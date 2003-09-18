18/09/03/0152250 story
posted by mrpg on Monday September 03, @12:42PM
from the I'd-still-eat-them dept.
from the I'd-still-eat-them dept.
China culls 38,000 pigs as swine fever spreads.
More than 38,000 pigs have been culled across China, state media said Sunday, as the world's largest pork producer scrambles to contain an outbreak of African swine fever.
The disease has been discovered in five Chinese provinces, the official Xinhua news service reported, quoting statistics from the country's ministry of agriculture.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in northeast Liaoning province.
Since then the disease has moved south, with cases discovered as far as 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, raising concerns it could infect pig farms across the country.
China Culls 38,000 Pigs as Swine Fever Spreads | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @01:01PM
Paying the higher tariffs, wait for it ..... Tariffs have been removed from pork