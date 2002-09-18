18/09/02/1126216 story
The mystery behind how birds navigate might finally be solved: it's not the iron in their beaks providing a magnetic compass, but a protein in their eyes that lets them "see" Earth's magnetic fields.
These findings come courtesy of two papers - one studying robins, the other zebra finches.
The fancy eye protein is called Cry4, and it's part of a class of proteins called cryptochromes - photoreceptors sensitive to blue light, found in both plants and animals. These proteins play a role in regulating circadian rhythms.
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Sunday September 02, @02:32PM (1 child)
I wish I could see the magnetic lines as I always struggle when people say something like "Let's meet at the north entrance"!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 02, @02:40PM
Biohackers have been implanting magnets in their fingertips for years now. Not sure if it helps them find north. Might just give them a legit way to say their brains are affected by power lines, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetic_implant [wikipedia.org]
But it sucks:
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/21/15999544/biohacking-finger-magnet-human-augmentation-loss [theverge.com]
