The Chinese government appears to be withholding samples of the bird flu virus H7N9, requested by U.S. researchers:
The samples are critical for studying the virus and developing life-saving treatments and vaccines in preparation for potential outbreaks or pandemics. Usually, countries share viral samples "in a timely manner" without any fanfare under an agreement established by the World Health Organization to address such potential flu threats. That usually means a matter of months.
But according to The New York Times, China has failed to share the samples for more than a year, despite persistent requests from government officials and researchers, including those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Moreover, scientists and experts worry that, as the US and China continue to butt heads on trade agreements, the issue of sharing biological samples and other medical-related materials could worsen.
We can make our own flu, and send them live samples.
Also at The New York Times.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday August 29, @05:11PM (1 child)
I do love just living and die for the spite of a weird bald blob thing.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Sulla on Wednesday August 29, @07:22PM
Sounds like China is getting pretty desperate if they are willing to risk their own peoples lives when negotiating. So sounds to me like we are winning. China has thrown out some pretty big concessions so far as possibilities; enforcing US copyright and patents, allowing foreign companies to own assets in whole in China, saw offers for between 100 and 200 billion in additional trade allowances, allowing US products currently banned to be unbanned for sale in China. China wants to get a deal where they are still ahead, Trump wants a deal (like the one with Mexico or Europe) that takes us from a drastically unbalanced state to a balanced state. It is completely reasonable to not want to continue being screwed. Currently we are rich but a net loss of 400 in US treasure a year from the US to China will ruin us in the long run.
I cannot compete in the market with someone from China who can work for cents a day. I cannot compete with a guy from China who is just as smart as me but got his degree for 1/20th the price. I suppose one day I could compete with them if I am okay getting by on 1/5 of my current salary and with 1/5 of my current 'stuff' and the inability to provide a life for my kids anywhere near that which was given to me by my parents and to them by their grand parents. Rome failed because it sent its treasure to the East in exchange for trinkets and spices.
The trade deficit was great for boomers who wanted cheap crap, and they will be dead before the chickens of bad trade comes home to roost and ruins their children and grandchildren.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:47PM (14 children)
The flu vaccines dont work anyway... all this means is whoever is making those will be able to scam less people indirectly through their insurance.
And its strange that China is apparently just doing this without any public comment, and has been for awhile (which invalidates the "trade war" narrative). They are probably covering up some shady activities. Are they worried the US is going to find a bunch of myc/his/flag/etc tags in there?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Wednesday August 29, @06:02PM (13 children)
Oh yeah, it only [oup.com] reduces your chances of getting the most common flu in a year by 74%. You're right, you should just quadruple your chances of getting a deadly disease.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @06:22PM (12 children)
Your paper from 1994:
https://academic.oup.com/jid/article-abstract/169/1/68/896278 [oup.com]
More recent data:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6706a2.htm [cdc.gov]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_efficacy [wikipedia.org]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29388196 [nih.gov]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Wednesday August 29, @06:30PM (10 children)
Did you read past the first percentage you saw in your paper?
Preventing the particular strain they selected for in creation was 67%. Acute respiratory incidents are more commonly associated with other strains like Bird Flu. Moreover, I don't know what you aim to prove to me by pointing at a paper that says higher vaccination rates would save thousands of lives in 2018 in their conclusion. That seems to definetly undercut your "does nothing" line.
Your second paper, you seem to be purposefully conflating absolute and relative risk to make 1-2% sound like small numbers.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @06:40PM (9 children)
Its all in the 70% range but doesnt really matter since vaccine efficacy is not the correct number to apply to a member of the public getting vaccinated. That is vaccine effectiveness.
Ok, who cares? Every strain is different.
The part I quoted contained the part I wished you to notice. It was that vaccine effectiveness more recently is reported to be closer to 35% than the 70% vaccine efficacy reported in your source. I don't really care what spin they put on the results. If they wanted they could have said that higher vaccination rates will lead to billions of dollars lost due to people who get unnecessarily ill from the flu vaccine and have to miss work/etc.
I didnt conflate anything, I quoted the entire conclusion of the most recent cochrane review on flu vaccines... Sorry you dont like the results.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Taibhsear on Wednesday August 29, @06:55PM (1 child)
Not sure if you know or not but that's comparing two different vaccines. They don't have the same target strains. They are based on estimates of what strains appear to be the biggest upcoming threats for that year/season and then put into production. Last years vaccine just ended up being not as accurate with their chosen targets. It doesn't mean all flu vaccines are therefore pointless. You still end up having immunity/resistance to the strains from last years vaccine. It just wasn't effective vs the strains that ended up being the most successful last year. The virus mutates constantly. It's actually pretty fascinating how it does so. I'd recommend people read up on it if interested.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:09PM
Yes, even within strains you need a new vaccine every year. I'm making no attempt to distinguish between different strains or vaccines in my comments.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday August 29, @09:05PM (6 children)
You did, and now you're lying about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @09:19PM (5 children)
Do you understand what a cochrane review is and why I would want to include it?
I had already earlier directly addressed your (wrong) application of old vaccine efficacy numbers with a different paper that provided more recent (correctly applied) vaccine effectiveness values. The cochrane review, however, is usually the most extensive meta-analysis available for any treatment. They conclude the evidence is somewhat shaky for even a small net benefit of flu vaccines at the societal level. You don't like that (which is fine, I dont claim the cochrane reviews are the word of god) but apparently cant offer any valid critique.
Anyway, this is the second time I've had an interaction with you like this.... I suspect you are one of those trumptards posting under a false flag to make the "other side" look drunk or stupid or ignorant or whatever.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday August 29, @09:49PM (4 children)
Okay, I get it. You're angry because you're wrong.
The words "Cocherane review" do nothing to answer for conflating absolute and relative risk to misrepresent numbers. You're dumb, your antivax views are dumb, and this argument is way too dumb to be having.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:16PM
Which was done where? Just because I included the two types of values in the same post? I don't think that is too confusing for most readers on this site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:19PM (2 children)
And in fact its you who conflated vaccine efficacy with vaccine effectiveness. Not that I dont think that set of terms isnt designed to confuse people...
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Wednesday August 29, @10:37PM (1 child)
I get the vaccine about every other year.
I don't generally get the flu regardless (or it is so mild it doesn't matter), but I've notably never gotten it when i had the vaccine that year.
(In before someone with the exact opposite anecdote)
Now I -would- make a comment about insurance companies being businesses that don't pay for ineffective treatments, but then i would have to shred my own argument, so I'll just leave it there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:14PM
I think insurance companies just figured out vaccinated people are less likely to visit the doctor for minor flu like symptoms if they consider themselves "protected", so its cheaper to pay for these vaccines whether placebo or not.
I wouldnt go to the doctor if I did have the flu, ie these visits being avoided are mostly unnecessary anyway.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:06PM
More from the 2018 cochrane review:
(Score: 5, Interesting) by RamiK on Wednesday August 29, @07:21PM (2 children)
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201808/18/WS5b776d62a310add14f38674d.html [chinadaily.com.cn]
On the other hand, the way American courts let pharma postpone court dates for close to a decade even when whistleblowers come forwards ( https://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php/merck-mumps-motions-whistleblowers-the-actual-story/ [skepticalraptor.com] *) doesn't exactly fills me with confident about made-in-American pharmaceuticals either.
*Provax blog since most of the antivax people are conspiracy nuts that would throw the baby out with the bathwater and I only have so much patience to paranoid loons other than myself.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday August 29, @07:26PM
Sorry for the lack of proofing. Android...
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:41PM
Chinese pharmas pull the same stunt their food industry does. Google Chinese-sourced blood pressure medicine.