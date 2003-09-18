from the where's-my-amygdala? dept.
To procrastinate or not
[T]he answer may be down to differences in how our brains are wired, a study suggests.
It identified two areas of the brain that determine whether we are more likely to get on with a task or continually put it off.
Researchers used a survey and scans of 264 people's brains to measure how proactive they were.
Experts say the study, in Psychological Science, underlines procrastination is more about managing emotions than time.
It found that the amygdala - an almond-shaped structure in the temporal (side) lobe which processes our emotions and controls our motivation - was larger in procrastinators.
In these individuals, there were also poorer connections between the amygdala and a part of the brain called the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (DACC).
The DACC uses information from the amygdala and decides what action the body will take. It helps keep the person on track by blocking out competing emotions and distractions.
"Individuals with a larger amygdala may be more anxious about the negative consequences of an action - they tend to hesitate and put off things," says Erhan Genç, one of the study authors, based at Ruhr University Bochum.
The researchers suggest that procrastinators are less able to filter out interfering emotions and distractions because the connections between the amygdala and the DACC in their brains are not as good as in proactive individuals.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday September 03, @04:58AM
I've had a problem with it my whole life. Its a feeling of dread when there shouldn't be. Its the anxiety of doing something that is totally out of proportion to the task. Its directly tied to these things even though you know its irrational you still have to actively resist it in order to get things done on time.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday September 03, @05:02AM (2 children)
This one begs to be from the no-shit-sherlock dept. Anyone who's ever procrastinated knows full well that they put off doing $whatever because they didn't feel like doing $whatever. Whoever funded this study needs to sue for a refund.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @05:43AM
Ask an obvious question, get an obvious answer. If you paid for it, shame's on you.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday September 03, @06:11AM
Or...don't just do something. Just sit and meditate. Most of the time in my fairly long life, I've found that if I didn't really want to do something, it was usually not worth doing. Maybe having an enlarged amygdala is a feature instead of a bug.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @05:41AM
I'll read it eventually...