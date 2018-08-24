When they're not potentially infectious, they have extraordinary health claims.

The maker of wide-ranging "water-based homeopathic medicines" has recalled 32 products marketed to children and infants due to microbial contamination, according to an announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website this week.

The announcement does not provide any specifics about the contamination or potential risks. However, the North Carolina-based manufacturer behind the recall, King Bio, issued a similar announcement back in July. At that time, the company recalled three other products after an FDA inspection found batches contaminated with the bacteria Pseudomonas brenneri, Pseudomonas fluorescens, and Burkholderia multivorans.

Pseudomonas brenneri is a bacterium recently found in natural mineral waters, and its clinical significance is murky. However, Pseudomonas fluorescens is known to be an opportunistic pathogen, causing blood infections, and Burkholderia multivorans can cause infections in people with compromised immune systems and cystic fibrosis. It was also recently found to be a rare but emerging cause of meningitis.

[...] UPDATE 8/24/2018: King Bio updated its website to include a note about the recall. The company wrote that: "Within the past two weeks, microbial contamination was discovered in two children's products, but as an added measure of caution, we chose to recall all the children's products manufactured from August 2015 to August 2018." It added that no injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.