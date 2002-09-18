Stories
Birds Can See Earth's Magnetic Fields, And Now We Know How That's Possible

posted by mrpg on Sunday September 02, @01:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the so-cool dept.
chromas (from IRC) writes:

ScienceAlert:

The mystery behind how birds navigate might finally be solved: it's not the iron in their beaks providing a magnetic compass, but a protein in their eyes that lets them "see" Earth's magnetic fields.

These findings come courtesy of two papers - one studying robins, the other zebra finches.

The fancy eye protein is called Cry4, and it's part of a class of proteins called cryptochromes - photoreceptors sensitive to blue light, found in both plants and animals. These proteins play a role in regulating circadian rhythms.

