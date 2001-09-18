18/09/01/003233 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday September 01, @09:22AM
from the cows-eating-sushi-is-the-end-of-the-world dept.
from the cows-eating-sushi-is-the-end-of-the-world dept.
University of California researchers are feeding seaweed to dairy cows in an attempt to make cattle more climate-friendly.
UC Davis is studying whether adding small amounts of seaweed to cattle feed can help reduce their emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that's released when cattle burp, pass gas or make manure.
In a study this past spring, researchers found methane emissions were reduced by more than 30 percent in a dozen Holstein cows that ate the ocean algae, which was mixed into their feed and sweetened with molasses to disguise the salty taste.
Researchers Feed Seaweed To Dairy Cows To Reduce Emissions | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @09:33AM
How does this story have to relate to stopping any trump votes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @09:38AM
How dya like that ya cow? Swallow that salty salty... ahm oops wrong site soz
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday September 01, @10:05AM (1 child)
did it change the taste of the milk? Not sure the world is ready for "sushi milk"
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @11:03AM
Excuse me, waiter, but this steak tastes fishy...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 01, @11:14AM
So... since the poor sugar industry can't peddle its products to humans anymore, we're going to hook our cattle to artificial sweeteners? Oh well, at least it'll return the use of "fat cow" to its original meaning...