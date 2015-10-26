A CLOCK that will protect Australia is about to be integrated into our defence systems to pinpoint any threats targeting our nation.

In fact, the clock is the best in the world because of its ability to hold time better than anything else. [*]

Basically, the Sapphire Clock keeps time within one second over 40 million years.

The reason that's important is because its precision accuracy enhances our current defence radar system, allowing even more detailed information to be received about missiles, planes and ships that could be a threat to Australia.

University of Adelaide's Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing director Professor Andre Luiten said the technology that could save Australia came about in a "dusty basement" 20 years ago.

[...] The Sapphire Clock was designed to work alongside Australia's current linchpin for defence, the Jindalee Over-The-Horizon Radar Network (JORN) system, to emit signals that are 1000 times purer than current methods, which means even smaller objects can be seen at even greater distances.