It's compact, bushy, and responsible for telling other neurons to shush. Beyond that, nobody is entirely sure what a newly discovered variety of brain cell called a rosehip neuron does.
What makes this finding particularly intriguing is that so far the neuron has only been discovered in humans.
That could quickly change now that we know what to look for in other species, of course, but for now it's a reason to pause and rethink how we apply animal models in neurology.
A collaboration between teams of researchers identified this unusual cell in brain tissues donated by two male adults while cataloguing cells based on their anatomical and genetic fingerprints.
Interestingly, the initial findings were made twice by two different groups of researchers, each stumbling on the cell through a different method. Rather than compete, the two joined forces to analyse their discovery.
Samples were taken from 'Layer 1' of the neocortex – the wrinkled outside part of the brain that is responsible for turning sensations into perceptions and carrying out a variety of other highly complex tasks.
Stained and observed under the microscope, these cells do look a little odd. They appear rather compact with a bushy shape, reminiscent of a rose with its petals removed according to some of the study's researchers.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 28, @08:31PM (2 children)
So, this has been observed in two human brains (so far.)
Anybody want to take bets whether: A) it turns out to be common throughout all mammals, or B) it turns out to be rare even in humans and the researchers just got lucky finding it in these two?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @08:45PM
Found one.
(Score: 1) by GDX on Tuesday August 28, @09:32PM
C) only common in primates or a subgroup of it (simians, great apes)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @08:57PM (1 child)
Why are they making me parse this? The paper seems to consist of large walls of text that should be in a table (displayed via ecode due the less than symbols)...
The figures also have so many panels that each is tiny and difficult to read. If the thing of importance is only a few pixels wide (eg a line on your chart) you need to make the chart bigger.
Anyway, its just some cluster of gabaergic interneurons. Its good they are describing their observations but they need to put the results in a usable format.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:38PM
It was a test. Looks like we found one without a rosehip neuron. That or this AC aint a human..