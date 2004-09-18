Print-on-demand service CreateSpace has been owned by Amazon since 2005 and is now getting the axe. As authors begin having their accounts migrated to Amazon's replacement Kindle Direct Publishing service, many are complaining of less favorable terms, technical glitches with the website, and KDP's inability to print faithful copies of existing works. Some books have incurred severe formatting errors, and others can't be printed due to missing language support.

