AM (1 child)
Didn't the movie Avatar feature something like that?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday August 27, @02:27AM
Starship troopers had a similar concept in the PAPA suit, but the scale was different. In a PAPA suit, the operators leg would extend partway into the leg of the machine, for instance, so operating it was something like walking on stilts. Heinlein might not have been the first to mention such a concept but to my knowledge he was the first to go into many words on it. That was in 1959. There have been many variations on the theme since.
The full Battlemech style exoskeleton is much larger, and the 'pilot' sits in a cockpit and operates the limbs remotely.
The AMP suits in the movie Avatar are more like tiny mechs than oversized PAPA suits IIRC, and I'd say the same of this Kalashnikov.
"If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve."
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday August 27, @02:57AM
Fling a box of ball bearings under those feet, and it'll fall over.
Then, just smash the windows and you can
eat the juicykill the operator.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Monday August 27, @03:00AM (2 children)
Life is a precious commodity. A wise investor would get rid of it when it has the highest value.
(Score: 2, Funny) by oldeschool on Monday August 27, @04:03AM (1 child)
ED-209 the future of law enforcement.
Not good with stairs.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday August 27, @08:16AM
Yeah, if it says that you have five seconds to comply, you better try to reach the next stairs in that time.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Monday August 27, @02:44PM
It's the AK-209. You'd better learn the Russian for "you have thirty seconds to comply" pretty quick.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday August 27, @01:54AM
Hah. I found the Ziege rifle hidden way in the back behind the Land Destroyer fort. One shot to the body will take this thing out and even if I miss I get 700+ EXP. Your move, rustbucket...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:01AM (1 child)
This is suitable for bomb disposal.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Monday August 27, @07:30AM
if it could be remotely operated I'd agree with you. Just my opinion but anything that doesn't get the human as far away from the ordinance as possible is a crap design.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @03:47AM
Not really an at-st. The backwards knees and boxy design are about it, vague. And the arms really disqualify it!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:03PM
It's a bipedal lightly armored manned cargo-loader. As mentioned, is most comparable to the cargo-loader exoskeleton Sigourney Weaver in Aliens (the 2nd film) was operating since it's obviously meant to compliment existing armored construction gear [wikipedia.org] to put up concrete pylons for perimeter walls and the likes.
Seeing how the current practice of combat engineering is to bomb everything in a 2 miles range, I'm guessing this thing is designed to be used in places where you want to keep the infrastructure intact. Like, say, walling up neighborhoods during a civil war like the one they're supporting in Syria.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday August 27, @04:09PM (1 child)
Hit in the region of the hydraulic pistons hard enough to warp them or blow their seals, that limb is in trouble if not unsuable. It'll be adding the armor plate to it that will suck up the weight and energy budget.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday August 27, @05:20PM
"hey look, a slow target" says every single tank gunner out there.
Besides everything that has already been sad here about the impractical design, let's remember that tanks are on tracks for a very good reason. There are very few places where you can safely operate a bipedal armored vehicle without breaking the ground and ending up in the sewer/river/bog