More Patients Survive Sudden Cardiac Arrest with New EMS Technique:
A new study showed that a change in the type of breathing tube paramedics use to resuscitate patients with sudden cardiac arrest can significantly improve the odds of survival and save thousands of lives. More than 90 percent of Americans who experience sudden cardiac arrest die before, or soon after, reaching a hospital.
"During resuscitation, opening the airway and having proper access to it is a key factor for the survival of someone who goes into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital," said George Sopko, M.D., M.P.H., program director in the NHLBI's Division of Cardiovascular Sciences and coauthor of the study. "But one of the burning questions in prehospital emergency care has been, 'Which is the best airway device?'"
[...] "While identical to techniques used by doctors in the hospital, intubation in these severe and stressful prehospital settings is very difficult and fraught with errors," said Henry E. Wang, M.D., professor and vice chair for research in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Wang was the study's lead author.
Today, however, new devices such as laryngeal tubes, offer simpler alternatives to opening and accessing an airway. These tubes are easier to use, and the trial showed that cardiac arrest patients treated with this alternative had a higher survival rate.
[...] Overall, patients in the laryngeal tube group had significantly better outcomes. For instance, 18.3 percent of patients survived three days in the hospital and 10.8 percent survived to reach hospital discharge. For the group with traditional endotracheal intubation, the survival numbers were 15.4 and 8.1 percent, respectively. Also, the proportion of patients surviving with good brain function was higher in the laryngeal tube group.
H.E. Wang et al. Effect of a Strategy of Initial Laryngeal Tube Insertion vs. Endotracheal Intubation on 72-Hour Survival in Adults with Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Journal of the American Medical Association. August 28, 2018. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2018.7044
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday August 29, @11:22AM
I think it was in the early seventies that an Anesthesiologist decided to Break The Silence by writing a paper in which he explained that a great many of his fellow Anesthesiologists KILLED THIER OWN PATIENTS BY INTUBATING THEIR ESOPHAGI.
Courtroom Hilarity Ensued.
The Mind Simply Reels.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday August 29, @03:05PM
Larynx tubes like the King LT can (and usually are allowed to, depending on county protocol) be inserted by Basic EMT's. ET is an Intermediate / Paramedic level skill and above.
The traded downside is you can inflate both lungs and stomach with a larynx tube so you have increased regurgitation risk and a tummy full of air makes CPR a lot harder as well.
As to MDC's comment, for a long LONG time routine ET procedure last step is listen to the tummy and both lower lobes of the lung to confirm proper placement. That said there are lots of EMS people who have advocated for both sides.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday August 29, @03:14PM
Nice article catch. Sending it along to friends... Thanks marty!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:18PM (2 children)
I did not realize it was that low. I guess In this case prevention/screening is the key because those odds mean you won't get a 2nd chance if you do have a heart attack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:56PM (1 child)
10% is generous. In many situations it's closer to 5%.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @06:39PM
That's embarrassingly low unless you're in the middle of nowhere. Around here the overall survival rate is much higher than that, and that's for all kinds of heart attacks. For the cases where medics have to use a tube, the survival rate is nearly 100%.
Of course, it's expensive as those are actual real doctors, but considering how common heart disease is and that they can provide other types of treatment, it's well worth the money.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seattle_%26_King_County_Emergency_Medical_Services_System#Performance [wikipedia.org]