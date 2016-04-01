from the or-Douglass-or-Medick-or-Aycock-or... dept.
[A writer for SB Nation, Natalie] Weiner's Twitter thread is a who's who of people with birth names that throw algorithmic obscenity filters through a loop, but the problem is hardly new. These sorts of false positives have been an issue for spam filters pretty much since the beginning of the internet and were so widespread that computer scientists have even christened the issue. They call it the "Scunthrope problem."
[...] According to coverage in RISKS Digest, rather than fixing the problem, AOL "announced that the town will henceforth be known as Sconthorpe" in its systems. As Rob Kling, then a member of the Association of Computing Machinery's committee on computers and public policy, noted in the RISKS forum, "I can imagine there might even be some people with the last name of Scunthorpe. The willingness of AOL to excise identities in the name of 'decency' raises big issues of genuine decency in my view."
In retrospect, Kling's critique was remarkably prescient.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday August 31, @01:20AM
Have you tried filling a form when your last name is "Rakotoarison Ratzimbazaf" (friend from school), includes an accented character, a dash "-" ?
Now, add the fun of having to disable the autocorrect on your phone ...
The people allergic to curse words are only one part of the problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @01:49AM
Seymour Butts [wikipedia.org] is an American pornographic film director, producer, and occasional performer who has produced hundreds of films in the gonzo genre of pornography."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 31, @02:04AM (1 child)
Instead of allowing the program to reject a submission, the form is flagged for human attention? So, maybe it slows things down, but a human decides, which may or may not eliminate false positives. But, to be rejected, you first have to trigger the machine bias, then you have to trigger a human bias. It just sucks that humans want to delegate responsibility to stupid machines that can never be held responsible.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 31, @02:44AM
Haven't you learned yet? The machines are better drivers and will also make fewer mistakes as soldiers [soylentnews.org].
Surely they are more objectively... mmmm... biased(?) than humans will ever be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @02:43AM (2 children)
dingbat is the typographic term for non-letter glyphs, the type used by dingbats to obscure the naughty word everyone knows they are writing
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @02:58AM
A lot of businesstalk is full of dingbats.
I suppose its some sort of hint that they are screening for the dingbat that will sign such a thing.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 31, @03:10AM
By Jove [wikipedia.org], a wonderful invention! Who the fudge would know today what this Jenny Hills [google.com] is about?
Heck, we should go further, like standardize and extend this 💩
But then... shudders... what about the time when people will start using them in their name instead of just-invented-for-the-purpose glyphs [wired.com]?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday August 31, @03:12AM
Every time a word is censored, a new one rises to take its place. Eventually there will be no words left in any language that are not somehow obscene.
In the mean time, lets ban everyone named "Johnson". Hu, huh huh huh huh huh. Johnson rises, uh huh, huh, huh.
(Score: 3, Funny) by srobert on Friday August 31, @03:20AM
Thank you for holding, Mister Balsac. I understand you're having difficulty with our online application, is that right?
(Score: 4, Informative) by RedBear on Friday August 31, @03:34AM (2 children)
The source article misspelled "Scunthorpe" in the "Scunthorpe problem" quoted text, and the summary repeats the mistake by quoting it without a [sic]. Just thought I'd throw that out there. I wondered why AOL would change "thrope" to "thorpe", but the former is just a typo in the original article.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday August 31, @03:38AM (1 child)
I noticed that too, and couldn't think what could possibly be wrong with "thorpe". Thanks for clearing that up. Wasn't wanting to RTFA to figure that one out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:51AM
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday August 31, @03:46AM (2 children)
I remember a time when Uranus was just another name. Sometimes names get dragged into the gutter. What if it's your name that suddenly gets a new, obscene meaning, what do you do?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:18AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:55AM
