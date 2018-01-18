from the ministry-of-truth dept.
The Trump administration is "taking a look" at whether Google and its search engine should be regulated by the government, Larry Kudlow, President Trump's economic adviser, said Tuesday outside the White House.
"We'll let you know," Kudlow said. "We're taking a look at it."
The announcement puts the search giant squarely in the White House's crosshairs amid wider allegations against the tech industry that it systematically discriminates against conservatives on social media and other platforms.
Kudlow's remark to reporters came hours after Trump fired off a series of predawn tweets complaining about Google search results for "Trump News."
[...] Google, in a statement, said its searches aren't politically biased: "When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology.
"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users' queries," Google said. "We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."
The White House has not responded to requests for further comment.
Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/08/28/trump-wakes-up-googles-himself-and-doesnt-like-what-he-sees-illegal/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday August 28, @11:55PM (24 children)
They are probably not even taking as hard of a look as they did at "voting fraud". Kudlow is just humoring the cranky old boss man.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 29, @12:21AM (22 children)
Voting fraud was an issue until he won, at which point it was moot.
Having google turn up negative news more often that positive news, well. How does duckduckgo do? Bing? Yahoo? Any other search engines?
My guess is all of them return 2 negative stories for every positive. Why? Because everywhere you look there are 2 negatives for 1 positive.
Note: I did not measure this. It could be 8 negative per positive, or 1/1. I dunno. But I'm pretty sure it's at least 2/1 against.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 0, Troll) by jmorris on Wednesday August 29, @01:26AM (7 children)
I'm sure they all turn up better than two to one. But Google was caught returning something like 97 out of a hundred bad. We know Google is converged to the point any sane people still there hide their views from the insane gobbering monsters who run the place. We know they lie about their bias and censorship, that they are as bad or worse than Facebook and Twitter. Time to regulate them as publishers and allow the lawyers to feast upon their fattened flesh.
Just plugged "Donald Trump" into Google. Nothing else, just that. Did get his Twitter and Facebook page, and his official campaign page. But every link on the first ten pages was negative or as noted, the obvious search result for his own pages. The one link to a "friendly" news source was one to Foxnews.com but it was an entertainment link about an SNL star saying bad things about him. So no, don't even try to say they aren't biased motherf*ckers.
When they try to hide behind "the algo sez" just remember that they are lying bastards. They wrote the algorithm, they tuned it, they decided what was "quality results." I would say humans did it but they are Progressives and they ain't.
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @02:07AM (5 children)
The first page of my search results for "trump news" (the query Trump actually complained about) has some stuff from today as well as some older articles, including Donald Trump Is the First White President [theatlantic.com] and A Theory of Trump Kompromat [newyorker.com]. The "algo" could be promoting these simply because they are popular, due to being controversial and linked to by other sites.
"Donald Trump" includes:
What If Trump Has Been a Russian Asset Since 1987? [nymag.com]
A Psychologist Analyzes Donald Trump's Personality [theatlantic.com]
and much more recently,
Five times Donald Trump refused to pay tribute to John McCain - video [theguardian.com]
You could call that last one, from just 12 hours ago, "negative", or you could just call it "factual". If a presentation of the facts puts Donald Trump in a bad light, then maybe he's the problem and not the media.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:34AM (4 children)
I guess what it boils down to is why should I care if Russia annexes the USA? We trade one group of oligarchs for another group of oligarchs. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Social programs will continue to be gutted. We will never get medicare for all. Wealth disparity will continue to skyrocket. The working class will continue to be fucked over.
In film, there are often Russian women in STEM careers--cosmonauts and scientists mostly--but the Americans only have men for those positions in most films. Maybe if Russia takes over the USA we might finally get some cisfemale programmers. :/
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @03:50AM
Russian cisfemale waifu
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 29, @01:28PM (2 children)
What do you mean "if" ?
One measurement of when this has happened, or how far along the gradual annexation is progressing is to ask: how significant and on what issues does the US policy work against Russian policy? Is there anything where the US administration does not bow and scrape to Russian leadership?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:15PM (1 child)
I remember around the 2012 elections there was some vote at a DNC meeting about amending their position statement or some such to have some pro-israel section. There was a voice vote and the nays clearly were louder and more plentiful than the yays. So the guy at the podium said "well, lets try that again". The results were the same. Then he said "the yays have it" and that was that.
It seemed quite strange to me because I doubt many people cared either way about whatever that issue was.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:26PM
Here it is: http://articles.latimes.com/2012/sep/05/news/la-pn-dnc-platform-god-jerusalem-20120905 [latimes.com]
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday August 29, @03:47AM
Is it hard, not being able to bend your knees or elbows anymore? Was it worth it?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday August 29, @05:46AM (8 children)
Negative news sells papers and tv coverage. Do they show pictures of idyllic islands or the desolation after a typhoon has hit? Do they show the Californian wilderness in all of its beauty, or do they cover more the fires destroying that environment? Do they show pictures of shopping malls teaming with every day people, or do they show the panic when some nutcase with a gun kills somebody in the mall? And Google reflects that because they are the stories that attract the public attention.
The media exist to make money; providing 'news' is just how they do that.
They are most certainly not there to become a propaganda vehicle for prominent politicians who might not like what they say because of its negative slant on him/her personally. Its the same all over the world, but only in the USA does one group believe that it is the job of MSM to support their President. It isn't. Media certainly has a bias but they will keep searching for the stories that sell because they equate to profit.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday August 29, @01:35PM (7 children)
Showing pictures of destruction following a natural event is true news. Showing idyllic islands would be Fake News.
Sometimes there are happy news stories. Someone does something heroic or inspiring. A war or conflict ends. A peace agreement or trade agreement is reached. Some criminal is convicted and the board of directors needs to replace him with a new one.
The fact is that most news is bad news. Also "news" is what people are interested in. Bad news is important because people want to see justice done. They want to feel apprised of what natural dangers exist and where. They want to know how to avoid bad things. They want to feel safe or understand how to protect themselves. They want to understand bad laws or law enforcement. They want to understand what areas might not be such a good place to live. News that informs about these things is perfectly legitimate.
If the president acts like a total jackass, it is real news. It is highly exceptional and unusual and extremely newsworthy. It is not something to be covered up.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday August 29, @02:21PM (3 children)
That is not correct. There is nothing 'fake' about showing what something looks like in normal times, however it is not very exciting to look at. Fake news is untrue, whereas showing something as it really is just about a truthful as you can get.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:34PM (1 child)
The way fake news works is to selectively show you true stuff. The blatantly made up stuff is just lies/fraud. I guess you could call that low quality fake news...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday August 29, @02:55PM
I don't disagree - but things that are facts are not fake anything. It is the bits between the facts that make it fake news, not the factual bits which are true.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 29, @04:39PM
Showing idyllic islands would be Fake News instead of showing the destruction following a hurricane, for example. Perhaps I wasn't clear.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by MindEscapes on Wednesday August 29, @02:37PM (2 children)
Well, it is only news if it is actually different from norm. THIS president has been behaving like a total jackass for awhile now. It really is no longer news.
Need a break? mindescapes.net may be for you!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 29, @04:40PM
Each time the bar is lowered it is news.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:24PM
> THIS president has been behaving like a total jackass for awhile now. It really is no longer news.
Wouldn't it be great if the big news outlets stopped covering the total jackass, just move along, nothing to see here?
The orange one would be furious!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Wednesday August 29, @06:21AM (3 children)
I don't believe Google at all AND I think Trump gets a ton of negative press -- way beyond normal. I don't like Trump, I didn't vote for him, and won't vote for him in the future, but the sheer volume of negativity in the press toward him has really turned me off to the press -- there's so much hyperbole that anything real gets drowned out by the magnitude of the hate directed against him when in actual fact, what would have changed if HRC had been president? The NSA would still be collecting our calls, GITMO would still be open, we'd still be bombing random people (maybe even more random people because Democrats wouldn't care and wouldn't protest (see entirety of Obama's term)), banks and Wall St. would still be getting sweetheart deals -- nothing would be any different in any real way except perhaps for Twitter. Oh and we'd have another unfair free trade deal to gut more jobs.
Anyway, I can't imagine I'm the only person who sees this level of wolf-crying in the media and just tune it out, and I'm pretty far left. I can only imagine that this constant drumbeat makes people who like Trump feel motivated to vote for him and may be moving fence sitters into his camp, if only out of sympathy. The only people the deluge really speaks to is partisan Democrats, and toward them, I have zero respect. Their silence when Obama did a GWB 2.0 presidency was disgusting. But maybe they think they'll get the numbers next time around if the keep up the negativity -- good luck without me. I won't be voting for any Democrats either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:20AM (1 child)
A long time ago, a classmate and I were discussing preferred presidential qualities he asked me if it was better to have a well liked or hated leader.
His point was Hitler was well liked.
I thought it a very interesting question I'd not considered before.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 29, @01:36PM
Well liked at first. Later people may have been fearful to not show a pretense of party loyalty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:44PM
Yep, somehow the press has made themselves more disliked and distrusted than any politician could ever be. The default heuristic is "whatever the news says is bad is probably good" for more and more people at this point. I've thought that way and acted on it for years (to great personal profit), but now its becoming mainstream due to their shrill anti-trump campaign.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 29, @12:14PM
Apparently Bing's top result for "Trump news" is a site run by the Trump Organization to highlight all the positive stuff they can about Trump and his administration. Trump is mad the same thing isn't true for Google.
Never mind the First Amendment, of course.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 29, @02:23AM
Reminds me of Nixon's "hit list..." do you want an IRS audit every year for the next 10?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by corey on Tuesday August 28, @11:58PM (8 children)
But so much for small government, free market etc. Oh but not when they say bad things about us.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 29, @12:29AM
The Truth.
but not when they say the truth about us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:44AM (1 child)
Governments acting against cartels is one of the core tenets of the free market.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday August 29, @12:47AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvZP93XqyTw [youtube.com]
>Who you gonna call?
>TRUST BUSTERS!
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday August 29, @06:26AM (4 children)
The problem with monopolies is that the free-market canon stops being valid, and for whatever little search engines there are nibling around the edges, google is very much a monopoly. http://gs.statcounter.com/search-engine-market-share [statcounter.com]
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Wednesday August 29, @07:24AM
Does this apply to the Microsoft, AT&T, IBM?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @10:39AM (2 children)
You can't have a search engine monopoly. The cost of entry is incredibly low. At the end of the day, Google got where they are by doing web search extremely well. If they stop doing it well or someone starts doing it better, Google will lose their search crown.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:56PM (1 child)
I read this comment elsewhere and the last bit just screamed "you".
You distance yourself from the worst of the conservative bullshit but at the same time defend them and play the equivocator. Grow up Peter!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @09:13PM
Honey, sweety, darlin, the only way I'm on the right is if you're standing so far left that you can't even see the origin point with a telescope. Take a deep and thorough internal look and reassess your shit.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 28, @11:58PM (3 children)
Leaks from inside show the opposite. The search did at least get a slight clean-up for Trump within the past 24 hours... gee, I wonder why! Sunlight makes the cockroaches hide.
Oh, and of course on this very issue, Google reports on Google via leftist media sources including one that calls it a "conspiracy theory" in an attempt to bury the issue:
https://i.redd.it/5ax27zmmxwi11.png [i.redd.it]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Sulla on Wednesday August 29, @12:19AM (1 child)
My preferred response in a situation like this would be "well then don't use facebook, twitter, google". While I think that fits for things like Windows vs Apple vs Linux, I am uncertain for how much that works for google. What are the options to not use google in the modern age. I suppose you can not use a phone with android, you can not use a chrome based browser, you can not use a website that runs ads, you can not drive certain cars, you can use a variant search engine... Maybe someday i can get the google piped into my house as a utility, but that would come with regulation.
So go make a google competitor and get fucked like all of the microsoft competition did.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 2) by dry on Wednesday August 29, @04:27AM
I mostly use DuckDuckGo, works on my phone, works on my computer and just now, looking at news on Donald Trump, not much is positive, unless the head of FIFA is a hero or you like censorship in the name of copyright enforcement and were pissed when America left the TPP with all its new IP shit.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 29, @02:27AM
Final answer: Google's right to present the news as they see fit is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America which every President swears to uphold and protect.
Trump crossing his fingers behind his back while taking the oath doesn't make a damn bit of difference to the Supreme Court when they decide about this, and even the justices which Trump himself appointed aren't going to find in his favor on this one.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:17AM (17 children)
Is anyone else noticing a degradation in search results recently?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @12:22AM (11 children)
Nope.
And if Google wanted to degrade search results on purpose, they should do it a little bit at a time to avoid anyone noticing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Wednesday August 29, @01:39AM (9 children)
Unless it is a side effect of all of the human intervention combined with the smarter talent seeing the handwriting on the wall in the Damore Debacle and looking for the next great startup, leaving the human debris that had him fired behind. Remember, Google is one of the oldest tech companies now, certainly the oldest from the first big Internet boom. AOL, Netscape, SUN, all those other guys are dead and gone, others like Yahoo! linger on only in an undead form. Google will continue to appear unstoppable right up until they suddenly are very stoppable. Amazon is the only other big 1st Wave Internet survivor. Apple and Microsoft are holdovers from the PC boom. And damned if I can see what is still holding Microsoft up.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @01:43AM (7 children)
The results for "trump news" reflect the massive amount of negative news articles about President Trump. There's no mystery here, and no crisis for GOOG.
(Score: -1, Troll) by jmorris on Wednesday August 29, @01:52AM (4 children)
What it probably reflects most is the elimination from all search results of any right of center news outlet. I was getting rollingstone, tmz, marieclair and all sort of dodgy crap when searching on "Donald Trump" and yet in ten pages of results never once saw brietbart, townhall, wall street journal or any right of center search result. (Other than as noted above in another post.) Others who have dug more say the only real way to get a search hit to foxnews.com on google is to site search on the domainname. That is bias and censorship. You might not like them but the latest ratings book has them exceeding MSNBC and CNN combined, simply blanking them out is going to lead to a reaction. If that reaction is an overreaction I really can't see giving a damn, Google is supposed to be the smartest people on the planet, if they can't see what is coming next perhaps they aren't so smart anymore.
(Score: 4, Touché) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @02:29AM
My search for Donald Trump brings up Fox News in the first 3 top stories [imgur.com].
Daily Mail [dailymail.co.uk] trump index on page 2, Washington Examiner [washingtonexaminer.com] and Fox News [foxnews.com] on page 3, and WSJ [wsj.com] on page 9. I did see TMZ, Rolling Stone, and Marieclaire. We have run stories from Rolling Stone.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:06AM
Are you saying search results should be preferentially weighted to your personal political preferences? Breitbart isn't getting enough people actually wanting to see them so they need a boost to support their minority opinions?
Mmm hmm, I'll just bath in the sweet waves of hypocritical anger. So warm and uplifting.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Wednesday August 29, @03:18AM
More likely, it reflects your own search history.
Perhaps you have a history of searching for negative stories about Trump and Google is simply responding to the signals you send.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:22AM
No, that is journalism. This is not a popularity contest, it is not about ratings.
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 29, @02:30AM (1 child)
The image search for idiot still works: https://www.google.com/search?q=idiot&source=lnms&tbm=isch [google.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @11:33AM
Da fuk! Really!!
I would not have believe it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:40PM
> And damned if I can see what is still holding Microsoft up.
Time to get your eyes examined!
I don't like MS very much, but it's not hard to see that there are millions of PCs sold with Windows pre installed. And many of them run Office, now a continuous revenue generator through the wonders of Office 365 and business site licenses. There's enough revenue in these two products alone (ignoring every other business they are in) to support MS for a long time.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:57AM
I was searching for an old post of mine on a forum. One I used to be able to easily find with the right terms and now it never came up...
(Score: 0, Troll) by Sulla on Wednesday August 29, @12:25AM
I imagine it is easier to return search results based on their old algorithm where you just look at popularity than it is to have to pick and choose what you do and don't want people to see. Even harder to pick and choose what is promoted or demoted while also having it appear as much as possible like you are not doing that.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:43AM
Recently? Have you been living under a rock in the past 10 years or so?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday August 29, @01:37AM (1 child)
Yes, especially in image searches. Also, occasionally I can't reach Bing.com without using a VPN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:53AM
You mean like when you search Google for images of "white couples"?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:48AM
Yes. YES, especially over the last 12-18 months.
I'm really sick of google thinking it knows more what I want to search for instead of what I actually typed in. For pete sakes Google, when I type in a phrase I expect google to return sites that contain ALL THE WORDS, not just a handful of hits, then have the rest of the results display a "Missing:*one of my words I typed in*" with a msg at the top of the results something to the effect of "Did you really mean to search for X Y Z? at the top"
And Google wants to put their lousy predictive artificial (un)intelligence in military hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:19AM (14 children)
How about going straight to nationalization?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @12:39AM (13 children)
Will there be cheap vodka? The population not being able to think clearly is a critical part of any socialist nation. It saves a hell of a lot of money you'd otherwise need to spend on bullets.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:19AM (5 children)
"The population not being able to think clearly is a critical part of any socialist nation."
-
Mein Herr, ziss hass already been accomplished.
The United States has been a leader in foggy thinking for decades.
Ergo, vodka is not required, though some pharmaceutical cocaine would be quite nice.
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @01:22AM (4 children)
I'm not sharing my Adderall. Get your own.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:32AM (3 children)
Is that Adderall shit any good ?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @01:41AM (2 children)
It's two medical grade amphetamine salts in one pill. Pretty enjoyable if only used occasionally and you don't have heart or blood pressure issues. If you take it daily as an ADHD treatment, it just wakes you up a little faster without any high at all.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:13PM (1 child)
So you are a meth head or close enough. So many things explained.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @09:18PM
Cheaper, cleaner, legal, and has a hydrogen atom's worth of difference. Plus I don't appear to be able to become addicted to it, only tolerant. I'll club a baby seal for my first cup of coffee and cigarette of the day but the only times I've even thought "gee, it sure would be nice to have an Adderall," was during the night stretches of eight plus hour drives.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:16AM (6 children)
Nice narrative, except it's utter bullshit. The Soviets tried to curb on alcohol consumption multiple times, including banning it twice.
Something something glass house and throwing stones [huppi.com]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @03:34AM (5 children)
Son, you need to head on down to Wal-Mart and get yourself a sense of humor so's you can recognize a joke when you read one.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @11:40AM (4 children)
True. Walmart sense of humor should be good enough for Walmart-quality humor.
(grin)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @12:59PM (3 children)
In a perfect world, a more refined, high-dollar sense of humor would also cover the more populist humor as well. This is not the case lately though, so you're better off with the cheap-ass Wal-Mart version as it allows you to find more jokes funny.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:57PM
YMMV
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:54PM (1 child)
I think you are just backwards rationalizing. If it makes you feel better i won't pop your bubble.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @05:33PM
Shitty troll. You should try sucking less.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday August 29, @12:47AM (18 children)
I think google might possibly be labeling some stuff they really find repugnant as "hate speech" or something to keep it from showing up, which while I agree with their intent, don't think is the right thing to do.
That said, I don't think they're doing any kind of large-scale attack on conservatism from their search algorithms. We all know the company thinks that way, but I doubt they'd have the balls to actually do it.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @01:07AM (5 children)
Never doubt the balls of a completely unaccountable entity.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 5, Touché) by captain normal on Wednesday August 29, @02:38AM (4 children)
I'm confused about what you just said. Are you talking about Trump or Google?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @03:35AM (3 children)
Trump's accountable both to the law (in theory) and to the voters if he wants another term. Google isn't ever unless something affects their share price.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @11:49AM
See? See? You see now what a Walmart sense-of-humor does to you?
Better go and get one from your local farmers market, at least it'll be an organic free range all-American one.
Errr... ooops, I keep forgetting that sarcasm impairment so endemic in that geo areal. YMMV
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:01PM (1 child)
You sound like you are comaining. That usually imies a desired "fix" to the problem you are having. Is that a correct statement of your position?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @05:38PM
Going with "complaining" and "implies" as guesses for pulling some sort of meaning from that comment.
Yes. My desired fix is for someone to come along and do a better job than Google does for long enough that Google's search traffic drops to Lycos levels.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:29AM
" I don't think they're doing any kind of large-scale attack on conservatism from their search algorithms."
.
Maybe not from the search algorithms, but Google News is as bad as Fox News with respect to slant.
The difference is Google slants left. But slant is slant, and slanted news is an insult to the intelligent reader.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Wednesday August 29, @01:42AM (8 children)
Really? You agree with this intent? Since you don't believe in the very first human right listed in the bill of rights, maybe consider leaving. Go live somewhere that aligns with your beliefs instead of actively working against free people.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday August 29, @02:31AM (7 children)
I agree with the intention of stopping hate speech, but I don't agree with the violation of the first amendment.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @03:38AM (6 children)
Those two statements are in direct logical conflict. You need to resolve that cognitive dissonance.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 5, Informative) by jelizondo on Wednesday August 29, @05:05AM (5 children)
Sorry Buzzie, the contradiction exists only in your head. You strike me as a decent man even when sometimes (for fun?) you spew things that aren't quite civilized.
Consider that other countries, have different views, as I alleged before [soylentnews.org].
Would you condone as free speech someone calling people to kill all white males on sight?
Freedoms are not absolute, they are relative. Your rights end where my rights begin. Your rights should not include the right to call on people to kill me simply because you don't like my skin color or religious beliefs. Which is codified as a "hate crime" in France, Germany, the U.K. and yes, the good ol' U.S. of A.
The "Violent Interference with Federally Protected Rights, 18 U.S.C. § 245" [justice.gov] makes it clear that you can't use "free speech" to use force against people:
There are lawful limits to free speech and that is good. Darker skinned people have no right to incite violence against white folks and neither white people have a right to incite violence against dark skinned people. Substitute [catholics | muslims | mexicans | americans | fat | skinny | etc.] as needed.
You can argue that it is not evenly enforced and I will grant you that without question. But we should uphold the law lest we descend into lawlesness.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @10:51AM (4 children)
Actual calls for illegal acts are already illegal in the US. That is not what "hate speech" means here. "Hate speech" over here means anything not complimentary enough said about a group granted special privilege by the radical left or the questioning of that privilege. In a pinch, like say when they're losing an argument, the term can be stretched to mean "whatever you just said".
So, yeah, those two statements are in direct conflict in the world Subsentient and I live in.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday August 29, @02:00PM (1 child)
I'm talking about actual hate speech. Not the "you're racist because you don't agree with me" hate speech.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @04:58PM
Right, the kind that's already illegal and warrants no further legislating.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:37PM (1 child)
What a load of crap., i guess your vacation was either too relaxing or not enough.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @05:02PM
Not sure if that's an argument or a troll but either way it's some epically weak shit. If it's a troll, you might try to type things that could possibly at the very least annoy me. If it's a rebuttal you failed utterly to prove your assertion or to even define it.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:50AM
So filter "hate speech" but don't filter "political speech on behalf of a hate groups" is basically the challenge. Typical eat your cake and have it too viewpoint of most politicians. They want it their constituents way, even when their constituents don't agree with one another.
This is why anonymity in speech is important. Everything is free and everything is a crime. The way you know which side your on, then becomes a matter of whether you've sworn a loyalty oath, and become a member of the party. That would be the DNC/RNC alliance party.
If you aren't considering third parties, you aren't supporting a two party system.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday August 29, @06:03AM
If Twitter were to truly crack down on hate speech the "Twit-in-chief [twitter.com]" would lose a platform and may be forced to do an actual press conference for once.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NewNic on Wednesday August 29, @01:19AM
This is just Trump mugging for the idiots.
Conservatives: Make my portion of the pie a larger proportion of the total. Liberals: Increase the size of the pie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:22AM
... you don't need new Googles, you need new Goggles. Beer Goggles.
CYA
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 29, @01:30AM (4 children)
MSM is very anti-Trump. For every pro-Trump headline published, there are half a dozen or more anti-Trump headlines. Given an environment like that, how is Google going to cast Trump in a good light, unless they manipulate the search results?
Since Google is a progressive bunch, how likely are they to intentionally make Trump look good? It ain't happening.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by captain normal on Wednesday August 29, @02:43AM (3 children)
I think Trump does the best job of making himself look bad. He doesn't need any help.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 29, @02:52AM (2 children)
I kind of agree. He makes himself look like an idiot pretty often. The rabid responses to that idiocy look even worse though. Even before Day One of Trump's presidency, various rabid idiots were joining "The Resistance". And, they actually take themselves seriously!
This nation has lived through the administrations of a number of witless wonders in the past. It will survive this one. It may not survive the irrational nonsense that MSM and the DNC are putting out there.
Is Trump a worse president than say . . . Ulysses S. Grant? It's kinda hard to say, at this point. So far, I'd say they were pretty close to equal. Both admire "success", for varying definitions of "success". Both are happy to put "successful" people in charge of things. It remains to be seen how badly people like Ajit Pai can screw things up.
Without the rabid irrationality of the left, the US will recover from the worst that Trump can do. Add in that irrationality, and anything might happen.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Wednesday August 29, @06:42AM (1 child)
Ajit Pai did not screw things up... He did exactly what Trump and all the republicans paid off by cable monopolies wanted.
Not to mention the CFPB, which dropped lawsuits against payday lenders [cnn.com] that bought the right congress critters even though the evidence was gather and the case was years in the making; gutted student loan enforcement [npr.org]; and is also looking at gutting protections under the Military Lending Act [npr.org].
Trump treats our allies with little to no respect, while cozying up to dictators like Putin and Kim Jon-un. Even worse, he breaks treaties that were negotiated in good faith. (nafta, Iran, Trans-pacific) and has even threatened to not hold up our NATO obligations. What country is going to sign a treaty with us in good faith, if a new president can just ignore/break them on a whim?
We might be able to recover from some issues... but how in the hell will we ever be able to fix the last one?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aim on Wednesday August 29, @07:53AM
Certainly no-one in Europe (minus some populists), as long as Trump remains on his throne. Europe has had a hell of a lot of goodwill for the USofA since they were liberated from WWII. But now with a guy put in charge who has broken a lot of porcelain, has way less morals than your run-of-the-mill mafia godfather, and is in the footsteps of you-know-who (risking a Godwin here), that is over and out. You USians seriously need to clean up before you're shown any sort of respect again. Dubya was bad enough, but seriously, Trump?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:34AM (4 children)
Let's make a deal: enforce "Fair and Balanced" on social media oligopolies, but also with AM radio oligopolies.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @01:43AM
You won't make any friends at NPR with suggestions like those.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday August 29, @01:44AM (2 children)
Nobody is keeping the left off of AM radio. They have launched several well funded networks with a large footprint. But they can't find anyone willing to listen. Can't force people to listen. And you are forgetting something important anyway. The Left isn't dominant on AM radio because they already have FM with NPR and pretty much every other station on the FM dial (except the few places where the talk station is on FM), which is probably why the new startups fail, they are competing with the government.
(Score: 4, Informative) by captain normal on Wednesday August 29, @02:50AM (1 child)
Just you saying so doesn't make it true.
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2018/04/04/radio-npr-numbers/ [digitalmusicnews.com]
https://www.npr.org/about-npr/597590072/npr-maintains-highest-ratings-ever [npr.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @03:39AM
Reread your parent above. You misunderstood.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."