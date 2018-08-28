from the sign-of-things-to-come dept.
After being enjoined from distributing 3D CAD Files of firearms from his website, DEFCAD.com, Cody Wilson announces plans to sell the files for any chosen price.
In other words: If he can't be the "Napster" of crypto-guns, he'll be the "iTunes," Wilson told reporters at a press conference Tuesday in Austin.
...
Josh Blackman, Wilson's lawyer, said in an interview Tuesday that selling the blueprints directly to people within the United States is perfectly legal.
"It's not about distribution, it's about posting them," Blackman said. "There's no prohibition on distributing these files — the prohibition is on doing it in a way that foreign persons can access."
Also at The Register, BBC, and Ars Technica.
Previously: Federal Judge Imposes Preliminary Injunction Against Defense Distributed's DEFCAD
by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @03:11AM
You might be asking yourself, why would anyone pay for these files when they can download them for free? Well, it's just another way of donating to Cody Wilson/Defense Distributed. It could also entice another prosecutor or Attorney General to go after him for distributing under this new angle. Cody Wilson wants a legal confrontation that results in the Supreme Court affirming our right to distribute these kinds of files/instructions.
Apparently this is pay what you want with a suggestion of $10, but some are paying $0-1. And you get the files on a flash drive. Kinda like Cryptome [cryptome.org], but probably a much smaller flash drive.
He launched a fundraiser with a goal of $400k on Aug. 20, was up to ~$120k on Aug. 24, and $212k right now.
by MostCynical on Wednesday August 29, @04:01AM
Thus being able to enforce the requirement to not let "furriners" get hold of the files.
The ones that are already downloadable from the internet.
Keeping within the law AND rasing money.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
by anubi on Wednesday August 29, @04:39AM
By getting paid, one must surrender payment credentials.
Now, someone knows just WHO is interested in the files.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @04:46AM
I'm on the checkout page and there's an option to pay using Bitcoin. Not perfect, but potentially better.
by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:32AM
Wear a Balaklava when you pay cash for BitCoin from a local BitCoin Cambio.
There are several Mobile Apps for that.
by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @01:03PM
I read that initially as 'Wear Baklava when you pay cash...'
I think I need new glasses...though there might be some fun involved in the crafting of a Baklava Balaclava..
by Freeman on Wednesday August 29, @04:19PM
I'm quite sure you meant "Balaclava": "A knitted cap covering the head and neck with an opening for the eyes or face, used as cold-weather gear especially by soldiers, mountain climbers, and skiers." https://www.thefreedictionary.com/Balaclava [thefreedictionary.com]
Not "Balaklava": "A section of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea ..." https://www.thefreedictionary.com/Balaklava [thefreedictionary.com]
by hemocyanin on Wednesday August 29, @06:05AM
If you want to watch the press conference he held earlier today, it is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFlAyxSRsOc [youtube.com]
by janrinok on Wednesday August 29, @06:22AM
Point 1. The information is already out there. Perhaps not as easy to find as it was a short while back, but the details are known by a lot of 'foreigners'. Something to do with 'stable doors' and 'locks' springs to mind.
Point 2. Does the US judiciary really believe that no-one outside of the USA will be able to design a 3D printable gun? The fact that it has been achieved, albeit for a single shot weapon, means that others will try. Some will be successful. Ammunition will be a bigger problem for some countries outside the USA, but that will be resolved too, unfortunately.
I'm not sure what it actually being achieved by this prohibition.
by jmorris on Wednesday August 29, @06:52AM
He is distributing more than the one shot "Liberator" plastic gun. It is just a demo that can be printed now.
vz58, ruger_10-22, ar10, liberator, ar15, 1911, beretta_92fs are in the archive I'm sharing on BT. Obviously one would need a more advanced printer for the others. But then DD also sells a computer controlled milling machine capable of turning an unregulated "80% lower" into a ready to use part and everything else on an AR15 is available "off the rack" as spare / after market upgrade parts. Others have access to 3d printers that can work with metal and the price and availability of such equipment will only improve. The genie is well and truly out of the bottle now, gun control will soon be as dead as the old Soviet Era controls on printing presses.
We all know that only a small modification is required to convert the civilian AR15 into a real select fire military version. As software it will be but a minor "patch" floating on the dark web. The government will never know how many people have printed and tested a full auto mod, then squirreled it safely away for SHTF day. Which will help tilt the balance of terror back toward the citizens and keep the peace.
And do ya know what the result of all this will be? Absolutely nothing. Which is the entire point. Arms are the most available as they have been in decades and that is now going to be locked in. And it is a good thing. Misuse of legal weapons is rare. Especially among the more serious, the ones who would be making their own, the sort who spend lots of time at the range shooting, members of the NRA, etc. the rate of misuse is trivial. The gun nuts will now have the power to keep the 2nd Amendment against all comers. Now it is up to US to keep the Internet free and so preserve the 1st.
by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:02AM
It is so funny that jmorris thinks that running a CNC milling machine is just like sending a file to a machine that squirts out droplets of molten plastic! Machinists, and gunsmiths, unlike conservatives, actually have to know stuff, rather than just going off about it. "Spray and pray" is not about spittle, but it is just as effective, either way. Which is to say, "not".
by mhajicek on Wednesday August 29, @03:30PM
Machinists and gunsmiths tend to be conservative or libertarian more often than not.
by JNCF on Wednesday August 29, @04:20PM
CNC machines and 3D printers both use g-code, you can send a file to either machine. They both require regular maintenance and calibration, you can't just indefinitely send files to either machine and expect reasonable results. I think you're either overestimating the difficulty of running a CNC machine, underestimating the difficulty of running a 3D printer, or both.
Please don't make me defend jmorris again, it hurts.
by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:39AM
Some Kuron explained to me that anyone at all could make an AK-47 out of one square foot of sheet metal and a barrel that a machinist must fabricate.
To work that sheet metal one mostly uses a Bending Brake and a foot-operated sheet metal shear. There's a proper name for this shear but it's 4:30 in the morning and my paying client is getting impatient with me.
by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:36AM
If you're patient and diligent enough it's not hard at all to make black powder out of Horse Diuretic.
You can make lead ball by hurling a crucible of molten lead from a modest tower into a basin of water. That's how it was actually done by both sides during our Revolution.
That the manufacture of firearms from strictly-specified interchangeable parts was such a big deal was due to someone having figured out how to make balls that are all the same size, but I don't know how that was actually done.
When the owner of that particular Defense Manufacturer asked the US Army's purchasing agent to pick out gun parts completely at random then assemble them into a complete flintlock, that purchasing agent gave that particular Defense Manufacturer a totally righteous rimjob.
by mhajicek on Wednesday August 29, @03:34PM
I'm reading a book called "The Perfectionists" which contains a detailed rendition of that story among others.