Rates of three STDs in US reach record high, CDC says
Rates of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia have climbed for the fourth consecutive year in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday at the National STD Prevention Conference in Washington. Last year, nearly 2.3 million US cases of these sexually transmitted diseases were diagnosed, according to preliminary data.
That's the highest number ever reported nationwide, breaking the record set in 2016 by more than 200,000 cases, according to the CDC.
[...] In 2013, there were 1,752,285 total cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis diagnosed in the United States. That number grew to 1,811,850 in 2014; 1,945,746 in 2015; 2,094,682 in 2016; and 2,294,821 in 2017, according to the preliminary CDC data.
[...] The preliminary data suggest that more than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were diagnosed in 2017, with about 45% -- 771,340 cases -- emerging among 15- to 24-year-old women and girls. Chlamydia, which remained the most common STD reported to the CDC, is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis and easily transmitted during any form of sexual activity. If not treated, chlamydia can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease in women, which can cause permanent damage to the reproductive system. In men, the infection can spread to the tube that carries sperm from the testicles, causing pain and fever.
More than 42 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 59 are infected with genital human papillomavirus [HPV], according to the first survey to look at the prevalence of the virus in the adult population.
The report [pdf], published on Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics, found that certain high-risk strains of the virus infected 25.1 percent of men and 20.4 percent of women. These strains account for approximately 31,000 cases of cancer each year, other studies have shown.
Two vaccines are effective in preventing sexually transmitted HPV infection, and researchers said the new data lend urgency to the drive to have adolescents vaccinated.
There’s a little-known sexually transmitted disease (STD) that’s on the rise – and could soon become a very big problem.
Sexual health experts warn that Mycoplasma genitalium (MG) has the potential to become a drug-resistant superbug within a matter of years.
Research by the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) found that over 70 percent of sexual health experts said that if current practices do not change, MG will become resistant to first and second line antibiotics within a decade. Left unchecked, they say this could result in thousands of women each year at increased risk of infertility from pelvic inflammatory disease caused by MG.
As a result of these daunting statistics, BASHH have just released draft guidelines to help the public and health services deal with this impending crisis.
“MG is rapidly becoming the new superbug: it’s increasingly resistant to most of the antibiotics we use to treat chlamydia and changes its pattern of resistance during treatment so it's like trying to hit a moving target,” Dr Peter Greenhouse, sexual health consultant from the UK, said in a statement.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @12:56AM
I was downtown in a major US city the other day and saw not one but two corners within a few miles of each other that had a women's clinic, salon, and liquor store in a row. Like an assembly line.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @01:33AM
And ....... in the alley next to the liquor store is the office of an abortionist.
So yes, it is indeed a sort of assembly line, though I prefer to think of it as a chord progression of human misery.
( cue the song "Red House", the Buddy Guy version, please )
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @01:49AM
Im pretty sure that goes on at the womens clinic but not sure.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:46AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @12:57AM (24 children)
You know, maybe you folks should give long-term, committed relationships a try.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @01:30AM (1 child)
"You know, maybe you folks should give long-term, committed relationships a try."
Thanks for the laughs.
Long-term committed relationships are the specialty of divorce attorneys all over the world !
In other words, long-term committed relationships are not a solution that lasts in the real world.
Educate yourself before spewing more cretinistic comments :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Divorce_in_the_United_States#Rates_of_divorce [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @01:47AM
1/2 that is not not working for everyone
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday August 30, @01:35AM
Don't say that when it's Snow-ing!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:24AM
Worked better when men basically owned the women. Beat em', rape em', and if they leave you they are used goods and will likely end up homeless. Yup, good ol' religion making sure marriages would LAST!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday August 30, @02:28AM (6 children)
Yes, but without some experimentation and testing-of-the-water, how do you know which person (might) suit you?
Maybe arranged marriages and all people who aren't married must have a chaperone at all times until married?
(Note, not just the females, but the males as well)
Or maybe, abstinence doesn't work, and teaching people to use condoms and get themselves tested and treated might be better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:54AM (3 children)
I'm certain it'll just be the males. Don't you know how dangerous incels are?!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by fakefuck39 on Thursday August 30, @03:30AM (2 children)
Not only do I not know how dangerous incels are, I have no idea what "incels" means. Maybe that's because I'm not a 14 year old keyboard warrior, and spend my time going out with women instead of whatever subreddit you subscribe to regurgitated this strange word. And no, don't define it for me - I speak the language normal people speak, so I don't need to know it. Fucking loser.
(Score: 2) by EETech1 on Thursday August 30, @06:48AM
Noticed the plural form!
Women.
if you've treated the ladies in your life with respect, you will be much more successful meeting new ladies with them as your wing-woman. Even to go out looking for ladies, is much easier with a lady on your side going in.
Nothing better than a good word, and some encouragement from another female who knows you.
Then they leave you to your magic, and go entertain themselves.
And if it doesn't work out, you got the wing-woman to bang.
You can't learn to do that on a subreddit. You can reinforce yourself to yourself, but for what?
Funny story...
I was cooking some of my garden fresh beans last night with one of my female friends, and she was butchering the garlic. I mentioned I cut about 500 pounds of garlic and knew a few tricks. She got very defensive, telling me how she knew what she was doing because she watched so many cooking shows. Then... She declared my narcissism to be exactly like that of her mother.
No amount of practical experience could outweigh the intimate knowledge she had gained from watching TV all day.
Her, and her expert friends on Reddit were right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @10:29AM
> Maybe that's because I'm not a 14 year old keyboard warrior, and spend my time going out with women
> fakefuck39
Suuure you do :)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MadTinfoilHatter on Thursday August 30, @04:16AM (1 child)
Um... Maybe talking to them and spending time with them? That's how you get to know their personality, which is really the deciding factor in how a long term relationship will work out. No need to jump in bed for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @11:53AM
"which is really the deciding factor in how a long term relationship will work out"
Don't pretend that sexual compatibility doesn't affect relationship success.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Thursday August 30, @03:46AM (6 children)
Well on the one hand, it is pretty obvious why cultures that emphasize monogamy and stable paired mating have evolutionary advantages. On the other the large number of diseases that propagate through sexual transmission demonstrate that even the most strict fail to achieve 100% compliance. If you had a large area where only virgins married and had sex for only a couple of generations, every STD would die out in that area. History doesn't record this ever happening.
However, since one social policy is obviously better than the other, it is a question one probably should not ask as to why OUR culture now promotes and glorifies promiscuous "hookup" style sexual conduct and ridicules and places cultural and legal obstacles to the more sound policy. One most assuredly must not ask why this change was introduced and by who.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @04:04AM (3 children)
Just do the math... When someone feels like banging someone else why not do it? QED.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by jmorris on Thursday August 30, @04:55AM (2 children)
The wages of sin is death. Those old goat herders that wrote that knew what they were on about, they had probably seen a few cases of crotch rot.
Especially before modern antibiotics, a lot of those STDs were either fatal or seriously debilitating. And even now it makes little sense to expend tax money keeping most AIDs patients alive (rich people want to spend their own money, that is their right) and on top of that paying for PReP to avoid having them spread their plague instead of simply putting them into a leper colony type containment. For that matter, look at the cost of treating Hep C, $25-95K for an almost entirely preventable disease.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @05:36AM
My grandma, at about 80 years old, got hepatitis from the hospital. I believe it was a Kaiser hospital in San Francisco.
Normally, they wouldn't bother to treat an old person with it. She was otherwise fine though, and it was their fault, so they cured her.
Hospitals suck.
Generally though, you are right. Cuba did exactly as you suggest for many years. They had an HIV quarantine colony. I'm guessing it was gay paradise for the ones who weren't too sick to enjoy it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @11:59AM
"The wages of sin is death."
They certainly weren't referring to STDs when that was written. You're doing a very bad job at scripture interpretation.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday August 30, @09:33AM
No culture anywhere has ever had anywhere near "100% compliance". People are people no matter what social structure you raise them in, and people fuck.
Your "better cultures" that "emphasize monogamy and stable paired mating" have just as much extramarital bed-hopping, drunken illicit boinking and heated teenage fumbling as any other, I can guarantee it. The only difference is, in one culture they talk about it, and in the other they pretend that it isn't happening. And pretending sex isn't happening / refusing to talk about it is just a recipe for ignorance (kids getting pregnant because they don't understand the consequences of what they are doing) and institutionalised abuse (*cough*catholicism*cough*)
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday August 30, @04:14AM
Maybe take a look at the demographics driving this increase. CDC publishes them.
(Score: 2) by EETech1 on Thursday August 30, @06:19AM
There's hardly time with all the smash from Tinder and POF!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @09:54AM
Even with just one partner, just one hole is doing it wrong.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday August 30, @12:27PM
Thats anti-Semitic. proof? Look at the race/religion on the other side. Being opposed to their goals is always described as antisemitic.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Thursday August 30, @01:35AM
In the recitation of STDs I didn't see a reference to pregnancy. ;-)
(Score: 2, Troll) by Gaaark on Thursday August 30, @01:38AM (3 children)
"syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia"
I didn't know Donald Trump had more kids?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:00AM (1 child)
*Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, and Tiffany.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:01AM
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:35AM
Careful, you're treading all over the feelings of some sensitive little snakes.
(Score: -1, Troll) by ChrisMaple on Thursday August 30, @02:30AM (13 children)
Nowhere in the article does it state where these diseases come from: unchecked immigration. Democrats don't want anyone to know that their program for increasing their voters is importing sickness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:37AM (4 children)
Hi latest incarnation of our resident troll, Chris Maple? You think being a fake Canadian will get you a pass?
I guess you want to raise taxes to build more walls? Or do you have a better solution to immigration?
(Score: 0) by fakefuck39 on Thursday August 30, @03:47AM (2 children)
In a test of 20k off the boat immigrants from the east 1.8% were positive for ≥ 1 STI. Yes, this excludes wetbacks
Chlamydia alone in the general population is at 2.5%.
Looks like unchecked immigration lowers the STD rate. Off the boat immigrants don't go to college. It's the fat freshman-20 pot smoking frathouse retards, not the immigrants. So - your kids buddy.
Also, it's the highschool kids fucking each other for crack in the back alley in poor neighborhoods. Now, I infer this of course. The statistic actually says african-americans, but I don't want to be politically incorrect and say niggers all got the drips.
source: nih.gov
Retard. Knowledge is power - get some. Its a 30 second google search away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @04:06AM (1 child)
1.8% had more than one, vs. a single one with 2.5
Assume there are 2 diseases occurring randomly in the population.
Look first at the boat immigrants. The chance of having both diseases is 1.8%, which is 0.018 probability. The chance of having disease X is thus the square root of 0.018, which is 0.1342 probability, or 13.42%.
Going the other way, from Chlamydia at 2.5%, we take that 0.025 probability and square it. We get 0.000625 probability, which is 0.0625%.
The boat immigrants are 5.4 times as likely to have a given disease, and 28.8 times as likely to have both diseases.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday August 30, @05:03AM
Yup, terrible math. It ASSumes an even distribution. But we know the sort of promiscuous sexual activity that usually leads to contracting an STD is not evenly distributed so if someone has one they are probably promiscuous and thus far more likely to have two or more.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday August 30, @04:16AM
The article doesn't mention it but the CDC publishes the stats.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 30, @02:44AM (3 children)
There are about 3 1/2 million incels and mgtows in the US. And, only about 80 prostitutes willing to service their special snowflake needs. Those poor overworked women catch and spread everything there is to spread. And, I think there's something of a warped pun hidden in there . . .
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @02:51AM (2 children)
The MGTOWs are not interested in women.
The MGTOWs have decided that women are not necessary in their lives, period.
The Incels cannot get laid despite their desire to get laid. So the Incels might avail themselves of the services of a prostitute, but the MGTOWs will not.
Learn your nomenclature before posting any more inaccurate statements.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @03:34AM
"Learn"? He is an old dog, the best he does these days is minic.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @05:05AM
