The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect in May 2018 and requires that companies obtain explicit permission from individuals to utilize their data. Since the GDPR became enforceable, the number of third-party cookies found on news websites in Europe declined by 22%, according to a study by Reuters Institute.

Between April and July, Reuters researchers analyzed about 1 million content requests from more than 200 news publishers in the EU. They found that the number of third-party cookies used per webpage declined from about 80 in April to about 60 in July.