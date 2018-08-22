Software development is a complicated discipline, especially when you consider that it is performed by several people working together.

Comparing it to emergent systems is useful because it provides a perspective where we can think of software as something that evolves.

Being able to measure that evolution is then crucial if we want to be able to tell if the product we are building is holding up in terms of quality.

I also describe a tool named NDepend that serves exactly this purpose (and as far as I know has no competitors). It provides extensive metrics and allows for the creation of custom rules, all of this while supporting integration with a continuous integration workflow.