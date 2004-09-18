Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Amazon to Shutdown CreateSpace, Books May be Left in Limbo

posted by takyon on Tuesday September 04, @01:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the closing-a-chapter dept.
Business

shortscreen writes:

Print-on-demand service CreateSpace has been owned by Amazon since 2005 and is now getting the axe. As authors begin having their accounts migrated to Amazon's replacement Kindle Direct Publishing service, many are complaining of less favorable terms, technical glitches with the website, and KDP's inability to print faithful copies of existing works. Some books have incurred severe formatting errors, and others can't be printed due to missing language support.

https://www.ibpa-online.org/news/416113/Whats-Going-On-with-CreateSpace-and-KDP-Print.htm
https://forums.createspace.com/en/community/thread/355994

Original Submission


«  California Becomes the First U.S. State to Eliminate Cash Bail
Amazon to Shutdown CreateSpace, Books May be Left in Limbo | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.