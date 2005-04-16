A major study has found promising results for the safety of a weight-loss drug available in the US.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, says adults using the drug lorcaserin lost an average of 4kg (8.8lb) over 40 months.

It says the drug, which works by suppressing appetite, does not put people at greater risk of heart issues.

But experts emphasise the importance of long-term lifestyle changes in achieving effective weight loss.

Lorcaserin has been available in the US for several years under the name Belviq, but it has yet to be approved for use in Europe.