Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
The fight to secure net neutrality protections for Californians keeps showing how far ISPs and their surrogates will go to make a buck off of ending the free and open Internet. The latest maneuver is a flood of deceptive robocalls targeting seniors and stating that net neutrality will raise their cell phone bills by $30 a month and slow down the Internet. It's not just a lie, it's proof that you've successfully put them on the defensive by contacting your representatives about net neutrality.
The robocalls don't mention net neutrality by name. Instead, they simply assert that S.B. 822 will raise their bills and slow down their Internet. If ISPs decided to make this true by coordinating to raise prices in reaction to net neutrality legislation it would probably be illegal under federal antitrust law. There is no evidence that says net neutrality harms ISPs to the point where they must raise prices to make money. In fact, the evidence says the exact opposite.
[...] This year, the two major wireless and wireline providers (Verizon and AT&T) that are leading the effort to oppose California passing net neutrality legislation are expected to receive an additional $7 billion in cash in hand from Congress' tax cuts. (Verizon - $4 billion, AT&T - $3 billion). That's after having their 2017 net income receive a one-time jump of approximately $38.7 billion ($20 billion to AT&T, $18.7 billion to Verizon) in deductions from those tax cuts. Yet these high profits augmented by tax policy changes give them no pause in deploying their surrogates to falsely state that they must raise everyone's bills simply because they do not like consumer protection.
[...] When talking to their stockholders, ISPs have never claimed that net neutrality has forced them to raise their prices. Not one single legal document or financial disclosure report that carries a potential liability for lying have large ISPs represented that net neutrality will require them to raise prices. In fact, at least one ISP flat out admitted that the entire 2015 Open Internet Order with its legal landscape change in ISP privacy, competition, and consumer protection did little to affect their business plans.
[...] The FCC's decision to abandon the 2015 Open Internet Order and surrender oversight over the ISP industry will go down as the biggest mistake in Internet policy history. Already the U.S. Senate has voted to reverse the FCC and, with enough pressure, the House of Representatives may follow in September. An overwhelming number of businesses, education institutions, civil rights activists, and individuals across the political spectrum weighed in opposition but were ignored by the federal agency. It should come as no surprise that dozens of states have introduced bills with many having enacted various protections.
California stands on the brink of passing what many have called the "gold standard" of state-based net neutrality laws. You've already beaten back big ISPs' attempts to gut and kill this bill once, and you can do it again. If you live in the state, take the time to call your state representative today before the bill is voted on this week. Real voices, not ISP robocalls, need to be heard. Tell your California assemblymember to vote "yes" on S.B. 822.
Source: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/08/when-isps-tell-seniors-net-neutrality-laws-will-increase-their-bills-theyre-lying
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @11:34AM
They meant to say the *lack* of..
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @11:37AM
So who is going to enforce that? Sessions? Or rest of the cesspool that runs America these days. America is very quickly turning as fascist as eastern europe.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by digitalaudiorock on Friday August 31, @12:30PM (5 children)
The feds don't seem to care what they do in any way at all. Look at what Verizon does already. I don't have FIOS but my understanding is that they add line items to you bill labeled as "taxes" that aren't consumer taxes at all, but rather taxes they pay that they're passing on to the consumer. That's not only deceptive, but they're successfully duping people into thinking they're getting screwed by the feds rather than Verizon. How have they not been called out for this?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday August 31, @12:37PM (3 children)
So the label "taxes" is correct.
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Friday August 31, @01:12PM (2 children)
Bull fucking shit. That's totally deceptive and implies that they're required to collect some consumer tax and you know it is. Why don't they add line items for all their overhead costs that they're passing on the the consumer...$.05 for donuts and coffee?
This also helps Verizon to lie about the total cost of the service. You can't even force them to tell you what your final bottom line bill will actually be after all the bullshit addons. I have Optimum Online and to their credit, they're never done that shit. When they way a service will be $xxx a month, that's what it is...period. But go ahead and defend Verizon for fucking the consumer as long as their sticking it to the tax system right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @01:14PM (1 child)
its only deceptive if you are a moron.
Hiding them inside a single line item of 'fees' would be deceptive. This way you get to see who is making your bill go up. *you* are paying them regardless.
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Friday August 31, @01:21PM
You do realize that they do NOT include those costs when they tell you up front what the service will cost right? If you don't think that's deceptive then you're the fucking moron....but I'll bite...when are they going to start adding the Trump tariff line item?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @12:39PM
To be fair, all companies pass down taxes and fees to customers. They dont just 'eat' the costs. That is why reducing them is always good for for everyone. At least now they itemize them, before it was just lumped into the bill and you never knew.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Friday August 31, @12:56PM
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday August 31, @01:01PM
It's literally what it means and streamlines the whole discussion when you start saying "Net discrimination hurts small businesses, costs more for customers and harms individual freedoms".
compiling...