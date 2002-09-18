from the Could-I-Please-Have-My-Robot-Medium-Rare? dept.
Technology Review reports on a startup restaurant https://www.technologyreview.com/s/611788/engineering-lunch/ that features specialized robots to assemble ingredients and wok-fry them for healthy fast food.
As customers placed their orders, Spyce’s automated food storage bins (known as hoppers) reliably fed refrigerated ingredients through a portioning system that measures precise quantities into a red box that zips along a horizontal track. That box, called the runner, collects ingredients and delivers them to one of seven induction-heated woks that spin to tumble the food so it cooks evenly at 450 °F. ...
The development process had some low points,
Even so, their cooking robot was still a work in progress. That fall, it dumped half-cooked food straight onto the counter in front of a potential investor. One outcome of that fiasco: each of the restaurant’s automated woks now has a sensor telling it whether there’s a bowl underneath.
These MechEs recognized that they might not know much about the restaurant business,
Even as they were perfecting their automated kitchen technology, the founders knew they needed more than technical expertise to develop a successful robotic restaurant. So Farid got in touch with restaurateur Daniel Boulud, the chef-owner of multiple award-winning restaurants and author of nine cookbooks, by guessing his e-mail address in five tries—and the team ultimately convinced him to serve as Spyce’s culinary director and invest in the concept.
Check out the link to see how they managed to make kale (reasonably) palatable...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:00PM (1 child)
It sucked more before, it sucks now, it will suck less later.
The improvements have and will be gradual and when it's passable it will not be noteworthy. When it is noteworthy it isn't passable.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Sunday September 02, @09:16PM
Cooking is not rocket science. It's been done by robots for decades at factory scales.
If you know how to do it, most cooking is done in seconds of interaction time with a bunch of waiting in between.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:13PM
The queue is full of interesting stuff and I submitted this story less than an hour ago -- must be some kind of record for time from submission to front page?
Thanks martyb!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:21PM
The robots will hunt you down if you don't leave a big tip, give the restaurant a positive review, and sign up for the loyalty card.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 02, @09:25PM (2 children)
Somehow, I was hoping for it to be a robotic soup kitchen. Coming soon?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:34PM
The robotic soup kitchen only serves young rich bros in the cafeterias of tech companies that are busy automating the process of hoarding money. The poor, the homeless, the jobless, and former tech bros who got old do not deserve to eat and should just die already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:34PM
Pretty cheap for a restaurant located in prime real estate -- the claim is USD $7.50 for a nutritious meal (not junk food).
Is there an analogy between a free soup kitchen and "the only price that works on the internet is free"?
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Sunday September 02, @09:33PM (1 child)
I was really hopeful for some useful tip on this as I have a child that is apparently addicted to the stuff and displacing useful food storage space in my refrigerator with it.
Sadly there is no such actual information in TFA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:37PM
There is a hint:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 02, @09:38PM
Won't appeal to millennials if there is anything except tofu and avocado involved. And speaking of millennials, how many bathrooms does the restaurant have? Can the robots take pictures to post on your instagram account while you are eating?