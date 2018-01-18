The Trump administration is "taking a look" at whether Google and its search engine should be regulated by the government, Larry Kudlow, President Trump's economic adviser, said Tuesday outside the White House.

"We'll let you know," Kudlow said. "We're taking a look at it."

The announcement puts the search giant squarely in the White House's crosshairs amid wider allegations against the tech industry that it systematically discriminates against conservatives on social media and other platforms.

Kudlow's remark to reporters came hours after Trump fired off a series of predawn tweets complaining about Google search results for "Trump News."

[...] Google, in a statement, said its searches aren't politically biased: "When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology.

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users' queries," Google said. "We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

The White House has not responded to requests for further comment.