Cedars-Sinai investigators have developed a simpler and more accurate method of estimating body fat than the widely used body mass index, or BMI, with the goal of better understanding obesity.
The new method is highlighted in a study published in Scientific Reports, one of the Nature journals.
"We wanted to identify a more reliable, simple and inexpensive method to assess body fat percentage without using sophisticated equipment," said the study leader, Orison Woolcott, MD, of Cedars-Sinai.
While the BMI is commonly accepted, many medical experts in the field of obesity consider it to be inaccurate because it cannot distinguish among bone mass, muscle mass and excess fat. BMI also does not account for the influence of gender -- women generally have more body fat than men.
[...] To determine relative fat mass (RFM), you need to measure your height as well as your waist circumference. To measure your waist, place the tape measure right at the top of the hip bone and reach it around your body for the most reliable result. Next, put those numbers into the relative fat mass equation -- making a ratio out of the height and waist measurements. The formula is adjusted for gender:
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sce7mjm on Tuesday August 28, @09:20AM (10 children)
The easiest one is can I see my abs?
Can I see the central vertical line between my sets of abs?
Can I pinch more than an inch of blubber?
BMI.
Height vs waist.
Waist vs Hips.
If you fail the first three, and feel need to start measuring any of the last three, your probably overweight.
For me BMI, height vs weight and waist vs hips, seem to agree roughly that I am overweight to obese.
My crap electronic scales tell me I'm 29% fat. The good ones in pharmacists tell me i'm 25% fat.
I run cross country 3 times a week approximately 4 miles each with some circuits in between.
I drink too much beer and eat too much curry and cheese.
YMMV
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday August 28, @09:58AM
That's a great measure of abdominal muscle prominence. That is not what they wanted however.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snospar on Tuesday August 28, @10:37AM (1 child)
Beer and curry is fine, they go really well together, but "curry and cheese"!!!
Heresy by thought, heresy by word, heresy by deed, heresy by action...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 28, @11:20AM
Saag paneer [allrecipes.com] is close to being curry and cheese. And what do you know, people are putting paneer in curry [vegrecipesofindia.com] as well.
Compare paneer [wikipedia.org] to queso blanco [wikipedia.org] or ricotta [wikipedia.org]. They don't melt, so you can have thicc chunks of cheese in your curry or other dish.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Tuesday August 28, @11:41AM (1 child)
the scales are fine - just trying a bit damp when you stand on them (say, after a shower).
The method uses a modulated current, as is actually not bad (0.5% error for mine).
You probably want to get your workout to time basis - say 1hr.
4 miles is not much of a workout for most decent runners, especially those of us who drink beer!!!!
(Score: 2) by sce7mjm on Wednesday August 29, @04:26PM
I think it's my exercise to beer ratio I need to work on....
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday August 28, @01:57PM (3 children)
"Can I see my abs" is a threshold boolean, yes/no, and not a measurement over any useful scale. The article is about measuring body fat, and while blowing that off is indeed easier, this is not an "easier method" of measuring body fat because it doesn't measure body fat.
"Can I see that line" is a threshold boolean, yes/no, and not a measurement over any useful scale. The article is about measuring body fat, and while blowing that off is indeed easier, this is not an "easier method" of measuring body fat because it doesn't measure body fat.
"Can I pinch my fat" is a marketing trick to sell cereal [retroist.com] (effective because anyone can do it due to the nature of subcutaneous fat, and people are gullible), and not a measurement over any useful scale. The article is about measuring body fat, and while blowing that off is indeed easier, this is not an "easier method" of measuring body fat because it doesn't measure body fat.
"Do I feel the need to measure" is a threshold boolean yes/no itself based on boolean "pass/fail" of the items you mention, and not a measurement over any useful scale. The article is about measuring body fat, and while blowing that off is indeed easier, this is not an "easier method" of measuring body fat because it doesn't measure body fat.
Measurement of body fat results not in a boolean "yes I have some nebulous amount" vs "no I don't", but a specific quantity thereof that can be tracked over time, compared against others in differing situations, evaluated against specific metrics, used in decision support, graphed, and other useful things. Failing to measure it is easier, sure, but if failure is your goal then you've won already.
(Score: 2) by sce7mjm on Wednesday August 29, @04:00PM (2 children)
All though it is circumstantial evidence at best, you can google "what percentage fat do i need to see my abs" and you'll get rough answers along the lines of:
6 - 9% Well defined abs (first test)
10 - 15% visible (second test)
15 - 25% pinch an inch test
Of course these will vary between person to person but as an estimate they aren't too bad and my point really was if your over weight it doesn't really matter what your percentage is.
Using google again I can find that:
above 20% body fat is overweight
above 25% body fat is the definition of Obese
And since the summary says:
"Cedars-Sinai investigators have developed a simpler and more accurate method of ESTIMATING body fat" (my emphasis)
and they asked for
"We wanted to identify a more reliable, simple and inexpensive method to assess body fat percentage without using sophisticated equipment"
They didn't really achieve what they where looking for either.
The methods I described are done in literally a few seconds (easier)
I can't always find a flexible tape measure to get round my belly but can usually find a mirror or shop window (easier)
But may be no better than BMI so they may have beaten me on accuracy, I would say I have beaten them on simplicity.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday August 29, @07:31PM (1 child)
The difference is still really between "am I fat" and a number that can be tracked and graphed over time.
To someone who wants or needs the information (for example, to evaluate a metric of the effectiveness of a diet and/or fitness program), the number matters whether your personal belief system teaches that or not. The tautology "not measuring isn't a faster way of measuring" still holds.
If I am wrong and you are right, which of course is quite possible, you are set to make a fortune on weighing scales that light up when you stand on them and say "Yes. You have weight." if weight is detected above an arbitrary threshold. Think of the money you will save on calibration alone. (Though scales that give a number and unit of measure--there's that word again!--may still continue unreasonably to sell for some reason).
(Score: 2) by sce7mjm on Wednesday August 29, @08:20PM
The method I am describing is a crude form of piecewise linear interpolation and is a lot more than just a boolean.
What you are suggesting is that successive questions such as
Is x > 10? Yes
Is x > 20? Yes
Is x > 30? No
Tells you that x is a number.
It tells me the number is somewhere between 20 and 30.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @06:42PM
err...
I just use skin fold calipers....
The machine does the calcs for me.
I mean, its not that fucking hard guys!?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Tuesday August 28, @09:34AM (10 children)
All you have to do to realize how inaccurate this is, is consider the people you've seen who carry their extra weight in their ass and/or thighs, have really heavy arms, large breasts, consistently dense but not super thick layers everywhere like some native Americans, etc.
Waist fat is one measure, but it's by no means a definitive measure. It is wishful thinking to try to shoehorn everyone's fat to body ratio into one measurement.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Tuesday August 28, @09:48AM
*thicc
(Score: 2, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 28, @10:39AM (6 children)
Unfortunately you are absolutely correct. We should genetically engineer D cups for all women to homogenize the input data.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday August 28, @02:41PM (5 children)
As the owner of a pair let me tell you they are not as fun as people make them out to be. Serious support (underwire!) is a necessity for 10+ hour workdays, the straps bite into your skin and leave red welts, they're *heavy,* and boob sweat is a thing. And yes, running causes some resonance issues.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @03:54PM
How lucky for you.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 28, @04:59PM (2 children)
For you maybe. Me, I hear the Ode to Joy in my head every time I see a pair that are even a little big for a C cup.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday August 28, @10:45PM (1 child)
So you spend HOW much time gazing into a mirror on a daily basis then...?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 28, @11:34PM
As much as possible [youtube.com], of course.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:39PM
> the straps bite into your skin
I've never understood why women put up with this? Not only does it look painful, as a guy I have to say that it isn't very appealing either. If I had a narrow strap biting into my skin, I would quickly replace it with a wider strap. Or possibly better, with a wider, padded strap.
Consider the strap I use to support the weight of the weed wacker (string trimmer) -- I made my own by sewing up a loop of webbing salvaged from a torn daypack. Made sure that the padded portion of the strap is the part that goes over my shoulder.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Tuesday August 28, @11:59AM (1 child)
Its more than trivial...
As alluded to in my handle, I am 6'11" tall. (2.11m) Height to waist ratio is 83" to 40"; which theoretically is less than 50% so it is good. But I am obese if you look at BMI.
While my physical dimensions are quite an outlier in many stats, all this proves is that these ratios/indexes are a load of crap... especially for outliers.
I do not expect the new ratio to be any different.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday August 28, @10:31PM
Well, there's a super-obvious reason in that BMI scales with the square of a body measurement (relative to weight) while actual bodies are 3-D and thus BMI only is going to gain in two dimensions while your body gains in three.
The ONLY reason BMI even seemed to work at all was because it was originally intended as a population metric, i.e. something to compare across large numbers of people. It was never intended to be used as a measure for individuals, and doing so was always idiotic.
The only reason it worked in the first place for a population metric is because it is deliberately DESIGNED to scale badly. Why? Because populations have men and women. Women tend to have higher bodyfat percentages (when healthy) than men. Women are also shorter. So you want a metric that allows shorter people to be "fatter" (but still healthy, i.e. women) and taller people to be thinner in bodyfat (i.e. men).
For short men or tall women, BMI is a disaster, as it is for any outliers, like you. But the only people who should be surprised are those who don't understand basic dimensional analysis and don't know why BMI was designed in the first place.
(By the way, you might think you'd get better results by tweaking the exponent in BMI to make it cubed instead of squared. But human bodies don't quite expand equally in all dimensions as they grow taller, so it seems the best exponent is probably in the middle between 2 and 3. But that's still a bad metric given diversity of body shapes, frame size, etc. Again likely the only reason BMI was ever used was because back in the days before calculators, calculating an exponent of 2 was easier than doing 2.4 or whatever. Ironically, old fitness tables used to take into account things like "frame size" when looking at someone -- it's only in the past few decades since we've had access to pocket calculators that doctors decided to advocate for a stupid oversimplified measure that was never intended to be applied to individuals.)
(Score: 3, Informative) by inertnet on Tuesday August 28, @12:37PM (1 child)
Obesity is a result of our primitive brains living a world of plenty, while it's been evolutionary optimized for a world of scarcity. The food industry is only interested in selling more food, so don't expect any solution from it. The only way is to overpower your primitive, hormonal brain, with your rationally thinking brain. Apart from eating more sensibly, you'll have to exercise, because our body's aren't going to prosper from immobility.
I've made the switch about 4 months ago, because I realized that this would be the only way to have a chance at more healthy years in this life. At first it's really difficult, I don't know if I could have done it all alone. After a while it gets easier not to eat any snacks between meals. I walk for about an hour every evening. At first my legs started hurting after a couple of hundred meters, but now I can keep walking for a full hour.
Just start and stay being rational about overweight, it's really the only way to get yourself off that gravy train to the graveyard.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:46PM
Like many of the newly converted, you appear to be on the borderline of proselytizing.
Consider cooling it in conversation with friends and co-workers, lest you find yourself ostracized as "that fitness nut who can't stop talking about how good he feels".