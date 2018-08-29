from the get-on-the-right-side dept.
Goats 'drawn to happy human faces'
Scientists have found that goats are drawn to humans with happy facial expressions. The result suggests a wider range of animals can read people's moods than was previously thought.
The researchers showed goats pairs of photos of the same person, one of them featuring an angry expression, and the other a happy demeanour.
The goats made a beeline for the happy faces, the team reports in the journal Royal Society Open Science.
The result implies that the ability of animals to perceive human facial cues is not limited to those with a long history of working as human companions, such as dogs and horses.
Instead, it seems, animals domesticated for food production, such as goats, can also decipher human facial cues.
[...] But the effect was only significant when the happy-faced photo was placed on the right-hand side.
When the happy photos were placed on the left, the goats showed no significant preference either way.
The researchers think this is because the goats are using one side of their brain to process the information - something that's seen in other animals.
It could either be that the left side of the brain processes positive emotions, or that the right side of the brain is involved in avoidance of angry faces.
Also at NPR, c|net, Queen Mary University of London.
Goats prefer positive human emotional facial expressions (open, DOI: 10.1098/rsos.180491) (DX)
Related: Cross-Modal Recognition in Goats
Sheep Can Recognize Human Faces
Goats: Man's Other Best Friend
Related Stories
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/02/goats-know-what-their-friends-sound
Goats know who their real friends are. A study published today in Royal Society Open Science shows that the animals can recognize what other goats look like and sound like [open, DOI: 10.1098/rsos.160346] [DX], but only those they are closest with. Up until the late 1960s, the overwhelming assumption was that only humans could mentally keep track of how other individuals look, smell, and sound—what scientists call cross-modal recognition. We now know that many different kinds of animals can do this like horses, lions, crows, dogs, and certain primates.
Abstract:
When identifying other individuals, animals may match current cues with stored information about that individual from the same sensory modality. Animals may also be able to combine current information with previously acquired information from other sensory modalities, indicating that they possess complex cognitive templates of individuals that are independent of modality. We investigated whether goats (Capra hircus) possess cross-modal representations (auditory–visual) of conspecifics. We presented subjects with recorded conspecific calls broadcast equidistant between two individuals, one of which was the caller. We found that, when presented with a stablemate and another herd member, goats looked towards the caller sooner and for longer than the non-caller, regardless of caller identity. By contrast, when choosing between two herd members, other than their stablemate, goats did not show a preference to look towards the caller. Goats show cross-modal recognition of close social partners, but not of less familiar herd members. Goats may employ inferential reasoning when identifying conspecifics, potentially facilitating individual identification based on incomplete information. Understanding the prevalence of cross-modal recognition and the degree to which different sensory modalities are integrated provides insight into how animals learn about other individuals, and the evolution of animal communication.
Sheep have been trained to recognize human faces, such as that of Baaahrack Obama:
Sheep have demonstrated the ability to recognise familiar human faces, according to a study. Cambridge University researchers were able to train sheep to identify the faces of actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Watson, former US President Barack Obama and BBC newsreader Fiona Bruce. After training, the sheep chose photos of familiar faces over unfamiliar ones significantly more often than not.
It shows that sheep possess similar face recognition abilities to primates. Previous studies had shown that sheep could identify other sheep and human handlers that they already knew.
"What we did is ask whether a sheep could learn to recognise someone from a photograph," the study's lead author Prof Jenny Morton said. "We focused on whether or not an animal was capable of processing a two-dimensional object as a person."
Sheep recognize familiar and unfamiliar human faces from two-dimensional images (open, DOI: 10.1098/rsos.171228) (DX)
Goats display audience-dependent human-directed gazing behaviour in a problem-solving task
Goats might not seem like the most cuddly animals, but researchers have found evidence that goats are as clever as dogs, and just as capable of building emotional relationships with humans as all the other domesticated animals we've let into our hearts and homes. The 2016 study showed that goats stare intensely at their owner when they're struggling to complete a task - a trait that's also observed in domesticated dogs, but not wolves.
[...] "From our earlier research, we already know that goats are smarter than their reputation suggests," said one of the researchers Alan McElligott. "But these results show how they can communicate and interact with their human handlers even though they were not domesticated as pets or working animals."
Not only does that suggest goats have the potential to be awesome and loving sidekicks, just like dogs, it also indicates that living alongside humans for tens of thousands of years - regardless of whether they're companion animals or not - might have a bigger impact on species than we expected.
Goats display audience-dependent human-directed gazing behaviour in a problem-solving task (open, DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2016.0283) (DX)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @08:24PM
Goats like humans feeding them salt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @08:26PM (1 child)
a fiery death? [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Thursday August 30, @09:48PM
You city dwellers keep thinking goats are cute doggies, but we killed them for a damn good reason. They cause harm, both directly to humans and indirectly by killing our livestock.
We even burned all the forest off of Mount Monadnock just to wipe out a goat herd. The mountain is still bald 2 centuries later.
At this point, reintroducing the goat is like introducing an invasive species. One might as well release lions and tigers and hippos and tse-tse flies and bot flies and the guinea worm. Heck, go for smallpox too!
People who support goats are a special kind of traitor. It's not really against a country. It's against humanity itself. We tamed the wilderness so we could live safely, and some people want to undo that.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday August 30, @08:31PM (2 children)
At least in humans, the right half of both retinas signals flow to the left half of the brain after the optic chiasma, and the left half of both retinas signals flow to the right half of the brain after the optic chiasma. Signal processing happens in parts of the midbrain but principally within the occipital lobe at the back of the head.
Anyone know if goat eyes are mysteriously different?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @08:56PM
I don't know about the brain parts, but goats are foragers not hunters, so their eyes are on the sides of their heads. That means that only the right side of the right eye's retina and the left side of the left eye's retina will receive light from in front of the goat.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday August 30, @09:40PM
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @08:45PM
A Very Large Bear was a-charging at me, and I give him a very stern look. Problem solved.
Another time, I smiled at the Bear, and 'e et me. Shoulda stayed to the left, I guess.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @09:13PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Left%E2%80%93right_political_spectrum [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday August 30, @09:26PM (1 child)
You are happy and relaxed, so what do you do?
A- convey your relaxation and trust in the surrounding by closing the eyelids like felines and others do.
B- show the teeth, a clear act of aggressive behavior (do that to one of your 97% similar primate pals, see what happens)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @09:35PM
Haha jokes on you! We programmed all bots with Genuine People Personalities(c) so look in the mirror B!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @09:55PM (1 child)
This is laterality compounded with pack animal follow mentality where goats favor the right and a smiling human on the right confirms their choice while a smiling human on the left instinctively seems off.
This is also the source of left-hand traffic: While right-hand traffic is the default for humans (since we're generally right handed and default to right turns), horses are left-footed and will turn left at intersections if you forget to pull right. As such, even places with pavements were forced to LHT. Of course, in modern times humans do the driving so it's not an issue.
Btw, Wikipedia does a terrible job explaining all of this and makes some idiotic guesses about how Roman soldiers needed to keep their sword hand to the road or something... This is what happens when you light anglophiles write your history books.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 30, @10:00PM
Sorry goats favor the left... So, "where goats favor the left and a smiling human on the right confirms their choice while a smiling human on the left instinctively seems off." since they want to avoid collisions... Most mammals are left-footed and would hold off walking when something is on the left like "waiting for traffic" while making a right turn only when there's a good reason to (like an idiot monkey smiling like it wants to feed / pet you).
