from the Rich-and-poor-treated-the-same dept.
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed Senate Bill 10, the California Money Bail Reform Act, eliminating cash bail in the state:
An overhaul of the state's bail system has been in the works for years, and became an inevitability earlier this year when a California appellate court declared the state's cash bail system unconstitutional. The new law goes into effect in October 2019. "Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly," Brown said in a statement, moments after signing the California Money Bail Reform Act.
The governor has waited nearly four decades to revamp the state's cash bail system. In his 1979 State of the State Address, Brown argued the existing process was biased, favoring the wealthy who can afford to pay for their freedom, and penalizing the poor, who often are forced to remain in custody.
[...] Under the California law those arrested and charged with a crime won't be putting up money or borrowing it from a bail bond agent to obtain their release. Instead, local courts will decide who to keep in custody and whom to release while they await trial. Those decisions will be based on an algorithm created by the courts in each jurisdiction.
Bail agents disapprove.
See also: California's 'cautionary tale' for others considering no cash bail system
California's bail bond empire strikes back
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @10:09PM
If (skincolor != white) {nobail_for_njiggers();}
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @10:24PM (7 children)
Bail money provides an incentive for the person who is charged to appear in court.
This move to no bail money is going to really mess up the court process.
California : if there is a way to fuck something up, they will find it and implement it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sjames on Monday September 03, @10:41PM
Bail money provides a way for the rich to pay enough to disappear quietly and the poor to rot in jail for the lack of it or spend far more than they have paying a bondsman (you know you don't get that back even if you're not guilty, right?).
An ankle bracelet can accomplish the same thing for a hell of a lot less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @10:44PM
Bail money may provide an incentive for the rich people who can pay it. In all but the most trivial cases, bail is set far higher than a normal person can pay. Yes, it is supposedly unconstitutional, but courts usually don't care. You can try to sue them, but since you can't afford bail, you won't be able to do that either.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Monday September 03, @10:57PM (4 children)
There are other incentives, too, like not getting arrested or tracked down by bounty hunters and being denied bail the second time around. Presumably, the algorithm will include "failure to appear" in its calculations, and the more serious crimes will not allow for any bail at all.
One thing this will definitely do is put an end to the following prosecutor tactic for giving innocent people criminal records:
1. Arrest somebody poor for a serious charge, relying on falsified evidence (e.g. bogus statements from police officers, always easy to come by) as necessary.
2. Judge puts forward high bail that is well beyond the ability of the defendant to pay.
3. Prosecutor goes to the innocent defendant and gives them the following options: Rot in jail awaiting trial for the better part of a year (costing them any assets, job, etc they might have), go to a bail bondsman (which will cost them something like 15% of the bail amount even if they're completely innocent), or plead to a lesser charge that appears to be less costly than even attempting to fight it.
4. The innocent defendant almost always takes the deal, because pleading to a crime they didn't commit is their only possible way to not have their life completely ruined. What the prosecutor didn't tell them is that it is now legal to discriminate against that defendant in employment, housing, car loans, etc, so they're still screwed. Also, since they were probably fired or cut off from public assistance now, they have now way to pay the fines, so they're going to jail or actually committing more serious crimes in order to stay out. Meanwhile, the prosecutor got to claim another scalp, the courts got to avoid a costly trial, and the system continues.
Another factor to consider: Who is more likely to flee the jurisdiction rather than face trial under the current system, a multimillionaire murderer with a private jet who can make cash bail no problem, or a nobody low-life who got into a bar fight?
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by khallow on Monday September 03, @11:01PM (3 children)
Unless, of course, it doesn't. For example, consider this scenario. Rich person is denied bail. Their expensive lawyer gets the judge to override the algorithm.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday September 03, @11:05PM (2 children)
I specifically described a tactic used by prosecutors across America to get innocent people to plead guilty to crimes they didn't commit.
How is that related to a scenario I specifically acknowledged existed under current law of rich people successfully using their money to avoid trial?
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday September 03, @11:08PM (1 child)
And it worked because the defendants couldn't pay for bail. Still works out that way.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday September 03, @11:14PM
So let me get this straight: Released-on-recognizance, with no bail paid, still allows coercion based on the cost of paying bail. Does this make any sense to you?
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 03, @10:40PM (1 child)
No bail so they will keep everyone in jail now? That should be fun!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 03, @10:56PM
Insert your preferred sci-fi reference.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]