The European Union reckons 5G R&D needs a boost – so it has slung a loan of €500m in the general direction of Finland.

Nokia, recipient of the loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), hasn't identified specific goals for its development effort.

However, EIB president Alexander Stubb told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that Europe needs to catch up with the countries it sees as the powerhouses of 5G – China and the USA.

[...] The loan comes in a climate increasingly hostile to Chinese giant Huawei, which is viewed with suspicion by the UK and US, and subject to an outright ban on competing for 5G projects in Australia.