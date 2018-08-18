from the blame-dinosaurs dept.
Until renewable sources of energy like wind or solar become more reliable and less expensive, people worldwide remain reliant on fossil fuels for transportation and energy. This means that if people want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, there need to be better ways of mitigating the effects of extracting and burning oil and gas.
Now, Adam Brandt, assistant professor of energy resources engineering in the School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences at Stanford, and his colleagues have performed a first global analysis comparing emissions associated with oil production techniques -- a step toward developing policies that could reduce those emissions. They published their work Aug. 30 in Science.
The group found that the burning of unwanted gas associated with oil production -- called flaring -- remains the most carbon-intensive part of producing oil. Brandt spoke with Stanford Report about the group's findings and strategies for reducing flaring.
Production is only a half of the equation. The other is consumption. For example, China doesn't produce much (any?) oil, but consume a humongous amount. American both produces and consumes probably the most per capita.
I heard somewhere about a research project to create an internal combustion engine that is rugged enough to burn the gas that is normally flared. Not a straightforward problem--while it may be mostly methane(?), it can be full of nasty stuff that would normally be cleaned up before distribution. Anyway, if they are successful, the idea is to run the special IC engine to turn a generator and dump the electricity into the local power grid.
It's a lot easier to string wires than to either:
+ run a pipeline to every well (capturing the gas for processing & sale)
+ set up a compressor station and truck the gas to a processing plant