Japan is making a push to develop flying cars, enlisting companies including Uber Technologies Inc. and Boeing Co. in a government-led group to bring airborne vehicles to the country in the next decade.
The group will initially comprise 21 businesses and organizations, including Airbus SE, NEC Corp., a Toyota Motor Corp.-backed startup called Cartivator, ANA Holdings Inc., Japan Airlines Co., and Yamato Holdings Co., according to a statement Friday from the trade ministry in Tokyo. Delegates will gather Aug. 29 to help chart a road map this year, it said.
"The Japanese government will provide appropriate support to help realize the concept of flying cars, such as creation of acceptable rules," the ministry said.
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-24/uber-airbus-are-said-to-be-enlisted-in-japan-s-flying-car-planhttps://www.engadget.com/2018/08/24/japan-teams-up-uber-airbus-19-others-flying-taxi-plan/
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday August 27, @02:27PM
Plant hardwood trees around your building(s) if at all possible. That way, when either a little old lady or drunken idiot screws up with a flying car, the car hits the tree first and with any luck is at least slowed down a bit before hitting your buildings.
(Score: 2, Funny) by nitehawk214 on Monday August 27, @03:27PM
Nice.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Monday August 27, @04:27PM (2 children)
Imagine rush hour in any city big enough to support a "flying taxi service".
Now imagine that in 3-D.
On an essentially 2-D surface everything slows own and individuals mostly sort out routes and collision-avoidance because of roads. In roadless 3-D you need some god-like entity like FAA's Air Traffic Control so keep airborne stuff from hitting other airborne stuff. Without such traffic management, all the newbie pilots have to "see and avoid" the other stuff.
I submit that there must be easier ways to effect population control.
The practical implications of fleets of poorly trained wannabe pilots jamming urban skies are frightening, and nobody is talking about them. It's just "OOOH, how KEWL!"
(Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Monday August 27, @06:16PM
Don't worry, the talking will start quickly after people start dying.
It's not just idiot pilots; most companies claiming to build the "people carrying multirotor drone" type flying cars also claim they will fly autonomously. Well, somehow. What happens when the electronics fail? What if the GPS gets funky? Are they going to have actual radar, automatic collision avoidance systems, full redundancy on all systems?
In my opinion, this is still a bunch of twats from silicon valley screaming "DISRUPTIVE!" and thinking anything can be solved with some more software. Those twats can't even get a smartphone app to run reliably, but life-and-death critical software shouldn't be an issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @06:18PM
That's why uber is involved. The cars have to all be automated - think Minority Report traffic management in 3D!
After all, there aren't any jaywalkers to avoid in midair, so once the bird population is wiped out you only have to avoid other self-identifying automated taxis. Yay!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 27, @07:58PM (1 child)
Unless these aircraft can auto-rotate, glide, or parachute to the ground, I'll avoid
(Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Monday August 27, @09:53PM
Multirotor craft require low-inertia rotors, usually with a fixed pitch, so autorotation isn't going to be possible. Even if they would use adjustable pitch rotors (which kind of defeats the concept of a multirotor craft), it would still have to be electronically controlled.
Outside military aircraft, very few if any people-carrying craft flies purely electrically without any mechanical or hydraulic manual backups, and all require skilled and educated pilots to control the aircraft manually if things go wrong.
Autorotation, gliding and parachuting all require sufficient altitude, airspeed, or both. When taking off inside a crowded city, you'll have neither. Also, none of those will do you any good if you have nowhere to land, and they will give you limited control to avoid hitting buildings.
Small rotorcraft (especially multirotors) are incredibly noisy. That might be a bit of an issue in cities.
My prediction is that some more politicians and other people "unhindered by actual knowledge" will go with the hype, some designs will be rushed, airworthiness certification will be forced by said politicians, some craft will fly, some people will die, and that will be the end of it for the next fifty years
