This janky little 40-gallon tank became the test platform for a lot of Netscape's features, and tools that would shape the world wide web for decades: Looping animated GIFs, the ability to upload photos to the internet, various protocols like those in modern RSS and social network feeds, and dynamic HTML pages were all influenced by feedback from people around the world watching a couple dozen online fishes.

When Montulli and a few friends moved to Mountain View, there was a now-closed fish store down the block from their offices called Seascapes (which Montulli speculated could have influenced the naming of Netscape.) They'd walk by the store almost every day, he said. "Eventually I said 'Screw it, I'll just buy a tank and move it into in my office.'"

[...] Montulli was inspired by the now-defunct Trojan Room coffee pot webcam that computer scientists at the University of Cambridge in England started streaming in 1991. According to its website, the original Fishcam used an SGI Indycam attached to a SGI Indy workstation, a powerful computer at the time. Back in 1994 it produced a 640 by 480 pixel image and took nearly 20 seconds of CPU power to capture, overlay with text, and post to the web.

[...] "People hadn't really had the opportunity to see live video over the internet before." Visitors to the offices would suggest new features, and the original page had a feedback section where viewers could contact Montulli directly. It got so popular that Montulli added a browser shortcut to get to Fishcam—you could use the hotkeys CTRL+ALT+F in Netscape Navigator to get to the cam.