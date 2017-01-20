Submitted via IRC for takyon
New Zealand divers were searching for a spot to dive when they happened upon an impressive, and kind of creepy-looking, giant squid:
"After we went for a dive we went back to [the squid] and got a tape measure out, and it measured 4.2 meters [13 feet] long," one of the divers, Daniel Aplin, told the New Zealand Herald.
A representative from the New Zealand Department of Conservation told the Herald that the divers most likely found a giant squid (Architeuthis dux) and not a colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni). [Photos of the Stunning Deep-Sea Squid Feeding]
Both species of squid are formidable sea creatures, with giant squid typically reaching 16 feet (5 m) long, according to the Smithsonian, and the colossal squid reaching over 30 feet (10 m) long, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 29, @08:28PM (1 child)
Those divers are a pretty tough bunch. They're diving in the Cook Strait, the gap between the two main islands of New Zealand. One of the trickiest stretches of water anywhere. I wouldn't dive there, especially in the winter.
Also, they got Paua which you might know as abalone. It's kind of like rubber, but with a seafood flavour.
