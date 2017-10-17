from the is-it-still-in-beta? dept.
Google's in-house security key is now available to anyone who wants one
Google's Titan Security Key is finally available to anyone who wants one. The two-factor token went live today in the Google store, with a full kit available for $50, shipping immediately. The kits include a USB key, a Bluetooth key, and various connectors. The key has been available to Google Cloud customers since July, when the project was first publicly announced.
Built to the FIDO standard, the Titan keys work as a second factor for a number of services, including Facebook, Dropbox, and Github. But not surprisingly, they're built particularly for Google account logins, particularly the Advanced Protection Program announced in October. Because the keys verify themselves with a complex handshake rather than a static code, they're far more resistant to phishing attacks than a conventional confirmation code. The key was initially designed for internal Google use, and has been in active use within the company for more than eight months.
Today, Google announced a new G Suite feature that allows admins to lock down accounts so they can only be accessed by users with a physical USB security key. The FIDO U2F Security Keys have been supported on G Suite and regular Google accounts since 2011, but now new security controls allow admins to make the keys mandatory for anyone who tries to log in.
Universal 2nd Factor (U2F)—initially developed by Google and Yubico—is a standard from the FIDO Alliance that allows a physical device to work as a second factor of authentication. After entering your username and password, you'll have to connect your device to your physical authentication key. The keys can support USB, NFC, and/or Bluetooth, allowing them to connect to desktops, laptops, and smartphones. Many services support U2F, like Dropbox, GitHub, Salesforce, Dashlane, and others. The Chrome and Opera browsers support U2F, along with Android and Windows smartphones. Modern iOS devices don't work with the standard, but Google appears to have some kind of workaround.
Are any Soylentils out there using U2F and if so, how's that working for you?
Source: ArsTechnica
Google: Security Keys Neutralized Employee Phishing
Google has not had any of its 85,000+ employees successfully phished on their work-related accounts since early 2017, when it began requiring all employees to use physical Security Keys in place of passwords and one-time codes, the company told KrebsOnSecurity.
Security Keys are inexpensive USB-based devices that offer an alternative approach to two-factor authentication (2FA), which requires the user to log in to a Web site using something they know (the password) and something they have (e.g., a mobile device).
A Google spokesperson said Security Keys now form the basis of all account access at Google.
"We have had no reported or confirmed account takeovers since implementing security keys at Google," the spokesperson said. "Users might be asked to authenticate using their security key for many different apps/reasons. It all depends on the sensitivity of the app and the risk of the user at that point in time."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jelizondo on Friday August 31, @05:43AM
It has been reported [cnbc.com] and not denied by Google, that the key is actually made in China.
I understand that there is "sealed chip" at the heart of the device but it is unclear if this chip is made in the U.S., China or elsewhere.
With the US and Australia banning Chinese devices from being used in public networks (government, 5G) one would need to ask if this security key has not been backdoored by China.
All hearsay and no evidence one way or another, but it would be nice to have a statement from Google regarding the allegations.