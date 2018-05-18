from the Garbage-in-garbage-in-garbage-in-and-more-garbage-in dept.
At the The Verge:
Today, The Verge is publishing an interim edition of Sarah Jeong's The Internet of Garbage, a book she first published in 2015 that has since gone out of print. It is a thorough and important look at the intractable problem of online harassment.
After a year on The Verge's staff as a senior writer, Sarah recently joined The New York Times Editorial Board to write about technology issues. The move kicked off a wave of outrage and controversy as a group of trolls selectively took Sarah's old tweets out of context to inaccurately claim that she is a racist. This prompted a further wave of unrelenting racist harassment directed at Sarah, a wave of coverage examining her tweets, and a final wave of coverage about the state of outrage generally. This is all deeply ironic because Sarah laid out exactly how these bad-faith tactics work in The Internet of Garbage.
[...] The Internet of Garbage provides an immediate and accessible look at how online harassment works, how it might be categorized and distinguished, and why the structure of the internet and the policies surrounding it are overwhelmed in fighting it. Sarah has long planned to publish an updated and expanded second edition, but in this particular moment, I am pleased that she's allowed us to publish this interim edition with a new preface.
In that new preface, Sarah stresses that her original text was written from a place of optimism. But the years since have not been kind to internet culture. She writes that the tactics of Gamergate, so clearly on display during the harassment campaign waged against her over the last few weeks, have "overtaken our national political and cultural conversations." That new culture is driven by the shape of the internet and the interactions it fosters. "We are all victims of fraud in the marketplace of ideas," she writes.
I hope everyone with a true and sincere interest in improving our online communities reads The Internet of Garbage and contends with the scope of the problem Sarah lays out in its pages. We are making the entire text of The Internet of Garbage 1.5 available for free as a PDF, ePub, and .mobi ebook file, and for the minimum allowed price of $.99 in the Amazon Kindle store. Below, we have excerpted Chapter 3, "Lessons from Copyright Law."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:02PM (26 children)
Stupid proles! It's not racist when We do it!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @04:25PM (25 children)
Well, when it's directly and clearly satirizing the things white racists say in context, yeah, it's not racist, and the complainers are concern trolls.
When one of the people leading the campaign to get her fired was the originator of one racist comments she was duplicating the format of to mock and highlight the stupidity of, it becomes clear that the right wing media establishment is made of terminally psychopathic liars whose only concern is winning, and have no standards whatsoever they expect themselves to live up to. the evidence is compelling [twitter.com]
They're all playing idiots like you who never check receipts and buy the narrative they peddle because it makes you feel aggrieved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:34PM (4 children)
So it's not racist to satirize those satirizing racism either or is that still classed as racism? Is Ethanol-fueled a master satirist in your opinion?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 31, @05:01PM (3 children)
That's almost funny. Doesn't quite make it though. No, EF seems to be a genuine racist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:05PM
As do Sarah Jeong and half of blue-tick twitter.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday August 31, @07:07PM (1 child)
I would say that he is just regular grandma racist, but turns it up to 11 online for trolling purposes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:18PM
Grandma racist is 100% genuine racism, it is just gets a bit of a pass because she's old we realize old bitches can't learn new societal norms. The level of shitty language doesn't change someone's racism so what is your point?
(Score: -1, Troll) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @04:36PM (13 children)
Candace Owens was put in Twitter jail for reposting Sarah and switching out the target groups. So your premise is also rejected. Sarah was not responding to trolls in many of her racist posts, she was not trolling. She is, like many of the Blue Ckeck Maffia, actually racist. Now if we are going to decide "and that isn't a bad thing" then OK, she gets to keep her career. But not until Milo gets his twitter back along with the thousands banned since he was the canary in the coal mine. Not until the thousands of others who have been deplatformed, disemployed, etc. get reparations.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @04:38PM (12 children)
You could actually look at the example I gave. Or you could commit yourself deeper to spouting bullshit white grievances explicitly started by Nazis. Knowing your posting history, I have a guess which direction you're gonna break.
(Score: 2, Troll) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @04:56PM (5 children)
Every one of her tweets was reposted to gab so we could all have a look, her story is old and the facts aren't in dispute at this point. Ace at Ace of Spades HQ did an epic defenstration of her. Along with thousands more now being curated over on twitter under the #VerifiedHate hashtag where racist tweets by the Blue Check Mafia are being archived against deletion then highlighted with a bio of the racist, indicating which media property(s) they draw a check from. Most of these are also being gated into Gab where I have already seen them.
And you are, intentionally, missing the point. I do not care if the bitch was being sarcastic, trollish or "highlighting a problem" since when our side does any of those things it has already been ruled to be "not a defense. BANNED!" by Twitter. I did not make those rules, her side did and she wholeheartedly approves of them being applied with gusto to my side. Yet she not only still has an account, she has a blue check of approval by Jack. His testimony next week should be interesting.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @05:28PM (4 children)
Because it's not racism, when it's making fun of you fucks.
Heck, it shouldn't even be amoral to kill you fucks.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @05:44PM (2 children)
There, I knew you would eventually come on out and say it. Give in to your hate, release it. Racism is OK when you do it. Racism is OK when she does it. You really aren't going to like the next part of that progression your new rules is setting up.
Diversity + Proximity = War. The rise of the Alt-Right is directly tied to realization of the unshakable Truth in that equation.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday August 31, @06:36PM (1 child)
Diversity + Proximity + Tolerance works just fine. You only get war when one subgroup refuses to stay out of their neighbors business and just live and let live. Why do you care what color skin your neighbor has, who they have sex with, or what god they worship? So long as they're not trying to force you to participate it's absolutely no skin off your nose.
How exactly is not tolerating intolerance racism? You're not born to intolerance, you choose it, every single time you express it. Intolerance is in fact the only thing that can't be tolerated in a peaceful diverse society, and there's absolutely nothing ironic or hypocritical about that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:23PM
It is amazing the mental gymnastics racists perform to try and justify their beliefs. The millions of people in the Bay Area and New York beg to differ with jmorris' absolute stupidity.
Thankfully Trump has made these morons feel comfortable posting their bullshit they fearfully kept hidden. Now we know who to dismiss as alt-right racist cranks and who might be worth having discussions with.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:57PM
You're working real hard on getting Trump a second term, huh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:57PM (5 children)
That's your defense, that Sarah Jeong isn't racist because she's satirizing people satirizing Nazis?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @05:09PM (4 children)
No. That's dumb and you're dumb for reading that in my post.
My defense is:
She was satrizing racists who made explicit claims of black inferiority with a "[same thing but with white people]" joke.
and also, separately,
Nazis started a astroturf campaign to get her fired(and the evidence is there, it's actual nazis who started it) and you're a dumbfuck who bought into it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:21PM (3 children)
> everyone who disagrees with me is dumb
> everyone who disagrees with me is a nazi
(Score: 5, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @05:26PM (1 child)
1. You're dumb. You don't need to overextrapolate.
2. The evidence exists. The controversy was started by nazis [vox.com]. If it starts looking like everyone you agree with are nazis, maybe the problem isn't with people pointing it out to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:00PM
The Daily Caller was co-founded by Tucker Carlson, on what planet is he a National Socialist or part of the alt-right? Jim Hoft and Gateway Pundit I know nothing about but I doubt they tick these boxes either. Weev... had nothing to do with this otherwise nonsensical, libelous article.
I do not agree with the ideas espoused by National Socialists or members of the alt-right. Maybe the problem is that you don't know what a Nazi is?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:31PM
Thanks for making that clear. I know you were going for sarcasm, but all you did is nail the point that you are dumb. Whether you're a nazi is another matter, but it seems likely you have sympathies in that direction at least.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 31, @04:49PM (2 children)
So, uhhhhhhh - she engages in race baiting, with other race baiters, online. She claims she was "satirizing" the other race baiters. So - she gets a free pass? Uh-huh. "But she was just mimicking those dirty white racists!" Somehow, that just doesn't cut it with me. If men and women around the country can be castigated, and even fired, for comments made a decade or more ago, this chick don't get no free pass. That goes double for someone with an education. Sarah was engaging in this racist nonsense AFTER she got her degree, and AFTER she was employed as an *cough* adult. What she posted online can be taken as her current attitude. She thinks white people suck.
Of course, saying that white people suck is in vogue these days.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @04:52PM (1 child)
Yeah, sure. That's a fine narrative to tell yourself.
No way the context explicitly given to you as a link establishes anything different.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 31, @05:11PM
From your link:
Yes, I looked. Your link stars yet another asswipe making excuses for Jeong's racist remarks.
You WILL NOTE, please, that I'm not defending any of those racists who attacked Sarah, presumably because she's Asian. They are racists, and assholes. But, Sarah most definitely sank to their level - if that is, she ever was above their level.
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:28PM (2 children)
Who is Angus Johnston?
Why are half the posts images that cut off half the text they're trying to quote?
Shouldn't there be posts from Jeong responding to a racist? Who is this racist (racists?)? Is Johnston the original racist??? I am so confused.
I swear I have no idea what jmorris or AC are talking about or what you are talking about or what the hell any of this is about other than jmorris being butthurt because he doesn't have a blue checkmark. However, I would still like to have some idea WTF???
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @06:03PM (1 child)
Ace has been the best at nuking this story from orbit. So I'm just gonna link to some of his greatest hits to get you up to speed.
NYT Hires Virulent Racist for Their Editorial Board; The Cucks, Get This, Insist That She Should Keep Her Job [ace.mu.nu]
Here he documents some of her "greatest hits", links to a Federalist article with more and then gets to the heart of my argument about rejecting a dual caste society. Also, as implied by the title, a lot of abuse heaped upon the cruise ship #NeverTrump cucks. These new deplatforming rules either apply to everyone (and everyone is going to be unemployed and the Internet will go dark from lack of users) or they are going to be rewritten to rules everyone can agree to actually live under.
Then there is It's About Time: Autotrader Announces it Will No Longer Advertise on Samantha Bee's Show [ace.mu.nu]
Not exactly related but I'm including it because it is in the same wheelhouse and has this incredible part that I'm going to just quote for those unwilling to click across:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @06:37PM
Ok. Let me make this simple, you two drama queens.
Let's start with one (1) question. WHO THE FUCK IS ANGUS JOHNSTON?
(Score: 0, Insightful) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @04:19PM (20 children)
No, we aren't going to live in a two caste society. This racist twat wrote dozens of tweets, any one of which would be more than sufficient to get you, me or anyone else cast off of any mainstream social media account had we said it about any group of people except the one she is racist against. She is right though, the media is using the same tropes from Gamergate that the gaming press used up to attacking the entire audience when they get called out. Yet she still not only has an account, she keeps the blue check and gets to sit on the editorial board of the NYT. She thinks she is immune to the rules she demands everyone else live by, exactly like the rest of the Progressive Elite. Oh. Hell. No.
My side lacks the power (currently) to make the rules, but we will demand loudly that the rules which are handed down from the Progressive Elite in their commanding heights of the culture be applied to everyone, including themselves.
(Score: 5, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @04:29PM (17 children)
Hey look, more of the same purposeful intellectual dishonesty.
I'm gonna reply to each of you dishonest fucks who buy into any narrative that plays the race card against minorities, and point out each time that the shit you're most aggrieved about were direct parodies of actual racists who are now the ones calling for her to be fired [twitter.com].
You side with nazis over shit you wouldn't give two fucks about if it was by a white person and sincere.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday August 31, @04:52PM (16 children)
Scenario 1: White hiring manager has two identical candidates with one being black and one being white, he turns the black guy down specifically because he is black
Scenario 2: Black hiring manager has two identical candidates with one being black and one being white, he turns the white guy down specifically because he is white
Both are racist.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @05:05PM (11 children)
Thing that happens.
Thing that doesn't happen.
"Both are bad". yes, congratulations on your single standard. If it were relevant, you'd be doing okay.
But it's not really relevant at all to what I'm saying you weirdo fuck.
The case I'm highlighting went like this
A: Black people are low IQ and should maybe be segregated (stated in way that makes it clear it's their actual belief)
B: White people sunburn easily and should be buried underground(stated in a way that's clearly mocking A's racism)
A: B IS RACIST FIRE HER FIRE HER FIRE HER
You: I'm a genius and these are the same.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:14PM (7 children)
The claim made in A is only true in statistical aggregate and most of the calls for racial segregation appear to be coming from BLM. [nationalreview.com] After the civil rights struggles of the '60s, that is ripe for satire. Who is mocking who in your example? Why does the left with their silly ideas around "hate speech" and privilege not practice what they preach?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @05:22PM (6 children)
I see we've moved on to the "his explicit racism is true, only racism I don't personally believe is bad." He clearly made a (explicitly genetic, explicitly racial) bioessentiallist argument for it.
AND it's NOT "true". It is not established by anything resembling controlled experimental science. It's a thing racists jump to believe in after seeing large scale correlations, and immediately go "socioeconomic factors? whoneedsem, that's soft science, and I only believe in things that oversimplify the world to the point where I don't gotta think" Spearman's hypothesis has been repeatedly shown to be bunk. No attempt at finding an actual genetic(via SNPs or any other method I've looked at) correlation to IQ has succeeded.
It's bunk. It's bunk and racists believe it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @06:22PM (5 children)
Commonly called statistical facts. [worlddata.info]
Social sciences are soft science and have a habit of ignoring statistical based evidence when it doesn't fit the desired hypothesis.
We're only just beginning to study RNA. [sciencedaily.com] You should read more. [newscientist.com]
The statistics are across populations and that isn't racist. There's much to criticize in IQ tests but we look at other correlations and see they often indicate success. They also reliably correlate with cognitive impairment and we in Western society recognizes that some people cannot function in our society without assistance. Review the psychiatric IQ classifications [assessmentpsychology.com] and tell us where the prejudice is in identifying and providing social assistance to those in the retardation range. When it comes to sub-Saharan Africa, if only the West had sold them text-books instead of guns all these years.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @06:54PM (4 children)
"We're only just beginning to study RNA"
What the ever loving fuck are you talking about. I've personally run software analyses 24 NovaSeq runs of tumor transcriptomes just this week. Correlating Single Nucleotide Polymorhpisms(SNPs) to IQ should be trivial if the eugenics/racist/bioessentialist assumptions about IQ are even remotely correct. Tens of thousands of them associated with regions in proteins involved in brain development have been examined in healthy populations, and no significant correlations have been found.
You're not "right". You're just a racist with racist assumptions and bad opinions about science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:03PM
I love the attitudes the morons you're arguing with show towards science.
Climate science = it's not true (and watts up with that?!) because the conclusions make me feel uncomfortable!
Science showing that the brain may be a gendered organ = it's not true (and brain imaging studies have no credibility!) because the conclusions make me feel uncomfortable! (Ok, I'm beating my dead hobby horse here. If humans can't stop shitting where they sleep--their very own perfect class M planet--there's no hope for them.)
Science fails to show any truth in racialist theories = science is important and more research is needed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:04PM (1 child)
Welcome to SN, where all the shitty trolls from /. found a home. Their vitriol has already driven away a good amount of the centrist user base. Not to mention the number of times users have bothered to dredge up facts only to have others toss them out and continue with their belief based reality.
le sigh, must the trolls ruin everything?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @07:08PM
Ironically, I left slashdot because of the racist libertarians, and I figured a smaller community would have less room for them to hide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:14PM
The historical timeline of study.
Now what the ever loving fuck are you talking about? I thought I told you to read more. [cell.com]
Check you. You're seriously claiming that evolutionary differences do not manifest across different populations? Do you have this astounding revelation published in a peer reviewed paper?
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday August 31, @05:21PM (2 children)
Never did I say to fire her, I think she should keep her job. Unlike leftists I believe in free speech and I can just ignore what she says. Any time you take an action against someone when the only basis of your judgement is the color of their skin you are being racist, regardless of what color your skin is or what color their skin is. You don't get to hate just because you are white, you don't get to hate just because you aren't white.
I don't know enough about this specific case to care either way, I am just arguing that there is racism and that people of all colors commit it. Did Sarah? Don't know, don't care, but even if she didn't that doesn't mean she couldn't.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @06:11PM (1 child)
I also believe in free speech, which is why she must be fired and I say that YOU are obligated to join the baying for her blood. Until they pay the same price they inflict on others, those who occupy the "commanding heights of the culture" and make the rules (like say those on the editorial board of the New York Times) they have no motivation to rediscover the benefits of supporting free speech. Your support for free speech is as unimportant as mine, her opinion decides the rules we live under and convincing her caste that it is good is what matters. Either that or casting her and her Progressive kind from the heights of the culture, something greatly to be desired but currently beyond our reach.
IF YOU WOULD HAVE PEACE, KNOW WAR. IF YOU WOULD HAVE FREE SPEECH, CALL FOR BANHAMMERING THE ELITE WHO OPPOSE IT.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @07:17PM
"You know, we're just so so so unfair to people openly advocating for genocide"
Free speech is something they'd take from everyone in a second if they had power.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @05:07PM
But one of those examples is legal and entirely socially acceptable. And it has to be called out, shamed and litigated until it either isn't acceptable anymore or both are. No more two caste society.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday August 31, @06:22PM (2 children)
Poor white guy! Centuries of white privilege, all for naught!
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday August 31, @06:56PM (1 child)
Come Arist, I expect better of you. How am I wrong, is it okay to fire a guy just because he is white?
As far as levels of privilege goes, a Mandarin or a Han is pretty high up there if we are just considering those in China (perhaps all of east asia). Is it okay to hate one of them if you are a Tibetan, and have it not called racism? Certainly the Tibetan is oppressed by them, is their level of privilege so high that lashing out against them is not racism?
Without accepting that you cannot judge a person on the color of their skin, but by the content of their character, you can never fix the root issues.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:13PM
hahahaha oh wow
You fools are really out there, I guess I should feel sorry? you example ari replied to is totally "valid" I guess. I use quotes because technically yes, those are two examples of prejudice based on skin color.
However in the real world there is an overwhelming occurrence of your first example and almost zero occurrence of the second. What does this mean? Your examples are just a way to escape the fact that #1 is a real problem while your white persecution complex is stupid and lame, the ultimate in first world problems.
So much equality that the ethnic elite feel persecuted!
Ok, enough poking fun. I'm sure your position is rooted in the Affirmative Action legislation. Yes that bit of law is racist, but it is trying to counter balance the systemic societal racism that really truly for-realsies exists.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday August 31, @05:39PM (1 child)
Right now, we live in a society with a bunch of castes, more than 2, and lots of people who believe that is as it should be. Younger "old money" white dudes are basically in the top tier, regardless of what they do. The bottom tier, also regardless of what they do, is likely to be older poor black women. And there are lots of grades in between for various combinations of these factors. Some effects of being in a lower caste:
1. It's harder to get an education when you're young. For instance, a student that needs financial aid to go to college is held to a higher standard than a student who can pay full price both before and after admission, and will typically have to hold down a job while in school as opposed to focusing entirely on studying.
2. Being in a lower caste will hurt your ability to get a job. They've done experiments where they've sent out resumes that are identical except for the names, and the names that sound like they're white people get more interviews.
3. Once you get a job, you'll get paid less for that work if you're in a lower caste than your higher-caste colleagues.
4. Insurance is more expensive if you're in a lower caste. That's health insurance, car insurance, homeowners/renters insurance, etc.
5. Housing options are more limited if you're lower caste. A lot of landlords won't rent to you based on caste, and banks will try to avoid giving you a mortgage if you're lower caste. Housing is worse in every respect and more expensive because of this.
6. Larger purchases like appliances and cars are more expensive, because lower caste folks usually have to buy these things on credit, and they'll get higher interest rates making those loans more expensive.
7. You can't even buy the same kinds of things as higher-caste people if you're lower-caste without being hassled. For example, actor Daniel Radcliffe, who has loads of Harry Potter money lying around, tried to buy some top-tier artwork and found he couldn't because he hadn't grown up in the world of art collectors.
8. If you have to interact with the police and court systems, your caste will have a giant effect on how you are treated. Really low-caste people sometimes get killed by police even if they've committed no crime whatsoever, and most of the time the police are not punished in any way for this. Really high-caste people sometimes get no jail time and sometimes no punishment at all for serious crimes including murder and rape, even if it's proven beyond any doubt that they committed said crime.
And the strongest example I can think of as to the caste system in operation: 2 out of the last 3 presidents are by all appearances complete screw-ups of human beings, with drug problems, alcohol problems, an inability to conduct business without bailouts from suspect sources, criminal records, and draft-dodging, but got to the top of politics in no small part because they were born into wealth and power. Meanwhile, a substantial number of people with 4-year college degrees are working at McDonald's and other fast food jobs, in large part because they were born into poverty and were blocked by the caste system from getting jobs that actually used their qualifications. It's not impossible to overcome the caste system, but don't think for a minute it isn't there.
And this caste system is detrimental to society as a whole, because it means that idiot screw-up children of high-caste people end up in charge of things they have no business running, while brilliant disciplined children of low-caste people often end up letting their talents go to waste flipping burgers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:10PM
Not disagreeing per se. Just kind of taking a "first derivative." Most of that comes down to economic class. If we could pursue socialist/progressive policies such as medicare for all and restoring welfare/food stamps/etc, taxing the 1% the way we used to, the rough places of injustice would be transformed into a smooth plane of equality of opportunity, to paraphrase a great man.
My gripe is that identity politics isn't going to do anything on its own. We must pursue socialist policies and programs if we hope to do anything tangible about these injustices.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:30PM (1 child)
All the usual elitist, privileged pukes doubling down on their double standards to defend her by contorting their own arguments into ever more nonsensical layers of self-contradictory, desperate sophistry.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @04:42PM
Exactly. Progressivism: Ideas so good they need a police-state to enforce
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday August 31, @04:50PM (8 children)
When I read the title, I hoped it was going to be about the Internet of Things. Isn't that the real garbage?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 31, @05:09PM
Didn't you notice who submitted it? Progressive political garbage on the Internet. Ah well, might as well have a good noisy thread heading into a long weekend.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @05:12PM (4 children)
Thank you for being the one person to post something not based on a nazi astroturf campaign. This is what I came into the thread to talk about.
I've got a great twitter account for that [twitter.com]. Because there's so much half-maintained trash out there, that makes peoples' lives harder but looks high tech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:50PM (3 children)
everyonewhodisagreeswithmeisanazi.jpg
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @06:09PM (2 children)
"Oh sure there's compelling evidence that the people who started this complaint advocate for genocide of jews and a totalitarian ethnonationalist state, but have you heard of godwin's law?"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @06:27PM (1 child)
>everyone who thinks you can be racist against white people is a Nazi
>Saying Sarah Jeong is a racist is the exact same thing as calling for racial extermination
Are you like, legitimately brain damaged? Is there some neurological reason your brain makes these contorted leaps straight to the holocaust, every time, without fail?
The ultimate irony is that you and your ilk have way more in common with the brown shirts than the entire half of the voting population you keep calling Nazis.
(Score: 1, Troll) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @06:34PM
Again, it's great you can gloss over the fact that it's literally true.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:47PM (1 child)
The real internet of garbage is The Verge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:20PM
Oh please - are you forgetting Myspace and AOL already?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday August 31, @05:15PM (5 children)
You got one through and it has triggered the Alt-Wrong/Far-Wrong stupid signallers. What fun! :-) We might as well enjoy the fireworks while we slip into our new fascist nightmare. This time "we" (as in the Anglosphere) are the bad guys.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 31, @05:32PM (1 child)
You meant Ctrl-Left.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Friday August 31, @06:05PM
I fear that with Fake President Pull-My-Finger in charge of the Big Red Button we might be heading for BSoD followed by Ctrl-Alt-Del.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:45PM
Today we have ventured far into the wilds in search of the elusive "internet nazi". These creatures camouflage themselves to blend in with the human population and they rely on certain similarities between themselves and the more fearful, cowardly members of humanity. It looks like one possible human has stuck their metaphorical head out with a meme filled post which borders on the edge of internet nazi talk.
*off screen* I cover NATURE, this garbage isn't worth a documentary. What? No no, look I agreed to finish so. What? No it isn't a problem, it is just frustrating to have data scientists and probabilities, I preferred when we knew when we'd found what we were looking for. Now Africa, there was some life worth covering. These "internet places" are just filled with garbage. I mean just READ what this person wrote that I'm supposed to cover next!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @05:48PM (1 child)
Well done for creating a situation those on the center left and center right have to fix while you're busy screeching about "nazis".
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday August 31, @06:03PM
Are you putting words into my mouth, oh brave and daring Mr AC?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday August 31, @06:28PM (2 children)
So, no one has read the book, or even the linked third chapter? Mediocre! Predictable! Sub-standard Soylentils! Where is janrinok's "intelligent discussion"?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 31, @07:12PM
I read a little. It seems to cover a lot of ground I've seen before. Everyone has a "the internet is full of awful shit and X would fix it" take where I'm always a little incredulous about X.
She's in the fairly typical "anonymity is bad actually" camp. But seeing how doxxing->threats delivered directly to peoples' homes workflow leads me to believe maybe that's not so smart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 31, @07:19PM
Ok fine.
How should I read women there? Cisgender women? Who qualifies as cisgender? Should I go with Azuma's guidance? Does this exclude otherwise cisgender women who menstruate irregularly or not at all (can be caused by multiple medical problems)? Does this exclude women who have not been raised from childhood in some kind of WASP cultural norm for raising girls? Are Catholic women then excluded? Are intersex people who identify as women excluded? Do we exclude XY androgen insensitive women? etc ad nauseum.
Or do I take a broad reading and include trans women?
Why must men be excluded? Or can you provide evidence that men do have a legal recourse for online threats? How is that legal recourse constructed such that it excludes women?
Is there any reason we must not or cannot have a legal framework for online harassment that does not depend on the gender status of the victim?