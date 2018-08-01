from the feast-or-famine dept.
They are the Ubers of the digital security world. Instead of matching independent drivers with passengers, companies like Bugcrowd and HackerOne connect people who like to spend time searching for flaws in software with companies willing to pay them for bugs they find.
This cybersecurity gig economy has expanded to hundreds of thousands of hackers, many of whom have had some experience in the IT security industry. Some still have jobs and hunt bugs in their spare time, while others make a living from freelancing. They are playing an essential role in helping to make code more secure at a time when attacks are rapidly increasing and the cost of maintaining dedicated internal security teams is skyrocketing .
The best freelance bug spotters can make significant sums of money. HackerOne, which has over 200,000 registered users, says about 12 percent of the people using its service pocket $20,000 or more a year, and around 3 percent make over $100,000. The hackers using these platforms hail mostly from the US and Europe, but also from poorer countries where the money they can earn leads some to work full time on bug hunting.
[...] On the legal front, the platforms are pushing for more “safe harbor” language to be inserted in contracts governing bug bounties. The aim, says Adam Bacchus of HackerOne, is to get companies to be clear that if hackers follow the rules of engagement within reason, they won’t wind up being taken to court.
Bugcrowd has launched an initiative called disclose.io to create a standardized framework for finding and reporting bugs. This would provide explicit authorization for using bug-hunting techniques that would normally be clear violations of provisions in anti-hacking statutes. It complements a broader push in the US by groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation to stop companies from using laws like the CFAA to silence researchers who find serious flaws and disclose them in a responsible manner.
