You can’t automate the truth.

This week, two projects were unveiled that are intended to act as buffers between the world and fake news. The first, SurfSafe, was created by a pair of UC Berkley undergrads, Ash Bhat and Rohan Phadte. The second, Reality Defender, is the work of the AI Foundation, a startup founded in 2017 that has yet to release a commercial product. Both projects are browser plug-ins that will alert users to misinformation by scanning images and videos on the webpages they’re looking at and flagging any doctored content.

Lars Buttler, CEO of AI Foundation, tells The Verge that his team was motivated to create the plug-in because of escalating fears over misinformation, including AI-generated fakes. “We felt we were at the threshold of something that could be very powerful but also very dangerous,” says Buttler. “You can use these tools in a positive way, for entertainment and fun. But a free society depends on people having some sort of agreement on what objective reality is, so I do think we should be scared about this.”

[...] Of the two plug-ins, SurfSafe’s approach is simpler. Once installed, users can click on pictures, and the software will perform something like a reverse-image search. It will look for the same content that appears on trusted “source” sites and flag well-known doctored images. Reality Defender promises to do the same (the plug-in has yet to launch fully), but in a more technologically advanced manner, using machine learning to verify whether or not an image has been tinkered with. Both plug-ins also encourage users to help out with this process, identifying pictures that have been manipulated or so-called “propaganda.”

The two approaches are very different. SurfSafe’s leans heavily on the expertise of established media outlets. Its reverse-image search is basically sending readers to look at other sites’ coverage in the hope that they have spotted the fake. “We think there are groups doing a great job of [fact-checking content], but we want users to get that information at the click a mouse,” says SurfSafe’s Ash Bhat. Reality Defender, meanwhile, wants to use technology to automate this process.