Motherboard has an article about how how a WWW livestream of a fish tank helped shape the Web.
This janky little 40-gallon tank became the test platform for a lot of Netscape's features, and tools that would shape the world wide web for decades: Looping animated GIFs, the ability to upload photos to the internet, various protocols like those in modern RSS and social network feeds, and dynamic HTML pages were all influenced by feedback from people around the world watching a couple dozen online fishes.
When Montulli and a few friends moved to Mountain View, there was a now-closed fish store down the block from their offices called Seascapes (which Montulli speculated could have influenced the naming of Netscape.) They'd walk by the store almost every day, he said. "Eventually I said 'Screw it, I'll just buy a tank and move it into in my office.'"
[...] Montulli was inspired by the now-defunct Trojan Room coffee pot webcam that computer scientists at the University of Cambridge in England started streaming in 1991. According to its website, the original Fishcam used an SGI Indycam attached to a SGI Indy workstation, a powerful computer at the time. Back in 1994 it produced a 640 by 480 pixel image and took nearly 20 seconds of CPU power to capture, overlay with text, and post to the web.
[...] "People hadn't really had the opportunity to see live video over the internet before." Visitors to the offices would suggest new features, and the original page had a feedback section where viewers could contact Montulli directly. It got so popular that Montulli added a browser shortcut to get to Fishcam—you could use the hotkeys CTRL+ALT+F in Netscape Navigator to get to the cam.
Here is a direct link to the fishcam live image.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 28, @10:03PM (1 child)
I have a memory of stumbling upon this in my early wanderings around the mid-1990's Internet.
It was an absolute miracle of futuristic science to me at the time.
Now I can look at images from another planet, even if they're not in real time.
Just as a contrast. When I was a young zombie in the early 1980's one of my jobs was to fax weekly orders to our suppliers. People used to actually come and watch me do it, as it was a fascinating technical miracle, (for a few weeks at least).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday August 29, @08:34AM
I remember it vaguely from my youth as well. However the problem for me was that the time difference meant that almost every time I viewed the webcam, it was night and not much was happening (and you didn't see much colour, just like now).
A big issue was that I had to actually dial up my modem every time I wanted to go on the web, which had a connect charge as will a minute charge for the internet + phone costs, meaning just randomly visiting webcams online wasn't something I would do much.
If I were to go on the internet, it was a conscious decision, for a direct purpose (do some research, or communicate with someone), not just to look at webcams. With the advent of ADSL and "always on" connections, things changed radically, and you could consider "frivolous use" of the net, like just leaving a webcam page on refresh every once in a while for the sake of it.
I remember also, the explosion in webcams. It became a "thing" to do. Everyone and their dog wanted to set up a "webcam", and you could get webcams of a lot of things. I ended up building an intranet page with a bunch of iframes with webcams in them. One of of my hometown, different seascapes/beaches around the world, and animals (a pigeons nest and a kitten basket of newborn kittens).
I thought it amazing that you could be watching the sun set over the sea on one webcam, while next to it, on the other side of the world, watch the sun rise over the sea on another (all while it was around midday where I was). Sure, at 320x240 pixels nobody was going to mistake it for the real view, but it was still amazing to me that it was possible at all.
Alas, I guess the novelty wore off for many people, and a lot of these webcams went offline or just stopped working, but there was a peak when it was the thing to have on your website.
Surprising to think back, and see how the use of the internet has changed, and now integrated and "just there" it has become. Most people (especially with a fast connection) don't even think about accessing a resource locally or "online" anymore, it is more or less seamless (hence the "cloud" concept).
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:47PM
