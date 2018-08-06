from the musical-fares dept.
Musicians don't usually get a lot of money. The go-to scapegoat remains copyright infringement or piracy as the industry tries to call it. However, that is contradicted by the reality that music industry revenues have been rising for years. The percentage reaching musicians being always small turns out to be due to mostly unnecessary middlemen. TechDirt has done analyses before and now that the data is in for 2017 it shows that only 12% of music revenue collected currently reaches the actual musicians.
Now we have even more data on this. Citibank recently released a massive and incredibly thorough report on the entire music industry showing how and where the money is made. There's lots of interesting and useful information in the report, but the headline grabbing fact is that musicians end up with just about 12% of global music revenue. As I said, the report is incredibly thorough (and a really useful read if you want to get a sense of just how convoluted and complex the music business really is), but the key is that there was ~$43 billion spent on music in 2017. Approximately $25 billion of that went to everyone (outside of the labels) who helped make the music available: digital streaming services, retail stores, concert venues[.]
[...] That leaves $18.2 billion in money distributed out to the labels. But of that amount, only about $5 billion actually goes to artists, which means right around 12% goes to artists[.]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:36PM (9 children)
Really, that high? I always assumed it was like 1.2%.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:44PM
I thought around 5%. 12% is much higher than royalties paid per book sold.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by vux984 on Wednesday August 29, @04:04PM (1 child)
Note the TFA includes concert/live performance revenue.
The amount artists get of THAT particular bucket is much higher than than the other revenue source.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Wednesday August 29, @08:26PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 29, @04:05PM (1 child)
One reason that 12% number might be misleading is the number of costs that are "recouped" by the record company from the musicians. So while the musicians may have grossed 12% of the revenue, the company could be claiming most of that for promotion, management, tour expenses, recording studio time, etc, and then they end up netting (a.k.a. getting paid) closer to 1%.
RIAA accounting is even nuttier than Hollywood accounting.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 29, @08:19PM
That's more or less what happened to some young fellows of my acquaintance.
They had a country rock type group, and thought they were pretty good, so they went off to the UK to make their fortunes.
They were signed to a british label who advanced them a bunch of money to record an album and tour it. The record company then decided their sound wasn't the latest thing anymore, withdrew support and they came home with a massive debt.
I think they were told if they could come up with £1 million for promotion the record company would help them.
Tough business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:07PM (3 children)
An admission that you don't know anything is insightful?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @04:14PM (2 children)
Yes, it offers an insight into an AC's soul. You should show your gratitude [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:30PM (1 child)
Thank you for improving the AC soul. We are all one (but suffer from high magnitude multiple personality disorder).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @05:48PM
No kidding, I have no recollection of making that statement but I'll take the +1 funny anyway :D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @03:53PM (4 children)
If you notice, it's 12% of REVENUES, not profits. Therefore, after the manufacturer/distributor sells the product and pays for their own costs, then there is PROFIT. From that profit, an amount that is 12% of REVENUE is taken.
Wow, that's not bad.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @04:12PM
12% of revenue is a cost for the music label, it will be taken out even before taxes.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:22PM (2 children)
Read the full article. Much of that 12% comes from live performances. So per digital/record sale, the labels, distributors and lawyers get over 95%.
Regardless, lets stick to that 12% figure and compare to going off label. Bandcamp asks for 15% revenues and your typical studio asks for $50-250 per hour which usually ends up as $30k recording and mixing. So, with a safe margin, you'd need to make around 2000 $20 digital album sales to eat. Tough? Well, with a record label you'd need 8 times that in sales.
Still not bad?
(Score: 2) by Taibhsear on Wednesday August 29, @06:45PM (1 child)
And it drops down to 10% revenue once you make $5k in sales.
https://bandcamp.com/pricing [bandcamp.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:39PM
With bandcamp I can find music that I actually enjoy, and am quite willing to purchase. Where else can I find anyone making new 80's style synthpop music? It's great for having a soundtrack to which I can shake my cane to scare neighborhood children off my lawn.
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday August 29, @04:08PM (1 child)
Oh, by the way, which one's Pink?
...
It could be made into a monster,
If we all pull together as a team.
And did we tell you the name of the game, boy?
We call it "Riding The Gravy Train".
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday August 29, @10:31PM
I think you're going to go far!
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Wednesday August 29, @08:17PM
If I pirate the album and then send $1.00 to the band via PayPal they might actually be making out better than if I actually stream the tracks legally. I always try and buy schwag from the bands at the shows as well. T-shirts or CD's and such. A friend of mine told me long ago that the CD's the roadies were selling at the shows was a good way to make sure 'amateur' bands actually got paid.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday August 29, @10:25PM
First, the introduction proper notes that in 2000 the amount of total artist revenue was 7%. Yes folks, what this report actually says is that artists are taking home MORE as a percentage of the industry than they did nearly 20 years ago.
And artists were making their profits off of concerts for decades. There's nothing new about that.
The record making business is the income which keeps the record makers alive. The ones who pay the artist for the months it takes to get into a studio and record an album, they do generate buzz for artists which they think can make it, and may front them money for a year or two to see if they'll be profitable. The ones who do that to dozens and dozens of artists and maybe one in twenty will pay back all that money out the door and then some. That whole process is not one intended to make artists money - it's intended to let them survive long enough to see if they get popular and actually get their tunes noticed by the public.
You get that tune noticed by selling records, going to the top of Spotify or Amazon, get a lot of YouTube views. And maybe still by radio airplay. None of those are meant to make the artist any moeny, either.
*Then* the artist has the popularity to command premium ticket prices at larger venues and get a share of that pie, and also the merchandise marketing. That's where an artist can make the money. (And the venues and promoters take a big chunk of it too.) And the artist keeps on making money, year after year, by touring. And artists can keep on touring long after their big five albums have ceased charting and the record company no longer makes heavy profit on their new material. Because people will keep paying to see them live.
All those other players, from the "greedy record company executive" to the DJ who spins their tunes to the satellite engineers who keep the Sirius constellation up and transmitting, to the guy who owns the property where you play, they have to eat as well. And no, you can think that the world can do without them. If it could, it would.
And no, most artists never make much. Because like being an airline pilot, a cop, or being an actor, EVERYONE wants to be a music star. No, not everyone. But more than enough people who have the talent want to do it. Supply and demand. Until you get famous you are utterly expendable and replaceable. So there is little economic pressure to supply the artist with more, and the artist doesn't have the power to demand more, until they prove that they can make others money as well with their talent.
Music industry has overhead, film at 11. C'est la vie. At least they're getting more now than they did of the pie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:54PM
So ... the real pirates are the studios and distributors