The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect in May 2018 and requires that companies obtain explicit permission from individuals to utilize their data. Since the GDPR became enforceable, the number of third-party cookies found on news websites in Europe declined by 22%, according to a study by Reuters Institute.
Between April and July, Reuters researchers analyzed about 1 million content requests from more than 200 news publishers in the EU. They found that the number of third-party cookies used per webpage declined from about 80 in April to about 60 in July.
[Ed note: I use the "Cookies Exterminator" add-on for Pale Moon that, except for my white-listed web sites, removes all cookies after something like a 15-second delay. How do you keep your cookies under control? --martyb]
These are third party cookies that should never have been on the sites to begin with. To the extent 3rd party cookies exist, so do preferences on handling them in web browsers. If Reuters analyzed requests from outside the EU, they'd also find in reduction in the number of cookies - thousands of sites are remain blocked entirely.
Who cares about sites, that just want to spy on you and won't allow access anymore? Fuck'em.
That's the EU attitude towards the free choice of citizens too.
Actually, the GDPR *enables* the free choice of all its in-the-flesh citizens, by forcing websites to be explicit about tracking. If a site tells you "We'll track the living shit outta you" and you say "OK", then that's basically OK under the GDPR (yesyesyes, only first order of approximation). If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear.
If, however, a site wants to actively undermine the citizen's free choice through not-telling-it-all, weasel-words, half-truths or outright lying, then the righteous wrath of the GDPR shall rain upon it .... and make no mistake, *that* is what all the EU-blockers are so very much afraid of!
.... Oh .... ahhh!
Of course, if you think that corporations are citizens too, then your statement suddenly makes sense. Yes, the GDPR takes a lot of freedom away from "corporate citizens": the freedom to lie, the freedom to deceive, the freedom to fake, the freedom to pretty-print, and also the freedom to refrain-from-mentioning. Yes, that's a lot of lost freedoms compared to other regions of the world.
It's also what we around here call "civilized", and even "progress": you may not, secretly, fuck the populace from behind.
Don't like it? Just keep blocking us. And good riddance.
It's built right into your web browser preferences you fucking clown. Instead of having the setting on the device, have them on every website and if you purge all cookies on browser exit, you get "free choice" every time you revisit a web site. GDPR is an inefficient adblocker for retards.
Everything ticked. No whitelist.