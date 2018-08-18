from the blame-humans dept.
If we proactively implement effective fisheries management and limit global temperature rise, the world's oceans still have the potential to be significantly more plentiful in the future than today, despite climate change. This finding is among several that appear in a first-of-its kind study, "Improved fisheries management could offset many negative effects of climate change," that appears today in the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences' journal Science Advances.
"The expected global effects of climate change on our oceans are broadly negative," said Steve Gaines, the study's lead author and dean of UC Santa Barbara's Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, "but we still have the fortunate opportunity to turn the tide and create a more bountiful future."
The study finds that with concerted and adaptive responses to climate change, the world's oceans could actually create more abundant fish populations, more food for human consumption and more profit for fishermen despite the negative impacts of climate change. Conversely, the study cautions, inaction on fisheries management and climate change will mean even more dramatic losses of fish and the benefits they provide to people.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by khallow on Saturday September 01, @12:09PM
Once again, we see that climate change is a relatively minor contribution to the big problems of the world. If one addresses the big problems without addressing climate change, one is still far ahead of the present. For example, we already have a 60 year demonstration that the climate can get warmer and yet global poverty (and to a lesser degree overpopulation) improve immensely.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday September 01, @12:54PM (2 children)
Guys, I'm all for better aquatic wildlife management but we've had oceans full of fish since there were fish; through ice ages and heat waves that happened much more quickly than our current warming trend is happening. If you want to try making there more fish for me to catch, you have right at it. Don't go telling me it's because climate change is going to wipe out all the fish though because there's way too much historical evidence that fish aren't going anywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @01:51PM
"Fish production and diversity in the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum—Increased production but no novel faunas during a "Future Earth" analog"
http://adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2014AGUFMPP11A1333T [harvard.edu]
"Fish Production and Diversity across the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum: Evidence for Enhanced Export Production and Community Resilience"
https://escholarship.org/uc/item/0kf6x5dt [escholarship.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @01:54PM
O'really? How about some citation then, you so sure shouldn't be hard to find one.
Otherwise, you full of bullshit as usually.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @01:17PM (1 child)
"The study did not examine other potential threats from climate change such as ocean acidification"
The thing that could clip the ocean food chain at its source? Yes better not think of that
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @02:10PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paleocene-Eocene_Thermal_Maximum#Ocean_2 [wikipedia.org]
Science knows with certainty that no Cthulhu had arisen to eat up the oceans back then; consequently, no one sane expects such to happen now.