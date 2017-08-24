from the no-free-lunch dept.
c|net reports Yahoo Mail Scans Your Inbox for Receipts, but its Competitors Don't:
Oath, the Verizon-owned company that runs Yahoo's web properties, is scanning your inbox for commercial emails, according to a report Tuesday from The Wall Street Journal. Verizon bought Yahoo last year.
The emails would appear to include order confirmations and other such messages from online retailers. Oath uses the information to put you into interest groups and then help advertisers show you ads based on those interests, the Journal reported.
The practice isn't new for Yahoo, and users noticed that Oath gave itself the right to read your emails in its updated privacy policy in April. What makes it remarkable now is that Oath is marketing this ability to advertisers at a time when competitors in email don't do the same thing.
In 2017, Google said it would no longer scan users' consumer email accounts for advertising purposes. Microsoft said it's never done so, and it even famously called out Google in 2013 for the practice in an ad warning email users not to get "Scroogled."
I've watched many e-mail providers rise to the top in popularity over the years. (Remember Hotmail, AOL, Prodigy, and Lycos?)
Who is your current e-mail provider? Why did you select them and/or stick with them?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by melikamp on Wednesday August 29, @04:55AM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Funny) by melikamp on Wednesday August 29, @04:57AM (1 child)
CC: MICROSOFT
RE: you no longer scan users' consumer email???
Please release all consumer-facing javascript as free+libre software,
and provide support for client-side strong encryption,
and until then, instead of lying through your teeth,
KINDLY FUCK OFF
(Score: 4, Funny) by pvanhoof on Wednesday August 29, @08:49AM
Let's get it ~ right [ietf.org], guys:
(Score: 5, Insightful) by deimios on Wednesday August 29, @07:43AM
You see Google doesn't scan your mails for advertising purposes. It scans them for *user preferences*, then uses those for advertising purposes.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday August 29, @08:37AM
It bears repeating that, if you are not paying for an email service, then your email is being monetised in some other way.
One can choose inexpensive other providers - a swift Internet search gives this 2014 article which appears to still be relevant: https://www.computersolving.com/computer-tips-tricks/best-paid-for-premium-email-providers/ [computersolving.com] ; and you can probably add Protonmail to that list. You are not compelled to use Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, or Apple for your email.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:55AM (4 children)
I can sign up with or without Tor and choose from any number of free luxury domains.
No phone # check, no captcha and none of the usual bullshit (and no javascript.[1])
[1] if you use Tor+Thunderbird+Torbirdy
It works every time I need a quick and easy throwaway account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:04AM (1 child)
https://www.mailinator.com/ [mailinator.com]
http://10minutemail.com/10MinuteMail/index.html [10minutemail.com]
http://www.trashmail.net/ [trashmail.net]
https://temp-mail.org/ [temp-mail.org]
https://www.guerrillamail.com/ [guerrillamail.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:58AM
those all suck and can't be compared with cock.li.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday August 29, @02:04PM
The domain sounds like it has something in common with a goat based domain name.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Wednesday August 29, @11:41PM
10minutemail.com is pretty slick for throwaway email addresses.
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:02AM (2 children)
I mean, who'd want to be considered as 'competing' with Yahoo in its current state?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 29, @01:45PM (1 child)
I was going to ask: Yahoo Mail still exists? Or it still has users?
I have (some largish number) of Yahoo accounts, but I haven't touched any of them in years and years. For such an incredibly long time you could create accounts without needing a phone number or any other information. A great way to have throwaway email addresses.
Some people would suggest that it is hypothetically possible for large numbers of accounts to vote up messages on the defunct Y! SCOX forums. Or vote them down into oblivion. But I won't suggest that such a thing is possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:24PM
I still use Yahoo for my email. I created the account way back in 1999 and mostly have been too lazy to switch to anything else. I also have an email account from my ISP which I use.
I mostly access my email through IMAP, so I don't really see ads, and all outgoing mail goes through my ISPs SMTP server, so I don't get ads tagged on to my emails.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:29AM
I've got in mind some actual code, but Just For Now I'll proclaim /etc/hosts from the rooftops.
But haven't ad blockers already been done?
Yes Indeedy! But PixelBeGone the actual code will _not_ be an ad blocker.
It will be a Web and Mobile Analytics blocker. That's quite a different thing.
While online ads will continue to track you of their own accord they'll be far-less targeted as well as I hope far-less effective than they are now.
My hope is to bring back Direct Mail. Yes, RLY: what most knew as "Junk Mail".
It happens that I was in the early nineties quite heavily into Direct Mail. My code for Working Software was nothing more than a vehicle to drive Working Software's Direct Mail marketing, in much the same way as neither Oracle nor IBM are database vendors.
site:soylentnews.org "Fuck MDC" [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:55PM (2 children)
I set up my own email service, it will work until the consumer email oligarchy decides it has critical mass to only accept mail from each other. Many of my emails end up in google's spam folder already, whether that is because I often send code and output, or because I have disparaged google in public before, I don't know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:26PM (1 child)
Your emails ending up in Google's spam filter is most likely just because you are your own email provider.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:23PM
Or, he's not using a well established relay for outbound email.