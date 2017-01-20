Stories
Divers Find Enormous, Creepy Squid on New Zealand Beach

Wednesday August 29, @01:31PM
New Zealand divers were searching for a spot to dive when they happened upon an impressive, and kind of creepy-looking, giant squid:

"After we went for a dive we went back to [the squid] and got a tape measure out, and it measured 4.2 meters [13 feet] long," one of the divers, Daniel Aplin, told the New Zealand Herald.

A representative from the New Zealand Department of Conservation told the Herald that the divers most likely found a giant squid (Architeuthis dux) and not a colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni). [Photos of the Stunning Deep-Sea Squid Feeding]

Both species of squid are formidable sea creatures, with giant squid typically reaching 16 feet (5 m) long, according to the Smithsonian, and the colossal squid reaching over 30 feet (10 m) long, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Source: https://www.livescience.com/63444-mysterious-dead-giant-squid.html

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:53PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:53PM (#727841)

    Ludicrous Squid, NOW!

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:00PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:00PM (#727845)

      They've gone to plaid!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:04PM (#727848)

    It came from sea and tastes like fish.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:17PM (#727852)

    Peter Jackson

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Wednesday August 29, @03:53PM (1 child)

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Wednesday August 29, @03:53PM (#727866) Journal

    This is a really good story. Absolutely Kraken.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:25PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:25PM (#727885)

      ROFL you're kraken me up!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:59PM (#727924)

    Poor squid wanted to go to Japan, but failed his Knowledge check…

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday August 29, @07:31PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Wednesday August 29, @07:31PM (#727962)

    Won't you guys reconsquider these jokes?

    (and no, shameless stolen from the Interwebs. I just wanted to give you ten tickles. They'll sue me asquidiously and I can't say it was an acksquidental use.)

  • (Score: 1) by easyTree on Wednesday August 29, @08:16PM

    by easyTree (6882) on Wednesday August 29, @08:16PM (#727991)

    Now let's have a photo of a large knob of butter, sack of garlic and chilli and gigantic pan.

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 29, @08:28PM (1 child)

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Wednesday August 29, @08:28PM (#728002)

    Those divers are a pretty tough bunch. They're diving in the Cook Strait, the gap between the two main islands of New Zealand. One of the trickiest stretches of water anywhere. I wouldn't dive there, especially in the winter.

    Also, they got Paua which you might know as abalone. It's kind of like rubber, but with a seafood flavour.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @12:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @12:04AM (#728068)

      Paua is only like rubber if you cook it, much more tender if eaten raw

  • (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday August 29, @09:05PM (2 children)

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Wednesday August 29, @09:05PM (#728006) Homepage

    "That's a whole heap of calamari," one said. "People worry about sharks. Bugger seeing that in the water," said another.

    --
    systemd is Roko's Basilisk

    • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday August 29, @10:02PM (1 child)

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @10:02PM (#728032) Journal

      This story is absolutely full of great quotes.

      The NZ Herald reports, apparently seriously, that

      "My brother said 'what's that over there?' and pointed it out," Daniel Aplin said. "It was right next to the track so we pulled over and we were like: 'It's a big squid'."

      • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday August 29, @10:45PM

        by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @10:45PM (#728046) Journal

        This story is absolutely full of great quotes.

        And yet, not enough for a dept. line.

        Anyway, it's 42 decimeters long, that should certainly answer something. But only for metric people, bad luck for imperialists with their 13 feet. ;-)

        --
        The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
