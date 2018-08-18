from the one-is-the-loneliest-number dept.
A single pill with two drugs could transform blood pressure treatment, according to the 2018 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Society of Hypertension (ESH) Guidelines on arterial hypertension published online today in European Heart Journal, and on the ESC website.
The guidelines recommend starting most patients on two blood pressure lowering drugs, not one. The previous recommendation was for step-wise treatment, which meant starting with one drug then adding a second and third if needed. This suffered from "physician inertia," in which doctors were reluctant to change the initial strategy despite its lack of success. At least 80% of patients should have been upgraded to two drugs, yet most remained on one drug.
It is now recognised that a major reason for poor rates of blood pressure control is that patients do not take their pills. Non-adherence increases with the number of pills, so administering the two drugs (or three if needed) in a single tablet "could transform blood pressure control rates," state the guidelines.
Professor Bryan Williams, ESC Chairperson of the Guidelines Task Force, University College London, UK, said: "The vast majority of patients with high blood pressure should start treatment with two drugs as a single pill. These pills are already available and should massively improve the success of treatment, with corresponding reductions in strokes, heart disease, and early deaths."
More than one billion people have hypertension (high blood pressure) worldwide. Around 30-45% of adults are affected, rising to more than 60% of people over 60 years of age. High blood pressure is the leading global cause of premature death, accounting for almost ten million deaths in 2015, of which 4.9 million were due to ischaemic heart disease and 3.5 million were due to stroke. High blood pressure is also a major risk factor for heart failure, atrial fibrillation, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, and cognitive decline.
[...] Professor Giuseppe Mancia, ESH Chairperson of the Guidelines Task Force, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy, said: "We have effective treatments and, theoretically, 90-95% of patients should have their blood pressure under control, but in reality only 15-20% achieve target levels. The 2018 Guidelines aim to improve these poor rates of blood pressure control by introducing a treatment strategy that is simple and easier to follow."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @12:59AM (2 children)
Can't think up any new drugs today? Patent a pill with two old drugs! It prints money!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday August 28, @03:07AM (1 child)
Just imagine the possibilities -- red and blue pill at the same time, uppers and downers cancelling each other out, some blue pill to make you super hard combined with something that will cure whatever STD you get while on it ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @05:21PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @02:04AM (6 children)
Before trying any blood pressure reducing potions from big pharma, it may be worth trying a low salt diet (not 0, just low). In my case cutting out most salty chips and a few other salty foods like prepared soup, and switching to low salt equivalents was pretty easy to do. Blood pressure (both numbers) dropped about 10 counts in a few weeks. This was ~20 years ago and I've roughly repeated the experiment a couple of more times with about the same result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @03:13AM (3 children)
Salt hypothesis was debunked decades ago. Or more to the point, there was never any evidence that sodium levels were causing high blood pressure and doctors rarely bother to check anyways. The recommendations were based upon a handful of patience in France many decades ago.
Unless there's reason to believe that a specific patient is sodium sensitive, it usually makes little sense to put them on pills to reduce sodium levels. Especially, if there's no blood work being done to confirm that sodium levels are actually too high rather than some other cause.
I almost wound up with brain damage because my doctor assumed my sodium levels were too high and couldn't be bothered to do any tests to verify that was the case. In my case it would have been substantially safer to increase potassium levels rather than trying to remove sodium from the system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @03:37AM (2 children)
Citations please. I'm not doubting your experience, but some quick googling only turned up links between too much sodium and increase in blood pressure.
If you eat processed food in the USA (as many people do), it seems pretty likely that you will be getting excess sodium--it's easy to add up the RDA levels from the packaging labels (making sure to ratio to your actual portion size) to see that it is very easy to consume several times the RDA.
Testing for sodium and potassium levels makes sense if there is any question.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday August 28, @06:21AM
I'm too lazy to look it up, but I recall reading about some recent study on sodium that concluded: "it depends". IIRC, for about 1/4 of the people, sodium had a significant influence on their blood pressure. For other people, not so much.
So the OP isn't wrong: try low sodium, see if it helps. The experiment can certainly do no harm.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:11PM
It's hard finding information on it online as popular takes precedence over accurate and the medical community has been pushing this for decades.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/its-time-to-end-the-war-on-salt/ [scientificamerican.com]
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Tuesday August 28, @03:54PM (1 child)
I agree. I have hypertension and it was getting pretty bad. I cut down on salt intake and started walking regularly. This dropped my blood pressure significantly.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday August 28, @05:49PM
Of course that only is evidence that the combination of both helped. It might be that you would have the same effect if you had started walking regularly but didn't cut down salt intake.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @03:29AM
Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide?
(Score: 2) by slap on Tuesday August 28, @06:15AM
Keeping fit by exercise can help lower your blood pressure.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday August 28, @06:25AM (2 children)
"a major reason for poor rates of blood pressure control is that patients do not take their pills"
So the idea is that people are more likely to take one pill than two. I don't get it, I really don't.
I have minor hypertension, and take a low dose of one medication. There have been days that I've forgotten to take my medicine, almost always when traveling. Otherwise, you build it into your routine. Coffee, breakfast and a pill. In my case, for unrelated reasons, I take two vitamin pills at the same time. Why does it matter whether I have one pill, or two, or three to swallow? The point is the routine.
If someone cannot be bothered to take their medicine, well, there's no cure for stupidity.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday August 28, @10:26AM
I wonder that myself. Especially considering that new combination pills come with new patents and amazing new price tags. For a 90% or better discount, I'll somehow manage to take two pills instead of one.
It especially makes no sense when every pharmacy has a variety of dirt cheap pill minders so you don't have to deal with multiple bottles in the morning.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Tuesday August 28, @03:57PM
You're right. Call me cynical, but I think this is just an excuse to make more money off of existing medications. Lisonpril: $8/month. Furosemide: $8/month. Combined pill: $40/month
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @06:02PM (1 child)
So, they increased target to 130 instead of 120. And the 2nd drug is diuretic. And diuretics only really work for older people anyway and should be primary there. So, nothing really new here.
(Score: 1) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday August 29, @12:22AM
Last December, at age 68, I had a heart attack. Since then I've done a lot of reading on the subject, and best evidence is that a resting systolic pressure below 115 mmHg is optimum. Below 90 mmHg dizziness is a problem, and there may not be enough pressure for the kidneys to operate properly.
Excepting extraordinary situations, recommending a resting systolic pressure above 120 mmHg is bad advice, regardless of age.