The magicians at MIT have come up with another solution to one of the world's science problems.

On Tuesday, MIT Media Lab shared new technology for communication from underwater to the air, a feat not previously possible.

That's because submerged submarines cannot wirelessly communicate with an airplane. The communication mediums don't match up: Submarines use sonar, while airplanes use radio signals, cellular or GPS. Sonar signals reflect off the water surface without breaking through, and radio signals don't travel well through water.

But MIT has the answer.

Using an underwater transmitter, researchers sent a sonar signal to the surface of a swimming pool, causing tiny vibrations. These were picked up by a sensitive radar, that decoded the 1s and 0s that were transmitted as vibrations.

The system is a "milestone," according to co-author of the research paper Fadel Adib, an assistant professor in the Media Lab.