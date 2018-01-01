from the won't-someone-think-of-the-fish? dept.
The magicians at MIT have come up with another solution to one of the world's science problems.
On Tuesday, MIT Media Lab shared new technology for communication from underwater to the air, a feat not previously possible.
That's because submerged submarines cannot wirelessly communicate with an airplane. The communication mediums don't match up: Submarines use sonar, while airplanes use radio signals, cellular or GPS. Sonar signals reflect off the water surface without breaking through, and radio signals don't travel well through water.
But MIT has the answer.
Using an underwater transmitter, researchers sent a sonar signal to the surface of a swimming pool, causing tiny vibrations. These were picked up by a sensitive radar, that decoded the 1s and 0s that were transmitted as vibrations.
The system is a "milestone," according to co-author of the research paper Fadel Adib, an assistant professor in the Media Lab.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/mit-finally-figures-out-how-to-get-planes-and-submarines-to-communicate/#ftag=CAD590a51e
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @03:23PM
see
http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.302.926&rep=rep1&type=pdf [psu.edu]
for the problems with acoustic transmission
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @03:28PM (5 children)
A swimming pool isn't the ocean.
This is going to work REALLY well in rough seas.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday August 30, @04:10PM
I guess I will have to sacrifice myself to go conduct the extended field testing comparing the real-world extremes of the bahamas (shallow water) and Hawaii (deep water).
Don't thank me. Just doing my duty.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @04:32PM (2 children)
If the sub sends at a very well defined frequency and the receiver has a very sharp filter for just that frequency I guess it might not be that much of a problem. Think about that we still can receive signals from the Voyager spacecrafts that are at the border of the solar system and have rather low sending power - we still can receive them before the background of all the radiation coming in from all over the universe. Of course, data rates are quite limited but it works.
What I don't see is how transmissions the other way round, i.e. from the airplane to the sub, are supposed to work. Or is that meant only for one-way communication?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @05:28PM (1 child)
A multi-kW output laser intermittently evaporating sea water should produce sound. Modulating the laser allows communication. Simple!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @08:02PM
;-) Well, dropping bombs from the plane at a meaningful time pattern might also do the job, but it's a bit less high-tech than a high-powered laser. Of course, the sub has to stay down deep enough to be out of harms way;-)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @04:51PM
It's okay, 'Space Force' is just a box of fireworks.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by idiot_king on Thursday August 30, @04:05PM (1 child)
We can finally fight and win WWII now!
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @04:54PM
Excellent, because based on who's in office, looks like we lost last time.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday August 30, @04:14PM
Goes thru air and water.
Use PMT if necessary at submarine.
PMT if necessary at submarine.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Thursday August 30, @08:37PM
So the submarine is submerged and can't come to the surface. That means that it's trying to stay hidden.
But this communications scheme requires the submarine to blast sonar at the surface - probably at high power in order to create large enough ripples that a sensitive radar can observe. That means that any enemy vessels within, say, 10-20 miles are going to be able to hear the sonar, and likely be able to locate the submarine. Which means it's no longer hidden.
If the sub isn't trying to stay hidden, there are a number of other technologies that are a lot easier to implement - for example, an antenna buoy. But I just don't see the usefulness for the application they're using as an example.