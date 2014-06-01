Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How a Hacker Network Turned Stolen Press Releases into $100 Million

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 27, @06:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the investing-is-easier-when-you-know-the-future dept.
Security Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4408

At a Kiev nightclub in the spring of 2012, 24-year-old Ivan Turchynov made a fateful drunken boast to some fellow hackers. For years, Turchynov said, he'd been hacking unpublished press releases from business newswires and selling them, via Moscow-based middlemen, to stock traders for a cut of the sizable profits.

[...] Newswires like Business Wire are clearinghouses for corporate information, holding press releases, regulatory announcements, and other market-moving information under strict embargo before sending it out to the world. Over a period of at least five years, three US newswires were hacked using a variety of methods from SQL injections and phishing emails to data-stealing malware and illicitly acquired login credentials. Traders who were active on US stock exchanges drew up shopping lists of company press releases and told the hackers when to expect them to hit the newswires. The hackers would then upload the stolen press releases to foreign servers for the traders to access in exchange for 40 percent of their profits, paid to various offshore bank accounts. Through interviews with sources involved with both the scheme and the investigation, chat logs, and court documents, The Verge has traced the evolution of what law enforcement would later call one of the largest securities fraud cases in US history.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/22/17716622/sec-business-wire-hack-stolen-press-release-fraud-ukraine

Original Submission


«  MongoDB Server Exposes Babysitting App's Database | History of Gopher  »
How a Hacker Network Turned Stolen Press Releases into $100 Million | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Monday August 27, @07:24AM (5 children)

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 27, @07:24AM (#726816) Journal

    So the business newswires didn't have those press releases afterwards?

    Note that I'm not saying what those people did was right. They obtained unauthorized access to computer systems, did corporate espionage, and were involved with insider trading. But it was not stealing.

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

    • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday August 27, @12:11PM (1 child)

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 27, @12:11PM (#726867) Journal

      Be careful; I have found that there is an alarmingly sizable contingent of monomaniacs on this site whose one issue is "If something is wrong, you must call it stealing--only saying 'stealing' conveys that something is wrong".

      No matter how many laws against, for example, copyright infringement, seem to be able to shake them of this laughable notion.

      I salute your commitment to reality and truth. These guys are like our very own flat earth contingent.

    • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday August 27, @06:15PM (2 children)

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Monday August 27, @06:15PM (#727045) Journal

      But it was not stealing.

      In this narrow case I think you could argue it was stealing.

      Consider:
      The press release contains a secret.
      Hackers tell everyone about the secret.
      The business actually has been deprived of that secret because it's not a secret anymore.

      • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday August 27, @07:41PM

        by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 27, @07:41PM (#727099) Journal

        But if the lost thing was the secrecy, then it is not stealing, as when it stopped being a secret, it also wasn't a secret for the hackers. Therefore they didn't steal the secrecy, they destroyed it.

        --
        The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

      • (Score: 2) by Spamalope on Tuesday August 28, @01:03AM

        by Spamalope (5233) on Tuesday August 28, @01:03AM (#727198) Homepage

        They stole money from the other traders by having the insider information. If it were gambling they peaked at the cards before betting, which steals from everyone at the table. (but I take the semantics point)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Monday August 27, @10:07AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 27, @10:07AM (#726835) Homepage Journal

    They steal elections, they steal stock info, they let you pee on them...

    ...what's next? Kalishnikovs that transform into electric cars?

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @11:59AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @11:59AM (#726866)

    Why would any company send out a financially-sensitive press release in advance? Shouldn't these be sent out (and/or posted on the company website) at the correct time for immediate distribution, like any other press release?

    <sarcasm>Besides, if you send these out in advance, how will your own inside traders get an edge on the market?</sarcasm>

    "To keep your secret is wisdom; but to expect others to keep it is folly."
    Samuel Johnson

    • (Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday August 27, @09:48PM

      by Fluffeh (954) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 27, @09:48PM (#727147) Journal

      This is normally done in advance to allow all publications to post the news at the same time. It also gives the media company time to write an article, editorial or analysis on the press release. It's actually amazingly commonplace. They aren't sent out a long time in advance, but having access to these documents even a few hours in advance might be enough to short/hedge a share and make a quick buck.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:20PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:20PM (#726878)

    Not even close. The 2008 AIG real estate mortgage insurance scam, abetted by Bill Clinton (repealed Glass Steigall) and aided by George W. Bush, (had an AIG exec on his cabinet) certainly takes the cake on that one.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:48PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:48PM (#726886)

      Do we know the full depth of this fraud case yet? The fine article mentions "traders" (plural) that took advantage of the advance information, have all of them been tracked down...and charged?

(1)