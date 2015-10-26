from the Rock-around-the-clock dept.
An invention born in a dusty basement two decades ago called the Sapphire clock may be the key to future technology innovation in Australia starting with the defence systems:
A CLOCK that will protect Australia is about to be integrated into our defence systems to pinpoint any threats targeting our nation.
In fact, the clock is the best in the world because of its ability to hold time better than anything else. [*]
Basically, the Sapphire Clock keeps time within one second over 40 million years.
The reason that's important is because its precision accuracy enhances our current defence radar system, allowing even more detailed information to be received about missiles, planes and ships that could be a threat to Australia.
University of Adelaide's Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing director Professor Andre Luiten said the technology that could save Australia came about in a "dusty basement" 20 years ago.
[...] The Sapphire Clock was designed to work alongside Australia's current linchpin for defence, the Jindalee Over-The-Horizon Radar Network (JORN) system, to emit signals that are 1000 times purer than current methods, which means even smaller objects can be seen at even greater distances.
[*] Maybe they are not aware of atomic clocks, some of which are accurate to 1 second in billions of years?
See also: https://www.adelaide.edu.au/ipas/research/nls/pmg-research/SapphireClock/
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 31, @02:29PM (4 children)
No one expects Australia to last the next thousand years, let alone billions! Look, whoever put that continent near the bottom of the globe did a pretty good job, screwing it down tight. But, we can expect the screws to rust, eventually. Then what? Australia falls of the bottom, and goes flying into space. Gone, gone, gone!!
A clock that is accurate to a second within ten thousand years will be more than adequate for them.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @02:31PM (3 children)
Nah, multiculturalism has already destroyed the place. It's all downhill from here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @03:00PM (2 children)
In the town I'm from, the big conflict is over whether the Christian Reformed Church [wikipedia.org] or the Reformed Church of America [wikipedia.org] is the One True Church.
Both denominations believe that the other is a librul multicultural plot devised by the devil himself to destroy $small_shitty_nutjob_town and bring about the apocalypse. The other church practices idolatry and its followers will burn in hell! And then the Baptists and Lutherans want churches! And then those demon incarnate devil-worshiping Catholics! Repent, sinners! The end is neigh!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday August 31, @04:45PM (1 child)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WboggjN_G-4 [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:10PM
Haha, good call!
(Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Friday August 31, @02:57PM (8 children)
I'd really like to know exactly what "precision accuracy" is.
Are the existing clocks insufficiently accurate? How accurate does a clock need to be? You don't need to know the position of an enemy ship down to the nano-meter.
1 second in 40 million years is about 1 in 1.3*10^15. Say you are measuring something 1000km away (2000km round trip), with radar of lidar or something else that relies on the time of flight, the maximum deviation would be... about 1.6nm (nano-meters).
This sounds a lot like someone who has a pet project and figured out the defense department has a lot of money.
If you do what you did, you'll get what you got
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday August 31, @03:27PM (2 children)
Just throwing out unqualified suggestions here... but maybe it's more to do with calculating the velocity of an object.
(Score: 1) by redneckmother on Friday August 31, @05:04PM (1 child)
... as in an "unladen swallow"?
Pitchforks? Check. Torches? Check. Lampposts? Check. Rope? Oh crap, Colorado smoked all the Hemp!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday August 31, @05:46PM
You're getting ahead of yourself, you've got to find the coconuts, first.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday August 31, @03:37PM
This sounds like some standard University PR garbled into gibberish by the standard sort of "science reporter" whose degree is in the history of Ethiopian pottery in 4000BC, but who once sat next to a science major on a bus while they were a student.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @03:42PM
Presumably, there's uncertainty propagation involved here and the technology is intended for possible future uses that haven't yet been developed. Or, perhaps this is just an effort to mislead people into thinking that they need this level of precision.
But, when you've got things that are moving extremely quickly and where you've got multiple things, imprecisions lead to compounding errors, especially where things are moving extremely quickly where that fraction of a fraction of a second becomes just a fraction of the total time. Could be important with railguns and lasers coming.
Although, I question a bit why this is so important now when the device has apparently been sitting in storage for so long.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday August 31, @04:29PM (1 child)
I know what precision is. Think "number of decimal places measured" in a base-10 number, for example. (Nothing to do with how close to the right value.)
I know what accuracy is. "How close to the right value." (Nothing to do with how many decimal places measured.)
"Precision accuracy," however? Good luck.
precision [wolfram.com], accuracy [wolfram.com], commonly confused terms [sciencenotes.org], word salad [thoughtco.com]
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday August 31, @06:36PM
Obviously, it is contra-orthagonal to "accurate precision". Easy peasy, squeezy lemon.
#Free{nick}_NOW!!!
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Friday August 31, @05:26PM
Without lowering myself to read the article, I would speculate that better clocks are needed for signal processing of the return signal. With an advanced waveform and receiver, multipath signals can be recombined into a stronger signal. Similarly, weak signals can be detected well below the noise floor.
These techniques are in use in cell phone systems, and require precise timing. I don't know how much it would improve the situation to have better timing, but better's better, I guess.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:13PM
CSR: Thank you for calling Atomic Clock customer service. How may I help you?
Caller: Hi. We bought one of your atomic clocks a few months ago and it's already off by over a minute.
CSR: That's normal. It's nothing to worry about.
Caller: But your website said "accurate to 1 second in billions of years".
CSR: Yes it does. And it is.
Caller: But it's already off by over a minute!
CSR: Sir, did you read the manual? If you had you would have known that fluctuations in time accuracy is normal.
Caller: But how can that be "accurate to 1 second in billions of years"?
CSR: Sir, the time will run fast, then slow, and then fast again, and slow again. But, at the end of 20 billion years, our calculations predict it will only be off by one second.
Caller: What?!?
CSR: 20 billion years. One second.
Caller: But ... but ...
CSR: If you still have this problem at the end of 20 billions years please feel free to contact us regarding an RMA.
Caller: 20 billion years? I'll be dead by then!
CSR: In that case I would suggest you add a reminder to your company's corporate calendar to ensure the responsible party will be able to follow up.
Caller: I knew I should have bought a sapphire clock.
CSR: Those only come in one color, sir - sapphire. How would that look in your lab, a sapphire colored clock?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday August 31, @04:52PM
> precision accuracy enhances our current defence radar system, allowing even more detailed information to be received
> about missiles, planes and ships that could be a threat to Australia.
> (...)
> emit signals that are 1000 times purer than current methods, which means even smaller objects can be seen at even greater distances
Everybody knows that the Australian defense system will take care of any invader as soon as they are within bite, sting, or drop range.
The place is huge, empty of people, and full of minerals, yet nobody in their right mind is trying to take it over (regardless of what people believe about people fleeing other places).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:03PM
You want skynet? Cause that's how you get skynet!
