Netflix is joining the likes of Epic Games Inc. and Spotify Technology SA in its latest move: testing a way for users to register and pay for the streaming service while bypassing Apple Inc.'s app store and hefty commission fees.
The streaming giant is the latest company to look into bypassing Apple's app store and Alphabet Inc.'s Google Play. Both Apple and Google take a 30% commission on all apps and in-app purchases, and the commission drops to 15% after the first year.
[...] Companies have long complained about the heavy cut Apple and Google take in return for visibility on their platforms. Spotify does not allow new subscribers to sign up via Apple's app store, though the app itself can still be downloaded there. The company has been especially vocal about the fees over the years, publicly speaking out and approaching U.S. and European regulators about the issue.
Epic's first Fortnite Installer allowed hackers to download and install anything on your Android phone silently
Google has just publicly disclosed that it discovered an extremely serious vulnerability in Epic's first Fortnite installer for Android that allowed any app on your phone to download and install anything in the background.
Previously: Fortnite's Android Version Bypasses Google Play to Avoid 30% "Store Tax"
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Monday August 27, @01:02PM
Epic's first Fortnite Installer allowed hackers to download and install anything on your Android phone [soylentnews.org]
Just gonna merge this one in. Walled Garden 4ever!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @01:17PM (3 children)
At least on the PS4, theybe been removing useful features (eg user ratings) and adding undesirable features (autoplay next movie they pick for you, ads for "suggested" shows, autoplay some video/audio when I just want to read the short blurb). I feel like I have seen this pattern before. You can call it the "firefox" disease.
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Monday August 27, @02:01PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday August 27, @02:14PM (1 child)
Idiotic Hulu removed the start from beginning and borked the fast forward/rewind in one of their updates for Amazon Fire TV. I can't fathom what fucking moron would think that was a good idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @02:52PM
That only means you can't stop what you're watching or skip commercials. That's a feature, not a bug.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday August 27, @01:47PM
Try finding a video game by its genre.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday August 27, @04:57PM (2 children)
If only we had invented technology to access some provider's services without having to install specific software from a store controlled by a specific company.
That'd be really cool. We may even use those same tools to find other things all around the internet, through a dumb and neutral pipe that nobody has a say on...
/dreaming
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @05:23PM (1 child)
I'm certain we would be able to innovate something like that if the working class would take control of the means of production.
Either that or we might be able to innovate something like that if we abolished government in favor of a series of a contracts and an infinite pool of contract-enforcing turtles.
As a third option, we could attempt some other method of societal revolution involving spherical cows and frictionless surfaces.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Monday August 27, @05:30PM
Revolutions without enough friction tend to keep going, and every two pi you're back where you started. Gotta share them pi, which requires mechanical separation of things.