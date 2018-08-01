Over the past two months, dozens of dead dolphins have washed ashore in Florida and hundreds of diseased seals have died in the northeastern United States, officials said Friday.

[...] From July 1 to August 30, a total of 48 dolphins have been found dead in southwest Florida, as a harmful algae bloom known as red tide killed hundreds of tons of fish from Naples to Tampa, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

[...] All 10 of the bottlenose dolphin autopsies—known as necropsies—done so far have tested positive for the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, a potent neurotoxin.

[...] Further north, along the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts, an infectious disease outbreak has affected both harbor seals and gray seals.

Since July, there have been 599 confirmed cases "and probably in the hundreds of unconfirmed cases" of stranded seals, Rowles told reporters on a conference call.

Tests have shown some seals were sickened with either avian influenza or phocine distemper virus—which is related to canine distemper virus—and in some cases, both.