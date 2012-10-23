Stories
"Killer Robots" to be Focus of New UN-Hosted Talks

Inside the United Nations' effort to regulate autonomous killer robots

Amandeep Gill has a difficult job, though he won't admit it himself. As chair of the United Nations' Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) meetings on lethal autonomous weapons, he has the task of shepherding 125 member states through discussions on the thorny technical and ethical issue of "killer robots" — military robots that could theoretically engage targets independently. It's a subject that has attracted a glaring media spotlight and pressure from NGOs like Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, which is backed by Tesla's Elon Musk and Alphabet's Mustafa Suleyman, to ban such machines outright.

[...] The CCW will meet for the third time for discussions on lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs), from August 27th through 31st, after which it will likely issue a report and decide upon continuing discussions next year. The Verge spoke to Gill about Hollywood depictions of dangerous machines, weapons that already exist or are in development, and a potential ban on killer robots.

Also at CBS.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:33PM (7 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:33PM (#727530)

    but I noticed the real story is further down the page:

    [second life] players can buy blue breast veins, cellulite, and stretch marks.

    On topic: what if the computers does a better job of identifying who to blow up. People make mistakes too and what I keep reading here and other sites is that no matter the field, the computer will make fewer mistakes.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 28, @10:55PM (5 children)

      by c0lo (156) on Tuesday August 28, @10:55PM (#727545)

      People make mistakes too and what I keep reading here and other sites is that no matter the field, the computer will make fewer mistakes.

      “A computer lets you make more mistakes faster than any other invention with the possible exceptions of handguns and Tequila.”
      Mitch Ratcliffe

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:44PM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:44PM (#727560)

        Doesn't matter as long as they make fewer mistakes than people.

            - Every post on autonomous car safety ever

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Wednesday August 29, @05:55AM (1 child)

        by mhajicek (51) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @05:55AM (#727690)

        I'm not so concerned about mistakes, as I am about there being no moral compass between the tyrant and the trigger. The massacre of millions of civilians may well be intentional.

        • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @06:20AM

          by c0lo (156) on Wednesday August 29, @06:20AM (#727695)

          as I am about there being no moral compass between the tyrant and the trigger.

          I'm more concerned about a tyrant setting those loose without even controlling the trigger because, what the heck, chaos serves his purposes or he has nothing more to lose.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:44PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:44PM (#727795)

      Yeah, the robot will get ethics routines implemented, so it only shoots evil humans. Unfortunately by analysing our behaviour, it comes to the conclusion that all humans are evil.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by dbe on Tuesday August 28, @10:40PM (6 children)

    by dbe (1422) on Tuesday August 28, @10:40PM (#727536)

    If history is any indication having a "Geneva convention" against killer robot will not matter.

    The US (and probably other countries) are just renaming "prisoner of war" as "enemy combatant" and voila! no protection rights...
    https://blog.gitmomemory.org/2012/10/23/difference-between-enemy-combatants-and-prisoners-of-war/ [gitmomemory.org]

    So they will become "automatic peace enforcers" or something alike and will sell like hot cakes.
    -dbe

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:52PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @10:52PM (#727543)

      Then we count the days till someone is summarily executed in the street because they were moving and the items in their arms triggered a weapons identification sub-routine.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 28, @10:59PM

        by c0lo (156) on Tuesday August 28, @10:59PM (#727546)

        because they were moving and the items in their arms triggered a weapons identification sub-routine.

        Ban arms because MIC profits must flow unimpeded.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:32AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:32AM (#727584)

        That would be me, carrying fluorescent lamp tubes home from the store...

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 29, @01:27AM (2 children)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @01:27AM (#727612) Journal

      The US (and probably other countries) are just renaming "prisoner of war" as "enemy combatant" and voila! no protection rights...

      The term, "enemy combatant" comes [politico.com] from the Third Geneva Convention. While there are various semantics/spin games going on in the US today (such as claiming torture isn't torture), it remains that the Geneva Conventions don't automatically convey all rights to an enemy combatant. The combatant has to follow certain norms of war in order for those rights to apply:

      So who is a lawful enemy combatant? It’s someone who is commanded by a person responsible for subordinates, carries arms openly, and conducts their operations in accordance with the laws and customs of war, among other criteria, according to The Third Geneva Convention. They would then have to be treated in accordance with Prisoner of War guidelines in the Geneva Convention of 1949.

      A key thing is that it has to be easy to distinguish between a combatant and a civilian which is the main reason most such "illegal enemy combatants" are such.

      • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday August 29, @08:29AM (1 child)

        by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @08:29AM (#727721) Journal

        You're out of your league, again, khallow! Accused war criminals are still POWs, until tried by a proper tribunal and convicted. They do not lose their rights by the fact some bush league government accuses them of something.

        --
        #Free{nick}_NOW!!!

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 29, @12:16PM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @12:16PM (#727790) Journal

          Accused war criminals are still POWs, until tried by a proper tribunal and convicted.

          Being an illegal combatant is not in itself a war crime (peruse this list [wikipedia.org] to get an idea of what is a war crime).

          They do not lose their rights by the fact some bush league government accuses them of something.

          They still have to be considered a legal enemy combatant (or some larger protected class - the US does exist legal protections to a larger class than legal enemy combatant) in the first place to enjoy those protections. And not following the Geneva Conventions on such things insures you're not legal.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:38PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:38PM (#727556)

    If we can build killer robots, then it becomes unethical to send our human soldiers into combat.

    We therefore must build enough killer robots that there is no chance we'd have to risk our human soldiers in World War III.

    Presume that World War III is big. We fight China and Russia together, or we fight an EU that has been unified and now speaks Arabic, or something similarly dreadful.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:42PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:42PM (#727557)

      The real ethical issue why humanity is at such an advanced stage yet thinks WW3 is inevitable. Thankfuy most are still hoping to avoid it, but maybe nothing else will get the absurdity to really sink in.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:46PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:46PM (#727561)

        History

        And who says humanity is at such an advanced stage? Still ~100% primate animal

  • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:44PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:44PM (#727558)

    We all know how this will turn out. In order to protect blue lives these robots will "arrest and/or subdue" any suspects, protesters, bystanders or journalists. Should any of them resist they will become an example for the others.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:26AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:26AM (#727720)

      Noh Gun Ri

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday August 29, @04:18PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Wednesday August 29, @04:18PM (#727879)

    Just wait for the Second Variety [wikipedia.org].

    And don't get shredded by a Screamer [wikipedia.org].

