Napoleon's Defeat at Waterloo Caused in Part by Indonesian Volcanic Eruption:
Electrically charged volcanic ash short-circuited Earth's atmosphere in 1815, causing global poor weather and Napoleon's defeat, says new research.
Historians know that rainy and muddy conditions helped the Allied army defeat the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo. The June 1815 event changed the course of European history.
Two months prior, a volcano named Mount Tambora erupted on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa, killing 100,000 people and plunging the Earth into a 'year without a summer' in 1816.
Now, Dr Matthew Genge from Imperial College London has discovered that electrified volcanic ash from eruptions can 'short-circuit' the electrical current of the ionosphere -- the upper level of the atmosphere that is responsible for cloud formation.
The findings, published today in Geology, could confirm the suggested link between the eruption and Napoleon's defeat.
Dr Genge, from Imperial's Department of Earth Science and Engineering, suggests that the Tambora eruption short-circuited the ionosphere, ultimately leading to a pulse of cloud formation. This brought heavy rain across Europe that contributed to Napoleon Bonaparte's defeat.
The paper shows that eruptions can hurl ash much higher than previously thought into the atmosphere -- up to 100 kilometres above ground.
Dr Genge said: "Previously, geologists thought that volcanic ash gets trapped in the lower atmosphere, because volcanic plumes rise buoyantly. My research, however, shows that ash can be shot into the upper atmosphere by electrical forces."
NB: Compare the height reached by the ash to the The Kármán line, or Karman line, which lies at an altitude of 100 km (62 mi; 330,000 ft) above Earth's sea level and commonly represents the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.
Journal Reference:
Matthew J. Genge. Electrostatic levitation of volcanic ash into the ionosphere and its abrupt effect on climate. Geology, 2018; DOI: 10.1130/G45092.1
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Thursday August 30, @09:22AM (1 child)
More than 200 years to come up with an excuse, tsk, tsk, tsk!
I don't need a signature to draw attention to myself.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday August 30, @10:13AM
You see, there was a dog. That dog had access to papers with large written warnings that the weather would go amok in 1815 because of a volcano far far away from the battlefield in the land that got colonized by an enemy. The dog ate those papers. Therefore, Napoleon never got those papers and he marched into the soup unprepared.
See, everything explained.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @09:48AM
Nothing to do with Wallingford and the "rent-a-army" out of Bohemia, then? Deficit spending is what made the Military Industrial Complex possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @12:18PM
The same weather affected both sides... If an army & it's generals are not prepared to fight in conditions that they will face they deserve to lose. To state the loss was due to a volcano is weak
Sure the volcane probably influenced the weather BUT the weather is not responsible for the loss...
It's like the French constantly blaming the weather for their loss at
Agincourt rather than their inability to fight in the rain. Fair weather fighters and history supports this