It's compact, bushy, and responsible for telling other neurons to shush. Beyond that, nobody is entirely sure what a newly discovered variety of brain cell called a rosehip neuron does.

What makes this finding particularly intriguing is that so far the neuron has only been discovered in humans.

That could quickly change now that we know what to look for in other species, of course, but for now it's a reason to pause and rethink how we apply animal models in neurology.

A collaboration between teams of researchers identified this unusual cell in brain tissues donated by two male adults while cataloguing cells based on their anatomical and genetic fingerprints.

Interestingly, the initial findings were made twice by two different groups of researchers, each stumbling on the cell through a different method. Rather than compete, the two joined forces to analyse their discovery.

Samples were taken from 'Layer 1' of the neocortex – the wrinkled outside part of the brain that is responsible for turning sensations into perceptions and carrying out a variety of other highly complex tasks.

Stained and observed under the microscope, these cells do look a little odd. They appear rather compact with a bushy shape, reminiscent of a rose with its petals removed according to some of the study's researchers.