Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) [...] today announced that, as expected, the Company received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market Hearings Panel [...] on August 22, 2018, indicating that trading in the Company's common stock on Nasdaq's Global Select Market will be suspended effective at the open of business on August 23, 2018.

The Company previously announced on August 21, 2018 that it did not expect to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements by August 24, 2018, the deadline previously set by the Panel.

The Panel's letter also stated that the Panel has determined to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq after applicable appeal periods have lapsed. The Company intends to appeal the Panel's decision to the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council. During the appeal period, trading in the Company's common stock on Nasdaq will remain suspended and Nasdaq will not delist the Company's common stock pending such appeal. Once the Company has regained compliance with its SEC filing requirements, the Company intends to promptly request that Nasdaq lift the suspension in trading of its common stock or, in the event the common stock is delisted, to promptly apply to relist its common stock on Nasdaq or another national securities exchange.

While the Company's common stock is suspended from trading on Nasdaq, the Company expects that its shares will be quoted on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SMCI.