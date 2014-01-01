from the getting-closer-while-far-away dept.
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has imaged 2014 MU69, nicknamed Ultima Thule, from about 172 million kilometers away:
Mission team members were thrilled – if not a little surprised – that New Horizons' telescopic Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) was able to see the small, dim object while still more than 100 million miles away, and against a dense background of stars. Taken Aug. 16 and transmitted home through NASA's Deep Space Network over the following days, the set of 48 images marked the team's first attempt to find Ultima with the spacecraft's own cameras.
[...] This first detection is important because the observations New Horizons makes of Ultima over the next four months will help the mission team refine the spacecraft's course toward a closest approach to Ultima, at 12:33 a.m. EST on Jan. 1, 2019. That Ultima was where mission scientists expected it to be – in precisely the spot they predicted, using data gathered by the Hubble Space Telescope – indicates the team already has a good idea of Ultima's orbit.
Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is approaching 101955 Bennu, and has taken a series of images from a distance of about 2.2 million kilometers:
After arrival at Bennu, the spacecraft will spend the first month performing flybys of Bennu's north pole, equator and south pole, at distances ranging between 11.8 and 4.4 miles (19 and 7 km) from the asteroid. These maneuvers will allow for the first direct measurement of Bennu's mass as well as close-up observations of the surface. These trajectories will also provide the mission's navigation team with experience navigating near the asteroid.
"Bennu's low gravity provides a unique challenge for the mission," said Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "At roughly 0.3 miles [500 meters] in diameter, Bennu will be the smallest object that any spacecraft has ever orbited."
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Friday August 31, @05:54AM
That's about 1.1AU in more relatable terms
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday August 31, @06:07AM
A story not known, outside some very deep occult circles, is the level of civilization attained by dinosaurs.
In actual fact they had progressed to the Space Era before they were destroyed by the Chicxulub [wikipedia.org] asteroid impact. The fact that the asteroid impact killed the dinosaurs is currently disputed but the existence of the impact crater and its age are not questioned.
It happened that a deep space probe was sent to study asteroids but in their haste the dinosaurs forgot about orbital perturbations. The probe was sent, perturbed the asteroid and a few years later bam! the asteroid hit the Earth, killing them all.
This knowledge is imparted to the lay because Bennu is an orbit that could indeed hit the Earth and the probe’s approach could have catastrophic effects. You have been warned.