Covered by Ars Technica, a replica of a Bugati Chiron that is made almost entirely of... Lego.
For those willing to spend a little more, the LEGO Technic line has bigger replicas you can build, like the yet-to-be-completed LMP2 car still in its box here in my office. (I may have a LEGO problem.) But none of them compare to LEGO's latest creation: a full-size, drivable Bugatti Chiron.
[...] "This life-size model is a first of its kind in so many ways and with it, we wanted to push the boundaries of our own imagination," said Lena Dixen, senior VP of product and marketing at LEGO. "Our Technic designers and the engineers from the Kladno factory in the Czech Republic, the place which also builds the impressive models for LEGO Stores and LEGOLAND parks, have done an amazing job both at recreating the Chiron's iconic shapes and making it possible to drive this model."
The Chiron uses 339 different Technic elements, many of which are used as load-bearing components. It even has working headlights—featuring the first use of some new types of transparent Techic bricks. The car weighs 3,306lbs (1,500kg), and even the powertrain is made from Lego: 2,304 of the little electric motors to be precise.
According to the article it goes a little slower than the real thing at top speed (12.5 mph versus 261 mph). But what's a little slowness when you've got a Lego Bugati?
A friend and I used to spend our summers creating a 40-tile spaceport "city" and then having adventures. What's the largest Lego creation you've ever tried to make?
Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @02:55AM
About as durable as the actual rhing. "Super cars" are junk.
opinionated_science on Friday August 31, @03:52AM
can confirm. Guess what I did as a teenager ;-)
Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:14AM
Junk?
PartTimeZombie on Friday August 31, @03:02AM
I'm not sure I see the point, apart from "Look at that".
Lego is for kids, and no kid is going to make one of those.
c0lo on Friday August 31, @04:22AM
What's the age the humans should stop watching "Transformers" movies?
What's the age the mature people should no longer enjoy playing StartWar video games?
Why's that the comicons see massive adult attendance?
A compelling proposal for a possible explanation: The Men Who Made Us Spend [imdb.com]
Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @03:12AM
Bring your gloves to a test drive, the steering wheel is all sharp edges, like walking around at night and stepping on Lego that was left on the floor.
Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:25AM
Not gonna wear gloves on my hind hands, no.
Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:49AM
Do we have a monkey in our ranks?
c0lo on Friday August 31, @05:53AM
Many, in fact. A DeathMonkey [soylentnews.org], a dusty one [soylentnews.org], if my memory serves there used to be a "wonkey monkey" but can't find its user page.