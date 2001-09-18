from the Damn-right-its-better-than-yours,-I-can-teach-you,-But-I-have-to-charge dept.
CNET:
Sony doesn't want you to play with your Xbox or Switch friends, I argued last June. We've known since 2016 that Sony is the only company standing in the way of buddies being able to team up across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, since there's no technological limitation.
And though Sony has since been shown up by Microsoft and Nintendo, and though Sony enraged the Fortnite community, and though Fallout developer Bethesda has badmouthed Sony about cross-play and threatened to hold another game hostage, and even though PlayStation America CEO Shawn Layden suggested Sony might have actually gotten the message...
...today, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida reportedly told the press that his company generally doesn't believe in the idea of opening up the PlayStation to cross-platform multiplayer.
"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief," he said, according to The Independent.
Sony chiefs are under pressure to respond to complaints about "cross-play" restrictions imposed on Fortnite. Gamers have discovered that if they had first played the title on a PlayStation console, they are unable to use the same Fortnite account with the newly released Nintendo Switch edition. This prevents them from being able to make use of outfits and other in-game purchases and rewards they had accrued.
There is no such limitation when moving between the Xbox One and Switch. Gamers were already unable to share a Fortnite account between Microsoft and Sony's platforms. But the appeal of the Switch is that its portable nature allows owners to play when away from home, and so many have bought it as a second games machine.
Sony has yet to confirm it is responsible for the constraint, but it issued the following statement to the BBC.
"We're always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience," it said.
"With... more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we've built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles.
"We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms."
[...] Sony has faced criticism for blocking cross-play in other titles in the past, including Minecraft and Rocket League. But the sheer scale of Fortnite's success means the backlash has the potential to be more damaging this time round.
Epic said this week that the title has amassed 125 million players worldwide.
Bethesda Declares War on Sony Over Cross-Play Limitations
Cross-play has become a major issue over the past few months as prominent games like Fortnite have been sandboxed on the PlayStation 4. As more games proliferate across the Switch, Xbox One, and PC, Sony continues to be the last holdout, simply because there's no pressing reason why the company should do things any differently. But pressure from companies like Bethesda could force it to rethink that stance. In a recent interview with , Pete Hines, Bethesda's senior VP of global marketing, discussed the upcoming console version of the Elder Scrolls Legends, a free-to-play card game set within the Elder Scrolls universe. Here's what Hines had to say:
[The Elder Scrolls Legends] is a strategy card game that encompasses both single and multiplayer...It is both cross-platform play and cross-platform progress. It is our intention in order for the game to come out, it has to be those things on any system. We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing. The way the game works right now on Apple, Google, Steam, and Bethesda.net, it doesn't matter where you buy your stuff, if you play it on another platform that stuff is there. It doesn't matter what platform you play on, you play against everyone else who is playing at that moment. There's no 'Oh, it's easier to control, or it has a better framerate on this system.' It's a strategy card game. It doesn't matter.
When asked if Bethesda actually intended to fight Sony on this issue, Hines replied: "We continue to talk to all of our platform partners," Hines added. "But those [terms] are essentially non-negotiable. We can't be talking about one version of Legends, where you take your progress with you, and another version where you stay within that ecosystem or its walled off from everything else. That is counter to what the game has been about."
Separately, Why Bethesda changed its review policy:
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday September 01, @02:36PM
On the one hand, this is Sony being assholes.
On the other hand, PC players will always crush console players just because a keyboard/mouse combo is a hella lot better than thumbsticks. I say that as a long time PC gamer who has been relegated to a PS3 for the past several years.
Give the player a menu option that lets them select which platforms they're willing to compete against. I'll put my mad skillz against Xbox players anytime, but keep those PC players the hell away from me.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.