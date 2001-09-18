from the blame-humans-of-course dept.
New research has shown just how bad AI is at dealing with online trolls.
Such systems struggle to automatically flag nudity and violence, don’t understand text well enough to shoot down fake news and aren’t effective at detecting abusive comments from trolls hiding behind their keyboards.
A group of researchers from Aalto University and the University of Padua found this out when they tested seven state-of-the-art models used to detect hate speech. All of them failed to recognize foul language when subtle changes were made, according to a paper [PDF] on arXiv.
Adversarial examples can be created automatically by using algorithms to misspell certain words, swap characters for numbers or add random spaces between words or attach innocuous words such as ‘love’ in sentences.
The models failed to pick up on adversarial examples and successfully evaded detection. These tricks wouldn’t fool humans, but machine learning models are easily blindsighted. They can’t readily adapt to new information beyond what’s been spoonfed to them during the training process.
They don't want to block fake news. They want to support fake news. Blocking fake news is easy.
They want to block crimethink. If you dare to question the globalist left, you are to be blacklisted and shadowbanned and worse.
Trump rudely dumped food? Bush did it too! [wordpress.com]
( At least Bush *tried* to stomach something he's not used to... which is a helluva lot more than I would have done... I would have avoided the situation at nearly any cost - of having to eat something that I don't wanna eat - in public no less! I know good and well what I do when I eat something repulsive to me... the exact same thing! )
If you have a plan to implement, do you secretly circulate it with the risk of leaking and becoming a literary blockbuster disrupting your plans, or you hide it in plain sight masquerading it as fiction?
Some stuff is easy for people, but difficult for machines. Like those "captcha" thingies about flagging all photos containing a sign.
It wasn't too long ago we had an interesting show of wits with DN and our TMB over how to sneak in trash posts. My own take on it was DN made it pretty clear that no matter what one could do, a determined DN would get it in.
Looks to me that we have about the most efficient means of censorship ( if you can call it that ) on this very website. Crowdsourced. If any of us are so convinced that a post is bad, and we are willing to take the hit for abusing it, we can self-censor, but not delete. Its still there. Kinda like removing dog poo off the sidewalk and putting it in the can is not considered theft. If someone really wanted to see the dog poo, its still there. In the can. But someone did everyone else a favor by getting it off the sidewalk. Its a personal judgement call over what constitutes dog poo and what constitutes something that should be left alone.
As many foreign countries have found out, its easy to pass law about censorship... but trying to actually implement it is a horse of a different color.
The English language has gotten almost like Unicode is to plain ascii... now if these posts were in plain ascii, it would be much easier, but by the time one throws in unicode and all the glyphs that look alike, the array of permutations usable for bypassing censorship criteria grows to unmanageable levels.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
I have to agree, the slash moderation works as well as is feasible I think. As you mentioned, we're not immune to determined foes, but eternal vigilance handles that pretty well too. Props to everyone who moderates and those who wield the out right filters on the backend.
All software is pretty static. Software can't be updated and upgraded on an hourly basis - it's written, compiled, tested, released, and put into use. The average "hacker", for want of a better term, has the initiative. He can examine your code, poke it, prod it, kick it around, and watch what it does. When he's gained a little confidence, he can try to break your code. And, you can do nothing, other than to react to the break, days, weeks, months, or even years later.
All this AI is just software, after all. And the "hackers" are browsing Facefook, Twitter, and all the rest of the "social media" with nothing better to do, than test the software.
You, the defender - the software writer - can improve your defensive fortress forever. That won't change the fact that the attackers have the initiative, and they are destined to beat you.
How many protection schemes on software, music, games, or prorietary hardware remain undefeated? Anyone know where I can get a keygen for $software?
Keep all chemicals out of the reach of meth heads.