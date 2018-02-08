18/08/29/0239224 story
from the I-don't-even-know-4G dept.
The European Union reckons 5G R&D needs a boost – so it has slung a loan of €500m in the general direction of Finland.
Nokia, recipient of the loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), hasn't identified specific goals for its development effort.
However, EIB president Alexander Stubb told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that Europe needs to catch up with the countries it sees as the powerhouses of 5G – China and the USA.
[...] The loan comes in a climate increasingly hostile to Chinese giant Huawei, which is viewed with suspicion by the UK and US, and subject to an outright ban on competing for 5G projects in Australia.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @09:33AM (9 children)
Nokia style: they'll blow the budget and do nothing about 5G.
Don't be surprised, though, to see them coming with 6G wizardry well ahead of time.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:51AM (4 children)
Nokia was finding it's feet in the smartphone market before a Microsoft plant ruined the company. Now they're just a FoxConn brand name and we wonder why the EU is loaning tax revenue to a Chinese manufacturing giant.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:09AM (3 children)
Nokia produces network gear, the Nokia phones are made by HMD Global. Nokia is not just producing physical products, but do heavy R&D also.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Wednesday August 29, @10:52AM
Nokia Oyj licensed the Nokia brand to HMD Global for the mobile phones. Nokia Oyj are not in the mobile phone handset business now, but are in the mobile phone infrastructure business (base stations etc), as well as the other lines of business they have [wikipedia.org]. As well as not making mobile phones, they no longer make rubber boots or toilet paper, much like IBM no longer manufactures coffee grinders, meat slicers, and weighing machines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:02PM (1 child)
s/produces/assembles
The factories in Finland and Brazil are little more than assembly plants for Asian manufactured parts are they not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:36PM
Like i said, heavy R&D on which their products are based on. I think it's irrelevant here, where each component is made.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:06AM (2 children)
I don't get where you get the "Nokia style"-comment. Nokia has been developing the previous technologies a lot, that's why they have such a big patent portfolio.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @11:15AM (1 child)
My point exactly.
You don't get a big patent portfolio by following others and staring 5G now means they'd position themselves as followers..
Don't get me wrong, they'll do 5G equipment just fine. Except they'll use the €500m R&D money for original R&D.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday August 29, @01:07PM
Nokia been a 5g-ppp member [5g-ppp.eu] from day 1 [5g-ppp.eu] and leads multiple working groups [5g-ppp.eu].
If you're wondering what's the rush: https://www.rcrwireless.com/20180518/5g/china-mobile-deploy-100-5g-base-stations-shanghai-tag2 [rcrwireless.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:48AM
I expect an American wireless company to try to buy Nokia so they can directly influence the 5G development and rollout in the EU. The EU is a big market, and as a bonus there are a lot of lucrative patents to be had.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:47AM
Step 1. Hire someone from Microsoft… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Wednesday August 29, @10:14AM
the other day(https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=27325&cid=727336): https://5g-ppp.eu/5g-trials-2/ [5g-ppp.eu]
At the (100%) risk of sounding like a broken record*, it seems obvious to me the EU is taking a market approach by funding their local solutions while still letting the foreign corporations boost competition and promote innovation while the US & Australia are cowering behind protections to support Cisco's interests. Not that I have great expectation from Nokia... But Chinese corporations needs the competition too so even losing in the end should promote better products for everyone.
Well, that's Cisco, Apple, Microsoft and Intel joining in on IBM's, GM's & Ford's military-industrial aid program. No surprise there... Unfortunately.
*and alienating millennials who don't know what a broken record is...
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 29, @11:24AM (4 children)
It's probably a matter of technicalities, but I am sure curious about the reason why the EU as a whole can give public assistance to a company, while single member states cannot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:52AM
Par for the course with the EU, an organisation that fails to meet [wikipedia.org] the criteria [wikipedia.org] for membership with itself.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday August 29, @12:56PM (2 children)
Why do you think they can't?
UK example https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support [www.gov.uk]
Ireland example https://dbei.gov.ie/en/News-And-Events/Department-News/2018/March/28032018.html [dbei.gov.ie]
(EU funding is shown here https://europa.eu/youreurope/business/funding-grants/access-to-finance/index_en.htm [europa.eu] )
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 29, @07:52PM (1 child)
It's not the same thing. Allotted financing for anybody meeting some criteria is not money loaned to one guy in particular. Article 107/1 treaty of Rome, art 2 Treaty of Lisbon, google tells me.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday August 29, @08:16PM
How does a loan from the European Investment Bank differ to a loan from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:45AM (1 child)
