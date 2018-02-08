Stories
EU Tosses Nokia A Small Loan Of €500M, Tells It To Go Crazy With 5G R&D

Wednesday August 29, @09:00AM
The European Union reckons 5G R&D needs a boost – so it has slung a loan of €500m in the general direction of Finland.

Nokia, recipient of the loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), hasn't identified specific goals for its development effort.

However, EIB president Alexander Stubb told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that Europe needs to catch up with the countries it sees as the powerhouses of 5G – China and the USA.

[...] The loan comes in a climate increasingly hostile to Chinese giant Huawei, which is viewed with suspicion by the UK and US, and subject to an outright ban on competing for 5G projects in Australia.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @09:33AM (9 children)

    by c0lo (156) on Wednesday August 29, @09:33AM (#727733)

    Nokia style: they'll blow the budget and do nothing about 5G.
    Don't be surprised, though, to see them coming with 6G wizardry well ahead of time.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:51AM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:51AM (#727736)

      Nokia was finding it's feet in the smartphone market before a Microsoft plant ruined the company. Now they're just a FoxConn brand name and we wonder why the EU is loaning tax revenue to a Chinese manufacturing giant.

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:09AM (3 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:09AM (#727739)

        Nokia produces network gear, the Nokia phones are made by HMD Global. Nokia is not just producing physical products, but do heavy R&D also.

        • (Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Wednesday August 29, @10:52AM

          by pTamok (3042) on Wednesday August 29, @10:52AM (#727749)

          Nokia Oyj licensed the Nokia brand to HMD Global for the mobile phones. Nokia Oyj are not in the mobile phone handset business now, but are in the mobile phone infrastructure business (base stations etc), as well as the other lines of business they have [wikipedia.org]. As well as not making mobile phones, they no longer make rubber boots or toilet paper, much like IBM no longer manufactures coffee grinders, meat slicers, and weighing machines.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:02PM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @12:02PM (#727783)

          Nokia produces network gear

          s/produces/assembles

          The factories in Finland and Brazil are little more than assembly plants for Asian manufactured parts are they not?

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:36PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:36PM (#727965)

            Like i said, heavy R&D on which their products are based on. I think it's irrelevant here, where each component is made.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:06AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:06AM (#727737)

      I don't get where you get the "Nokia style"-comment. Nokia has been developing the previous technologies a lot, that's why they have such a big patent portfolio.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:48AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:48AM (#727745)

      I expect an American wireless company to try to buy Nokia so they can directly influence the 5G development and rollout in the EU. The EU is a big market, and as a bonus there are a lot of lucrative patents to be had.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:47AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:47AM (#727735)

    Step 1. Hire someone from Microsoft… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Wednesday August 29, @10:14AM

    by RamiK (1813) on Wednesday August 29, @10:14AM (#727740)

    the other day(https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=27325&cid=727336): https://5g-ppp.eu/5g-trials-2/ [5g-ppp.eu]

    At the (100%) risk of sounding like a broken record*, it seems obvious to me the EU is taking a market approach by funding their local solutions while still letting the foreign corporations boost competition and promote innovation while the US & Australia are cowering behind protections to support Cisco's interests. Not that I have great expectation from Nokia... But Chinese corporations needs the competition too so even losing in the end should promote better products for everyone.

    Well, that's Cisco, Apple, Microsoft and Intel joining in on IBM's, GM's & Ford's military-industrial aid program. No surprise there... Unfortunately.

    *and alienating millennials who don't know what a broken record is...

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 29, @11:24AM (4 children)

    by Bot (3902) on Wednesday August 29, @11:24AM (#727764)

    It's probably a matter of technicalities, but I am sure curious about the reason why the EU as a whole can give public assistance to a company, while single member states cannot.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:45AM (1 child)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday August 29, @11:45AM (#727776) Homepage Journal

    Nokia's was the manufacture of rubber boots.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:55AM (#727779)

      Yet another another etymological source for bacon idioms.

