Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Sexy Selfies: Science Reveals Women use Selfies to Compete

posted by martyb on Friday August 31, @06:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the No-Boyz-Just-Girlz? dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes in with a story submitted (via IRC) for AndyTheAbsurd

SELFIES. Whether you love them or you hate them, they're constantly flooding our social media feeds.

For women it's often about being seen as sexy or looking glamorous. But why?

Well, researchers have figured it out. And the reason is not what you might think.

University of New South Wales researcher Khandis Blake says the next time you see a woman adjusting her bikini provocatively with her phone at the ready, don't think of her as vacuous or a victim.

"Think of her as a strategic player in a complex social and evolutionary game," says Dr Blake said [sic].

The study revealed women tend to sexualise themselves in environments with greater economic inequality, rather than where they might be oppressed because of their gender.

Analysing tens of thousands of social media posts across 113 countries, they tracked photos where people had taken selfies and then noted that they were tagged sexy, hot or similar.

[...] "That income inequality is a big predictor of sexy selfies suggests that sexy selfies are a marker of social climbing among women that tracks economic incentives in the local environment," Dr Blake says.

"Rightly or wrongly, in today's environment, looking sexy can generate large returns, economically, socially, and personally."

Source: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/news-life/the-science-behind-hot-selfies-revealed-in-new-study/news-story/1505f4fcdc3007f4a71bd6b2a79b9bad

Original Submission


«  Google's Titan Security Key Goes on Sale
Sexy Selfies: Science Reveals Women use Selfies to Compete | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday August 31, @06:21AM (1 child)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 31, @06:21AM (#728632) Homepage Journal

    Men are attracted to young, healthy, attractive women. Women advertise their visual attractiveness to attract a mate. Meanwhile, women are attracted to material wealth and physical prowess. Men advertise these attributes to attract a mate. This is the instinctive behavior built into our species, just like peacocks showing off their tail feathers. A look around successful YouTube music videos makes this absolutely clear.

    Truth be damned: How long until these researchers are forced to retract their paper, because it isn't politically correct? Don't laugh, it is entirely likely. There was a recent paper that showed that kids and young teens may declare themselves "trans", not because they actually are, but purely due to social pressure. This was retracted, because the LGBT movement found it "insensitive".

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @06:27AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @06:27AM (#728633)

      You have been found to harbour wrongthink.

      A re-education team has been dispatched to assist you in purging these invalid thoughts.

      Valid SJW Loves You

(1)