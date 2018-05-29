from the R.I.P. dept.
Puerto Rico increases Hurricane Maria death toll to 2,975
Officials in Puerto Rico now say 2,975 people died following Hurricane Maria - a devastating storm that struck the US island territory in September 2017. The revised death toll is nearly 50 times the previous estimate of 64.
Governor Ricardo Rossello "accepted" the findings in a long-awaited independent investigation. The mayor of the capital, San Juan, accused the US government of deliberately downplaying the impact of the storm.
Puerto Rico has struggled to repair its infrastructure and power grid since the storm, and is asking US Congress for $139bn (£108bn) in recovery funds.
[...] The government's initial number was for those killed directly by the hurricane, crushed by collapsing buildings, drowned or hit by flying debris.
But the new report also counted those who died in the six months following the storm as a result of poor healthcare provision and a lack of electricity and clean water. Repeated power cuts also led to an increased number of deaths from diabetes and sepsis.
George Washington University (GWU) report: Ascertainment of the Estimated Excess Mortality from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
Previously: Puerto Rican Death Toll From Hurricane Maria May be Many Times Higher Than Official Estimate
« China Fails to Provide Flu Samples to U.S. Researchers | Researchers Find Way to Spy on Remote Screens -- Through the Webcam Mic »
Related Stories
Study Puts Puerto Rico Death Toll From Hurricane Maria Near 5,000
Perhaps 5,000 people died in Puerto Rico in 2017 for reasons related to September's Hurricane Maria, according to a study that dismisses the official death toll of 64 as "a substantial underestimate."
A research team led by scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health didn't simply attempt to count dead bodies in the wake of the powerful storm. Instead, they surveyed randomly chosen households and asked the occupants about their experiences.
From that approach, they concluded that between Sept. 20 and Dec. 31, 2017, there were 4,645 "excess deaths" — that is, deaths that would not have occurred if the island hadn't been plunged into a prolonged disaster following the devastating storm.
But the estimate isn't as precise as the figure implies. The researchers calculate there is a 95 percent likelihood the death toll was somewhere between about 800 and 8,500 people. They say about 5,000 is a likely figure.
Mortality in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria (open, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMsa1803972) (DX)
(Score: 5, Informative) by ikanreed on Wednesday August 29, @06:46PM (3 children)
A company that had literally 2 employees but was owned by a friend of a cabinet member, was handed 300 fucking million dollars to fix puerto rico's power, and made no progress for months. This garbage was insane [washingtonpost.com]. Their "mobile headquarters" [wikipedia.org] for addressing the problem sat in port in New Orleans for the whole time their contract went on.
When they eventually hired subcontractors with actual workers, they billed $350 an hour for each lineman they had working. Of which they paid $69 an hour to the employee(which is at least a fantastic wage). Other companies offering aid at a fraction of the price never even got a callback.
Corruption is hell.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Snow on Wednesday August 29, @07:05PM (1 child)
It's absolutely disgusting. It's the type of thing you would expect from a 3rd world country.
Thank God Donald is draining the swamp.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:07PM
He's draining it from the top, sadly that just means the public gets swamp water poured all over itself. Trickle Down 2.0!!
(I feel pretty sure you were being sarcastic so I'm not poking you here)
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 29, @07:38PM
One of the consistencies in the Trump administration is that both Trump and his cabinet have as their primary goal to loot the US treasury. Bear that in mind when observing anything that they do.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @06:46PM (7 children)
Seriously, people who choose to live in harm's way and refuse to leave have committed a protracted form of suicide.
If they cannot make better life choices, the gene pool is better off without them.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @06:59PM
It is too bad you happened to exist right in front of where my fist was going. #SoSAD #PunchNazis2Day #thankgodyourgeneswerecucked
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 29, @07:07PM
That is so lame . . . I don't even know where to start. Are you even human? Do you have any idea what you're talking about? Do you have even the faintest clue? Let me guess: before you were born, you took some kind of survey, or test. You "qualified" to be born in the US mainland. You also "qualified" to be born white, with money, someplace where there are good schools, etc, ad nauseum.
Try to understand: You live among the wealthiest five percent of people IN THE WORLD. Life is tough, in much of the world. You, with your easy, decadent life, are in no position to judge islanders. When you've spent a couple years on an island, then you MIGHT begin to have some kind of a valid opinion. Until then, maybe you should keep your fly catcher shut.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:55PM (2 children)
Yeah, those dinosaurs had it coming. Humanity, too. To anyone on the West Coast: Don't complain if there's an earthquake. You were warned.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday August 29, @08:15PM (1 child)
How much was spent helping the residents of Texas that were affected by Harvey?
How much money is spent subsidizing flood insurance so that people can live in flood plains?
Conservatives: Make my portion of the pie a larger proportion of the total. Liberals: Increase the size of the pie.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday August 30, @12:15AM
Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. I'll tell you, I gave ONE MILLION DOLLARS of my own money to charities for Hurricane Harvey. Red Cross, Salvation Army. Reach Out America -- so many.
I visited Houston -- they love me in Houston. I gave them the food they needed. Great people, great time.
We used to have the greatest infrastructure anywhere in the world, and today we’re like a third-world country. So I did the repeal of Obama's VERY FOOLISH Federal Flood Risk Management Standard. No longer will we allow the infrastructure of our magnificent country to crumble and decay because of bad environmental laws. We're going to build much more quickly. Very very quick. It’s going to be a very streamlined process, and by the way, if it doesn’t meet environmental safeguards, we’re not going to approve it.
#FreeDonaldTrump [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @08:01PM
The direct effects of the hurricane account for only a small fraction of the death toll. The rest was caused by neglect of American lives.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday August 29, @09:23PM
Gawwwwd DAMN, son, when Runaway is accusing you of being an antisocial asshole you have put your foot in it so far you're drowning in it.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Wednesday August 29, @06:50PM (17 children)
...Oh yea, they are.
Because Puerto-Rico is an island, it costs more to help people out when in dire need. That comes with acquiring the rights to the island. Saying that they can't be helped because they are too far away from the mainland is absurd. This would be from the same country that has the worlds largest mobile military. The government seems to be able to ship nukes and personnel to Guam, why not food and help to Puerto Rico?
If the United States government isn't going to treat the island and its people as a resource that it cares about, it should cede back control to the people of the island and divest.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:01PM
Butbut there's no money!!!
(We put it all in the $700 billion military budget.)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 29, @07:09PM (12 children)
"In March 1952, Luis Munoz Marin, Puerto Rico’s governor, proclaimed Puerto Rico a freely associated U.S. commonwealth under the new constitution; the status was made official that July. Though nationalist agitation for the island’s complete independence from the U.S. was a constant—as were calls for Puerto Rico to become a state—subsequent referendums confirmed the decision to remain a commonwealth." https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/puerto-ricans-become-u-s-citizens-are-recruited-for-war-effort [history.com]
The problem stems from the fact that they aren't a State. Yes, they are US Citizens, but that's relatively new as well. "Barely a month before the United States enters World War I, President Woodrow Wilson signs the Jones-Shafroth act, granting U.S. citizenship to the inhabitants of Puerto Rico. " -- From the same article referenced above.
While, I do sympathize, the fact is that it wasn't as simple as Louisiana getting slammed with Hurricane Katrina or Houston getting slammed with Hurricane Harvey. I'm not so up and up with my history of Puerto Rico, but it would seem to me that they've been happy not being a US State. It would have been much simpler to implement emergency aid, if they had been a US State.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2, Touché) by Barenflimski on Wednesday August 29, @07:32PM
Yes, that sounds like the logic being used in this case.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:35PM (3 children)
In a June 2017 referendum (before the hurricanes), 97% of the votes were for statehood. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Puerto_Rican_status_referendum,_2017 [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @08:04PM (2 children)
True enough, although there was a boycott [wikipedia.org] and pretty low turnout.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday August 29, @08:17PM (1 child)
That's not how democracy works.
You don't vote: your opinion doesn't count.
Conservatives: Make my portion of the pie a larger proportion of the total. Liberals: Increase the size of the pie.
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Wednesday August 29, @08:31PM
Luckily, it was a referendum in which nobody's opinion counted.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:38PM (1 child)
I would have expected Aristarchus to report an event that happened a century and a year ago (1917) as "relatively new." Do we have a second immortal in our midst? How many of you immortals are there anyway? And I thought that there could only be one!
Are you able to give us more details about the difficulties their lack of statehood presents? Any details?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:52PM
The difficulty is that it gives assholes an excuse to not help people out. When they can weasel their way out of something it is very hard to implement that something.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday August 29, @07:49PM (4 children)
Why?
Conservatives: Make my portion of the pie a larger proportion of the total. Liberals: Increase the size of the pie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:59PM (3 children)
It may seem unfair to US citizens who pay IRS income tax that federal disaster aid goes to places that don't pay the tax.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday August 29, @08:12PM (1 child)
So the USA should not provide any aid abroad? Perhaps the US government should cut off farm aid to states that receive more money from the Federal government than they send?
How about the fact that the Jones act needlessly increases the costs of living on PR?
Financial arguments are not valid. These people are US citizens and they deserve the best assistance the USA can provide. They didn't get it.
Conservatives: Make my portion of the pie a larger proportion of the total. Liberals: Increase the size of the pie.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 29, @11:38PM
"United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization
Since 1953, the UN has been considering the Political status of Puerto Rico and how to assist it in achieving "independence" or "decolonization". In 1978, the Special Committee determined that a "colonial relationship" existed between the US and Puerto Rico.[195]
Note that the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization has often referred to Puerto Rico as a nation in its reports, because, internationally, the people of Puerto Rico are often considered to be a Caribbean nation with their own national identity.[196][197][198] Most recently, in a June 2016 report, the Special Committee called for the United States to expedite the process to allow self-determination in Puerto Rico. More specifically, the group called on the United States to expedite a process that would allow the people of Puerto Rico to exercise fully their right to self-determination and independence. ... [and] allow the Puerto Rican people to take decisions in a sovereign manner and to address their urgent economic and social needs, including unemployment, marginalization, insolvency and poverty".[199] " https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereigntism_(Puerto_Rico) [wikipedia.org]
They don't necessarily want to be a State. In which case, they get to deal with the added complexity / issue of emergency aid. Emergency aid is built-in for States. I do support aid for others, but that doesn't mean it will be as seamless as providing emergency aid to a State. As it stands, they certainly aren't paying for it.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by termigator on Wednesday August 29, @08:15PM
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taxation_in_Puerto_Rico [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 29, @08:19PM
So here's what's really going on: They care about the island a great deal. They'd just as soon most of its people drop dead. There's all this prime tropical coastline real estate, that's just begging for resorts, hotels, etc for tourists, and the only thing standing in their way is the property's rightful owners. So what they'll do is:
1. Allow Puerto Rico to be unliveable.
2. Wait for most of the Puerto Ricans to decide that maybe they should try their luck on the mainland US and sell off everything of value including their land to make the trip. This land will now be at a steep discount.
3. Real estate developers (who may or may not just happen to be part of the presidents' companies) will then buy up the decent land, build those resorts, and poof you have a paradise for rich Americans with insane profits for said real estate developers.
This little maneuver has happened many times before, e.g. New Orleans after Katrina.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 29, @09:25PM
After Hurricane Andrew in Miami, there were rumors of mass deaths of undocumented migrant farm workers being covered up.
Officially, there were 15 direct fatalities and 29 indirect fatalities in Florida, but I personally knew a man who was ~50 years old, diabetic, and so psychologically damaged by the storm (he literally seemed shell shocked, just dazed and depressed) that he went off his meds and ended up dying within months, he's not counted in the 29.
I never had any personal contact with evidence of a secret mass grave for the migrant farm workers, but the rumors did reach me from multiple independent sources.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @11:32PM
The Navy has a ship on each Coast dedicated to Medical services. They should have sent that ship down to Puerto Rico right away. The Army could have used the disaster recovery efforts as training in getting the area under control and stabilized. Same with the National Guard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @08:12PM
The US government made money available. If they had released it slower to avoid mismanagement, they would have been criticized. Mismanagement and corruption happened, so they are being criticized. The mayor of San Juan made political capital in (mainland) US by having a spat with Donald Trump. I don't know if that extends to the governorship of the island, but the revision of the death toll to be in the thousands is politically controversial and includes people who died not due to the hurricane itself, but because of the disorganization afterwards.
The streets of San Juan had loads of crews from the mainland hanging around enjoying the city in January. I have no idea whether there were other crews hard at work in the interior, but it seemed to me like many ~5 men crews signed up for a government paid trip to PR, and were unable to be dispatched to be useful somewhere. People in the interior complained that no help was coming to them, but it was not like they got busy organizing among themselves to reopen roads or restoring infrastructure. I heard that people who had planned ahead and bought generators instead had them stolen by their neighbors.
Must be the sun down South that is responsible for the fecklessness of the local population.
(Score: 0, Troll) by jmorris on Wednesday August 29, @08:20PM (1 child)
In other words we are reclassifying "Deaths due to Democratic Party incompetence" to "Hurricane" because the reality would be politically embarrassing. The truth of the matter is the local clusterf*ck of a government was so screwed up aid couldn't get in. It was like shoveling aid into an African country, a waste of everyone's time. The electrical grid was a disaster before the storm and non-existent after. Of course this is all Trump's fault and if there is parts even CNN can't find a way to attribute the blame for to Trump, then it was Bush. The local corrupt government and the Obama administration are of course not eligible for blame since that would be straight up racism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @10:02PM
Does your mouth taste like cheetoh dust?