SELFIES. Whether you love them or you hate them, they're constantly flooding our social media feeds.

For women it's often about being seen as sexy or looking glamorous. But why?

Well, researchers have figured it out. And the reason is not what you might think.

University of New South Wales researcher Khandis Blake says the next time you see a woman adjusting her bikini provocatively with her phone at the ready, don't think of her as vacuous or a victim.

"Think of her as a strategic player in a complex social and evolutionary game," says Dr Blake said [sic].

The study revealed women tend to sexualise themselves in environments with greater economic inequality, rather than where they might be oppressed because of their gender.

Analysing tens of thousands of social media posts across 113 countries, they tracked photos where people had taken selfies and then noted that they were tagged sexy, hot or similar.

[...] "That income inequality is a big predictor of sexy selfies suggests that sexy selfies are a marker of social climbing among women that tracks economic incentives in the local environment," Dr Blake says.

"Rightly or wrongly, in today's environment, looking sexy can generate large returns, economically, socially, and personally."